Lady Gaga’s Beauty Evolution: 10 Years Of Weird, Wacky & Wonderful

From pop starlet to Hollywood star: Gaga's 10-year evolution is as much about her beauty look as it is her star power. Photos / Getty Images

2008 From the outset, it was clear Lady Gaga (born Stefani Joanne Angelina Germanotta) wanted to stand out from the crowd. The pint-sized star introduced us to a fresh look that perfectly summarised her Just Dance and Poker Face phase — a blunt fringe, poker straight hair and OTT hair accessories. Where? The Z100’s Jingle Ball at Madison Square Garden, New York. Photo / Getty Images

2009 Search YouTube and you’ll find hundreds of videos of how to recreate Gaga’s famous hair bow. Her washed-out pink lip hue is reminiscent of a time we’d rather forget — when women the world over sported an unnatural shade of sickly pink. Where? The Nokia 5800 launch party at Punk Soho in London. Photo / Getty Images

2009 Ah — and so Gaga’s beauty evolution begins. First off the mark, Gaga chops her tresses into a textured, cheekbone-skimming ‘do. Her lipstick shade swapped out for a complexion-warming gloss. Where? 102.7’s KIIS-FM’s Wango Tango at the Verizon Wireless Amphitheatre in Irvine, California. Photo / Getty Images

2009 This Phantom Of The Opera-inspired look was a real head-turner, with Gaga wearing a cast iron gold plate across one eye. Her cropped hair was dyed with a peach hue, which poked out from underneath a feather collar. Where? The 2009 MTV Video Music Awards at Radio City Music Hall in New York. Photo / Getty Images

2010 This look is straight from Gaga’s Telephone era, which debuted her platinum blonde hair with butter yellow balyage. Her makeup was demure in comparison — a punchy pink lip and muted silver smoky eye. Where? The 52nd annual Grammy Awards at Staples Centre in Los Angeles. Photo / Getty Images

2010 In yet another Telephone-esque look, Gaga rips the bird at onlookers while wearing a black patterned bandana and bright red lip. Where? At a game between San Diego Padres and the New York Mets at Citi Field, New York. Photo / Getty Images

2010 Ah, who could forget Gaga’s meat dress moment? While everyone was freaking out about the bit of steak flopped over her head, we were busy taking in her ice-white hair and mint blue ends, which were curled into undulating glamour waves. Where? The 2010 MTV Video Music Awards at Nokia Theatre in Los Angeles. Photo / Getty Images

2011 2011 was a bit of a weird year for Gaga (well, weirder than normal). It was this year that she began dabbling in prosthetic horns, cheekbones and shoulders, and even arrived to the Grammy’s in a giant egg. Where? The 53rd annual Grammy Awards at Staples Centre in Los Angeles. Photo / Getty Images

2011 Gaga took her beauty cues from Cruella de Vil with this avant-garde beauty look — two-toned tresses, matte red lip and an over-exaggerated winged liner. Where? The 2011 Cannes Film Festival. Photo / Getty Images

2011 The style chameleon isn’t one to stick to one hair colour for long, as seen here with her newly turquoise bob. Porcelain skin, a beauty spot and black over-lined brows added extra va-va-voom. Where? The CFDA Fashion Awards at Alice Tully Hall in New York. Photo / Getty Images

2011 Danny Zuko, is that you? Gaga was virtually unrecognisable when she adopted a crotch-grabbing male persona — exaggerated sideburns and all. Where? The 2011 MTV Video Music Awards at Nokia Theatre in Los Angeles. Photo / Getty Images

2012 Wait, what? Save for the ornate hand jewellery, Gaga almost looks… normal? The 60s mod look with backcombed red hair and mink lashes suits Gaga down to the ground. Where? At the launch of her fragrance, Fame, at Harrods in London. Photo / Getty Images

2013 Like something straight out of The Matrix, Gaga wore her jet black hair in a smoothed-down centre part and accessorised with kaleidoscope glasses. Where? Outside her hotel in London. Photo / Getty Images

2013 We still can’t be completely sure that this is even is Lady Gaga. The singer went full incognito in a floppy hat, glasses, and prosthetic teeth. Where? The YouTube Music Awards in New York. Photo / Getty Images

2013 It was a white out for Gaga in this monochromatic look — from her ice blonde crimped extensions, through to her chalky porcelain foundation and white-rimmed eyes. Thank goodness for a touch of peach lipstick and blush to avoid her looking too flat entirely. Where? The Glamour magazine 23rd annual Women Of The Year gala in New York. Photo / Getty Images

2014 Gaga’s sky-high blonde and lime green hair isn’t for the faint-hearted. Nor is wearing just a bra in public but let’s save that for another story. Where? The Roseland Theatre in New York. Photo / Getty Images

2014 As much as we love her avant-garde looks, we do live for the classics interspersed throughout her beauty journey. Case in point — cascading platinum locks, a taupe smoky eye and glossy peach lip. Where? The Atelier Versace show at Paris Haute Couture Fashion Week. Photo / Getty Images

2015 You can retrieve your jaw from the floor now. Gaga sizzles in this Old Hollywood-inspired look, complete with shimmering emerald eyeshadow. Where? The 57th annual Grammy awards in Los Angeles. Photo / Getty Images

2015 A bejewelled hair net and a sculptural brow was all it took to transform Gaga into a walking work of art. Where? The ‘China Through The Looking Glass’-themed Met Gala in New York. Photo / Getty Images

2016 This utterly wearable beauty look reflected the same pink hues of her hat and two-piece suit. Where? A promotional event for her new album at The Ritz-Carlton in Tokyo. Photo / Getty Images

2016 We viewed Gaga in an entirely different light after spotting her walking down the runway at the Marc Jacobs’ fall/winter 2016 fashion show. Where? New York Fashion Week. Photo / Getty Images

2016 A flame-haired Gaga proved she knew her sides of the colour wheel when pairing this bold look with a cerulean blue suit and glitter eyeshadow. Where? The 58th Grammy awards in Los Angeles. Photo / Getty Images

2016 This iconic looks signifies a clear shift in Gaga’s beauty evolution. Perfected, porcelain skin, contoured cheeks and groomed brows have Gaga looking every bit the Hollywood icon. Where? The 73rd annual Golden Globe Awards. Photo / Getty Images

2018 Easily one of our favourite beauty looks ever, Gaga teams flushed cheeks with a glossy lip, ultra-feminine eye look and a curtain fringe for a truly radiant finish. Where? The UK premiere of A Star Is Born at the Vue West End in London. Photo / Getty Images.

2018 This is hands-down the most wearable look we’ve ever seen Gaga in. A simple slicked back bun, bronzed cheeks, and glossed eyelids is fresh and youthful. Where? The SAG-AFTRA Foundation’s 3rd annual Patron Of The Artists Award in Beverly Hills. Photo / Getty Images

2019 Gaga started 2019 with a bang, when she matched her tresses to her lavender dress at one of the most-watched awards ceremonies of the year. A wash of shimmering purple eyeshadow prevented her look from feeling too matchy-matchy. Where? The 76th annual Golden Globe Awards at the Beverly Hilton Hotel. Photo / Getty Images

2019 A burgundy lip and a deep side parting secured Gaga firmly in screen siren territory. Where? The 25th Screen Actors Guild Awards in Los Angeles. Photo / Getty Images