Emma Stone’s Beauty Evolution: Her Best Red Carpet Looks

From auburn to blonde to black and back, Oscar-nominated actress Emma Stone is working her way through the colour wheel

By Ashleigh Cometti
Monday Feb. 25, 2019
Turns out history does repeat, especially when it comes to Emma Stone's ever-changing hair colour.

2006

A fresh-faced Emma walked her first red carpet at Brandon Davis’ Jean collection launch. The 18-year-old embraced the natural, wavy texture of her chocolate-hued locks but hid her youthful freckles under a veil of bronzer.

2007

The Superbad actress had returned to her auburn roots when she arrived at the Los Angeles premiere, paired with barely-there brows in the same shade.

2008

Ah — the start of her Hollywood transformation. Emma debuted darker locks and a sweeping side fringe (more on that later) at the 2008 MTV Movie Awards in California. Bronzed skin, teal eyeliner and a glossy pink lip had Emma looking every bit the starlet.

2009

The grunge aesthetic of the late Noughties clearly had its effect on Emma, who wore choppy bangs and a dark, smoky eye at the Zombieland press conference in Cancun, Mexico.

2010

Emma’s glossy, side-swept hair popped against her porcelain skin and cherry red lips at the 2010 Vanity Fair Oscar Party at Sunset Tower.

2011

Goodbye auburn, hello blonde! Peachy keen makeup and platinum blonde tresses had Emma standing out for all the right reasons at the 68th Annual Golden Globe Awards held at The Beverly Hilton. Emma earns extra points for expertly placed highlighter and good brows.

2012

We take back what we said about aforementioned brows. Where did they disappear to? Switching her hair colour from blonde back to auburn, Emma wore candy pink eyeshadow, winged liner and soft pink lips at the 84th Annual Academy Awards held at the Hollywood & Highland Center.

2013

If you squint a tiny bit, Emma almost looks like Margot Robbie here. The freshly blonde actress showed off her collarbone-skimming bob and choppy fringe at the Los Angele premiere of Gangster Squad.

2014

Back to auburn. Keeping up? Us neither. At the Magic In The Moonlight premiere in New York, Emma grew out her signature bangs and lengths, in this more relaxed, tousled style. If you’re starting to think she has a thing for high-impact eyeshadow, you’d be 100 per cent right. Eagle eyes may notice the wash of pink eyeshadow over her lids, and the purple eyeliner on her waterline.

2015

Her long locks got the chop before the 87th Annual Academy Awards, where Emma sported a dark auburn lob which was styled into finger waves. A noticeably fuller pout had people speculating about lip fillers.

2016

While totally unexpected, this look aligned perfectly with the theme of the 2016 Met Gala - 'Manus x Machina Fashion In An Age Of Technology'. The star matched her new black locks with an exaggerated smoky eye, softened by peach blush and lipstick in the same shade.

2017

Looking like she stepped out of the 1920s, Emma opted for burnished red lips, airbrushed skin and a deep side parting at the 89th Annual Academy Awards in Hollywood.

2018

Challenging us all to be little more experimental with our eye look, Emma wore a combination of lime green and emerald eyeshadow at the opening night premiere of The Favourite last year, in which her performance earned a nomination for Best Supporting Actress at today’s Academy Awards.

2019

Emma was glowing at the BAFTA Los Angeles Tea Party at the Four Seasons Hotel earlier this year — with sunset-inspired eyeshadow, dewy skin and her sprinkling of freckles peeping through.

