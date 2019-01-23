Red-Hot Chinese New Year Beauty Products To Shop Now

Estee Lauder Chinese New Year Red Lipstick, $63, swaps out the brand’s classic navy cannister for a lacquer red edition. Fans of its pioneering Advanced Night Repair serum, $188, can also brighten up their daily skincare routine, with a special red bottle replacing the usual brown one. Selected department stores and pharmacies.

Chanel No. 5 Eau de parfum and Chanel No. 5 L’Eau, each 100ml fragrance $334, are two limited Christmas edition encapsulations of the famous fragrances in red bottles. So they’re not specifically for Chinese New Year, but having come out locally in late 2018 and being a stunning combination of luxury, heritage and colour, they’re our pick of fragrances in red bottles that make smashing gifts. From the Chanel boutique, Britomart and selected department store and pharmacy stockists.

Tom Ford Musk Pure 50ml eau de parfum, $415, and Musk Pure Lip Colour, $97, offer a white and gold option for gift giving. The delicate but opulent White Suede and Jasmine Musk are other fragrance options from Mr Ford, with these being twinned with complementary, subtle lipstick shades as set from his new White Suede makeup collection. on counter in Smith & Caughey’s Queen St from Monday, January 28.

Shiseido Ultimune Power Infusing Concentrate Ribbonesia Limited Edition, $208, is colourfully clad thanks to a collaboration with artist duo Ribbonesia — creators of sculptural works using simple gift wrapping ribbon. The 75ml bottle of skin-boosting pre-serum is a limited edition designed to reflect the spirit of giving for the holiday season. Selected department stores and pharmacies.

Jo Malone London English Pear and Freesia limited edition cologne, $236, with special red cap, $10. This top-selling fragrance in a special red label bottle has its seasonal finery topped by a red cap. The cap can be purchased to dress up other Jo Malone London colognes available in 100ml bottles. Complimentary red envelopes are also available in store for those who wish to provide their recipient with the opportunity to pick their own gift. Jomalone.co.nz/a>.

Kiehl’s Ultra Facial Cream , $98 and Kiehl’s Calendula Toner , $60, get a fun limited edition treatment, featuring work by UK-based artist Jonny Wan. He has conjured up Lucky the Pig, imagining the animal on an intrepid trip from Kiehl’s home in New York to be reunited with family in Shanghai in time for Chinese New Year.

Bobbi Brown Lunar New Year Crystal Drama Palette, $140, is a very wearable collection of eye colours housed in a smart limited edition red and gold mirrored compact. The brand is also offering pig-embossed red envelopes from selected larger counters, including its Britomart flagship.

Lancôme Chinese New Year 30ml Genifique Youth Activating Serum, $137, adds wings to your skincare routine in a decorated red bottle and box from selected department stores and pharmacies. The French brand is also offering a special gift with purchase (at limited stores while stocks last) of a red bag with golden wings and a gold chain.

Benefit Chinese New Year money boxes, each $58, contain mini-sizes of the brand’s favourite products. The cute little tins are designed to live on as piggy banks. Choose from the red You’re a Lucky Star selection, gold Fortune Fun Favourites or the pink Happily Every Laughter collection. Exclusive to Farmers.co.nz and Benefit’s Westfield Albany kiosk.

M.A.C’s Lucky Red makeup collection is the season’s largest and comes in packaging inspired by Chinese papercutting techniques. It ranges from an empty cushion compact for $20 into which you can buy and insert your desired shade of foundation, up to a plush powder brush for $80. The lipstick canisters, $40, house top-selling M.A.C reds, including Ruby Woo, with several new shades available also. In store only at M·A·C Britomart, Botany, Sylvia Park, and at Farmers Albany and Riccarton (Christchurch) and Smith & Caughey’s Queen Street, with both department stores also stocking the collection online.

In an extension of the Chinese tradition of gift giving for Lunar New Year, global cosmetic companies have taken a seasonal shine to all things red hot. Choosing the colour of good fortune and happiness for collectible and covetable items has ensured beauty goods now vie for consumer attention besides more traditional presents. In another cultural borrowing, the red envelopes or packets (hongbao) containing money — and long given to children as Chinese New Year gifts — are now being offered to customers by a number of luxury brands to house vouchers bought for lucky friends or relatives.

Beauty shoppers are likely to spot a number of Chinese New Year promotions in stores already, ahead of the Year of the Pig which officially begins on February 5. The animal is considered to be the one in the zodiac that best embodies luck and family good fortune.

While old jokes may abound about the wisdom of putting lipstick on a pig, we think a better reworked observation on this fast-growing commercial trend is to note: This little 2019 piggy went to market and came home laden with beauty goodies. Red, of course. With a dash of gold for an even more auspicious touch of good luck. Those failsafe and popular cosmetic colours give beauty buyers plenty of opportunities to indulge. Handily for brands, red is also popular for Valentine’s Day promotions.

To add a touch of glamour to your seasonal celebrations (or date night look), seek out lacquer look red lipsticks or golden glow-enhancing products for starters, or delve deeper into ranges for limited edition items in special packaging, such as those we’ve collated here.