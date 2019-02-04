Meghan Markle’s Best Beauty Looks Of 2019 So Far

1/6

JANUARY 10 Despite rumours stating Meghan is now 32 weeks pregnant, her schedule certainly hasn’t slowed down. January was filled with a plethora of engagements, with a visit to Smart Works in London being one of them. Kensington Palace issued a statement that The Duchess has become a Royal Patron of four organisations, including Smart Works, The National Theatre, The Association of Commonwealth Universities (ACU) and Mayhew Animal Welfare Charity. A prim and polished Meghan arrived at Smart Works wearing her tresses smoothed back into a tight bun — proving her penchant for the chignon is still going strong. Photo / Getty Images

JANUARY 14 Meghan opted for her go-to ‘do during a public meet-and-greet at Hamilton Square in Birkenhead. This hairstyle caused an outcry amongst royalists when she first stepped out on Harry’s arm — labelling it ‘anti-tradition’. But we’ve come to love this wash-and-wear type style (although we very much doubt she creates this look herself). Photo / Getty Images

JANUARY 16 For her first official visit to Mayhew Animal Welfare Charity in her new role as Patron, Meghan kept her makeup to a minimum and wore her hair loosely tousled. This was one of the more casual look for the animal-loving Duchess this month, who beamed while cuddling up to foster puppies during her visit. Aww. Photo / Getty Images

JANUARY 16 Later that evening, Meghan resurfaced — glowing as much as the sequins on her full-length dress — at the Cirque du Soleil Premiere of ‘TOTEM’ at the Royal Albert Hall. A bronze smoky eye, jewel-toned lips and cleverly positioned highlighter across her cheek and brow bones polished things off. Photo / Getty Images

JANUARY 30 Deviating from her standard centre part, the Viva beauty team delighted over Meghan’s deep side parting and backcombed up-do when she was spotted visiting The National Theatre last week. Her peach-hued makeup complemented her monochrome beige look beautifully, while showing the world she has the ‘clutch the bump’ pose down pat. Photo / Getty Images