The Best Metallic Nail Polishes To Get You In The Party Mood

Rimmel 60 Seconds Nail Polish by Rita Ora Metallics $7 Steel yourself people — these nail polishes are not for the faint-hearted. Created in collaboration with pop singer Rita Ora, Rimmel’s range of ultra-metallic polishes glide on like molten metal. Available in four quick-drying hues, ranging from burnished copper to polished rose gold.

YSL Gold Attraction Holiday Look La Laque Couture 110 $50 Go for gold this Christmas with YSL’s super festive nail lacquer. For best results, apply one coat of N 30 Base & Top Coat and let dry, followed by two coats of La Laque Couture (allowing to dry in between), and finish off with one of N 60 Gel Top Coat for party nails that last longer than your day-after hangover.

Revlon Nail Enamel Holochrome Collection $17 Calling all magpies — this is your time to shine. Go intergalactic with Revlon’s high-shine range of polishes that won’t break the bank. Four glistening shades comprise the collection, with two holographic and two chrome finishes. Try Hologasm, an iridescent silver hue in a holographic finish that looks like melted glitter; or Amethyst Smoke, a greeny-purple chrome shade that leaves drab nails in its space dust.

Witchery Glitter Nail Polish in Lilac $15 Known for their neutral hues, Witchery offers up an out-of-the-box nail shade, catering to those who like their nails to pack a punch. Layer this shimmering pastel glitter over classic polish in a similar shade for a multi-dimensional look.

Essie Nail Polish in Twill Seeker $19 Opposites do attract in Essie’s Twill Seeker, where a mesmerising pewter shade is mixed in with sage lustre for a high-contrast effect. Festival season awaits, and nails this bright separate the party people from the wallflowers.

O.P.I Nail Lacquer in Glitzerland $20 If you adore shimmering nails but detest the glitter texture, then ease your way into the trend with Glitzerland by O.P.I. This glitzy gold polish is about as fun and festive as it gets, sans the chunkiness that often comes with a glittery manicure.

Mecca Max Hot Tips Nail Polish in Molten Magic $18 Forget gold medals, we’d happily take second place if our silver hardware was as gleaming as this high-impact hue. Promising streak-free, long-wearing colour, this melted iron colour is reminiscent of a disco ball.

Teddy Lane Chrome Collection in Golden Knight $29 This at-home manicure kit is your salon solution in seconds. Containing 24 reusable nails in 12 universal sizes — ranging from large to petite or average nails — Teddy Lane’s Chrome Collection will have your nails looking Studio 54-ready in a snap.