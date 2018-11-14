20 High-Shine Beauty Products To Try This Party Season

1/21

Jo Malone London White Moss & Snowdrop 100ml Cologne, $236 This limited edition for Christmas fragrance is an upmarket example of the use of a subtle holographic effect in packaging, lending a fairy tale look to the glass bottle. The vessel of a matching deluxe candle, $345, has the same pretty treatment.

Urban Decay Disco Queen Holographic Highlighter Stick, $61 There’s plenty of good highlighting sticks out there, but few build up to be as OTT as this one. It’s more obviously holographic than most, lending a multidimensional sheen on a sheer base with translucent sparkle.

Too Faced Melted Matte-tallic Liquid Lipstick in Magic Metal Transformer, $33 Metallic lipsticks aren’t hard to find, but Too Faced keeps pushing the envelope of intensity with theirs. Combined with a velvety matte finish, these plush-feeling bold ones manage a lasting brushed-metal dimensionality.

RMS Beauty Luminizer X Quad, $76 Makeup artist to the stars Rose-Marie Swift turned to naturals, but didn’t turn down the appearance impact, making her name with cult products, notably the pearlescent Living Luminizer with coconut oil. This season, it has been amped up and included in a palette with other shades allowing for the creation of customised colour. These luminosity aids can be mixed into other products as well.

Stila Glitter & Glow Liquid Eyeshadow in 3D Dazzle $39 Stila’s Glitter & Glow range has been impressing for a while, but this chunkier glittery version is even more sparkling. This night-time must-have comes in a range of high-shine shades that dry fast and don’t shed.

Bobbi Brown Highlight & Glow Highlighting Powder Duo $180 This scintillating compact has a lid (inspired by a snowglobe) containing glitter pieces and a duo of deluxe pearl-pigment-infused luminisers within. Choose your intensity from a subtle sheen to an intense glow depending on how your layer the golden and opalescent powders. There’s also a festive pocket-sized Mini Highlighting Powder, $55, in Pink Glow for those who want to top-up their party look from their clutch bag.

M.A.C Grand Illusion Glossy Liquid Lipcolour in Dance All Night, $50 From the Supreme Beam collection that also included M.A.C’s Hyper Real Foundation in highlighting hues and gold and silver iridescent powders, these liquid lipsticks come in 10 impactful high-shine shades.

Nars Illuminator in Copacabana, $47 This glistening pearl shade is one of the easiest ways to add illumination on fairer skin or choose the darker shades for a peachy or golden shimmer. Can be worn alone, mixed with foundation or dabbed on selectively as a highlighter that won’t scare the horses.

Maybelline Master Holographic Prismatic Highlighter in Opal, $19 While it looks on the cooler side, don’t be fooled by this highlighter, there’s pink sparkle amid the white-silver powder base for a finish like fairy dust.

YSL Neon Light Holographic White Lipstick, $66 This top-coat is especially effective when paired with YSL’s limited edition Neon Lights lipsticks. Opt for the white holographic shade to add dimension to colour saturated lip stains, or use black holographic version for extra bite.

Shiseido Aura Dew, $56 This light refractive highlighter for face, eyes and lips is a party in a pottle – and you can ramp up the noise depending on how much you pat on. The weightless, pearlised shimmer wears well and is in three flattering shades, lunar (silver), solar (gold) and cosmic (rose gold).

The Body Shop Metal Eye Liquid, $25 This clutch-friendly eye liquid makes easy work of achieving a holographic eye look. Simply sweep the wand over your eyelid and leave to dry for high-impact, statement look, or blend out with an eyeshadow brush for a more subtle finish.

Revlon Galaxy Dream Holographic Highlighting Palette, $33 Following the success of Revlon’s PhotoReady Insta-Fix Highlighting Sticks, this galaxy-inspired highlighting palette includes four blendable, holographic shades to offer radiance in just one swipe. Plus, it features a light-transforming, blurring effect to soften the appearance of flaws.

Mecca Cosmetica Enlightened Lit From Within Powder, $53 Look to the ultra-fine pigments of this glow-bestowing powder to emit that highly covetable ‘lit from within’ luminosity. Available in original, rose gold and bronze gold shades to flatter every complexion.

Rimmell Metallic Mono Eyeshadow, $12 Available in a range of punchy metallic hues, Rimmell’s latest offering urges you to go boldly this party season. Wear one shade on its own, or blend out with a deeper tone for extra depth and dimension.

NYX Holographic Halo Finishing Powder, $22.50 Whether you’re after all-over illumination, or a touch of radiance here and there, this finely milled finishing powder is a glow-getter’s dream. Dust all over your complexion to set and brighten, or use sparingly on the highest points of the face like the bridge of your nose, cheekbones or Cupid’s bow.

Urban Decay Starfire Heavy Metal Glitter Liner Trio, $77 New for the festive season, Urban Decay’s latest party-appropriate offering is a set of three glitter-fuelled eyeliners. Ideal for layering over eyeshadow or for use on their own, each high-shine formulation is enriched with peach and cucumber extracts to condition and soften eyelids.

Lancôme Holiday Collection Starlight Sparkle Golden Star Eye Palette, $130 If you can’t quite commit to an all-out metallic palette, then Lancôme’s new limited-edition palette features 13 gleaming shades in four different finishes – matte, frosted, metallic and glitter. From warm neutrals or popping glitter shades to rich, jewel tones, this palette can easily transition a look from day to night.

Wet N Wild Color Icon Loose Pigments, $9 With fun names like Ice, Ice, Lady and To-Knight’s Blue, Wet N Wild’s selection of sparkling loose pigment powders are versatile enough for use on your face, eyes and body.

Dior Rouge Dior Liquid, $60 Dior’s newest offering has us in holographic heaven. The new Rouge Dior Liquid collection boasts 27 shades in three finishes – matte, metal and satin. Promising intense colour payoff, this liquid lip stain is as longwearing as it is intense. We love Hologlam, a silver metal shade that will take you back to the future.