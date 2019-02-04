Meghan Markle’s Best Beauty Looks Of 2019 So Far

With a rumoured eight weeks to go until the arrival of the next Royal baby, we’re keeping our eyes fixed on the Duchess Of Sussex. Clutch your bump and wave, everyone…

By Ashleigh Cometti
Monday Feb. 4, 2019
1/6

JANUARY 10

Despite rumours stating Meghan is now 32 weeks pregnant, her schedule certainly hasn’t slowed down. January was filled with a plethora of engagements, with a visit to Smart Works in London being one of them.

Kensington Palace issued a statement that The Duchess has become a Royal Patron of four organisations, including Smart Works, The National Theatre, The Association of Commonwealth Universities (ACU) and Mayhew Animal Welfare Charity.

A prim and polished Meghan arrived at Smart Works wearing her tresses smoothed back into a tight bun — proving her penchant for the chignon is still going strong.

Photo / Getty Images

JANUARY 14

Meghan opted for her go-to ‘do during a public meet-and-greet at Hamilton Square in Birkenhead.

This hairstyle caused an outcry amongst royalists when she first stepped out on Harry’s arm — labelling it ‘anti-tradition’. But we’ve come to love this wash-and-wear type style (although we very much doubt she creates this look herself).

Photo / Getty Images

JANUARY 16

For her first official visit to Mayhew Animal Welfare Charity in her new role as Patron, Meghan kept her makeup to a minimum and wore her hair loosely tousled. This was one of the more casual look for the animal-loving Duchess this month, who beamed while cuddling up to foster puppies during her visit. Aww.

Photo / Getty Images

JANUARY 16

Later that evening, Meghan resurfaced — glowing as much as the sequins on her full-length dress — at the Cirque du Soleil Premiere of ‘TOTEM’ at the Royal Albert Hall.

A bronze smoky eye, jewel-toned lips and cleverly positioned highlighter across her cheek and brow bones polished things off.

Photo / Getty Images

JANUARY 30

Deviating from her standard centre part, the Viva beauty team delighted over Meghan’s deep side parting and backcombed up-do when she was spotted visiting The National Theatre last week.

Her peach-hued makeup complemented her monochrome beige look beautifully, while showing the world she has the ‘clutch the bump’ pose down pat.

Photo / Getty Images

JANUARY 31

Yet another deviation! Here’s hoping Meghan’s beauty switch-up continues well into February, too.

The Duchess wore a stylised version of a topknot at an engagement with the Association of Commonwealth Universities at the University of London on Thursday. A solid option for keeping hair off your neck in our current heat wave…

Photo / Getty Images

Share this article:
Prev
Next

View More

Celebrity Beauty Looks We Love – Royal Tour Edition

Meghan Markle’s best hair looks from the official 16-day spring tour will have you rushing to secure your next hair appointment

Meghan Markle Wears New Zealand Designers...Well Sort Of

In anticipation of The Duchess of Sussex's arrival this week, we select some New Zealand designers fit for a Royal Tour

Meghan Markle's Most Stylish Moments During The Royal Tour

The Duchess of Sussex displays her sartorial diplomacy in a wardrobe that elevates her preference for minimalism

Royal Style File: Meghan Markle's Best Fashion Moments

What a year it's been for the Duchess of Sussex. All eyes have been on her — and her wardrobe. Here, we choose some of our favo...

Must Reads

More Beauty & Wellbeing

Meghan Markle’s Best Beauty Looks Of 2019 So Far

9 Ways To Reduce Air Pollution Inside Your Home

Beat The Heat Wave With These Tropical Beauty Picks

Actor Kate McGill's Beauty Routine

Beauty Looks We Love – Front Row At Haute Couture Week Edition

Why Meditation Is One Health Trend Worth Tuning Into

Red-Hot Chinese New Year Beauty Products To Shop Now

Lorraine Downes Shares Her Summer Wellness & Beauty Tips

What's Hot In Health: 6 Trends To Look Out For In 2019

Beauty Looks We Love - Backstage Beauty From Paris & Berlin

View More
New Zealand Herald

New Zealand Herald

Subscribe to E-Newsletter