Sweet Gift Ideas For Your Valentine (Or Yourself)

Whether you’re celebrating Valentine’s or Pal-entine’s this year, these gifts are perfect for a lover or a friend

Friday Feb. 8, 2019
Odeme compact mirror, $39, from Good as Gold.

Misty Day Bliss plant potion $23.50.

Valet Studio clips, $59, from Seletti Concept Store.

Loving Earth raspberry and cashew chocolate, from $4.80, from Health Post.

The Happiness Code book, $24, from Paper Plane.

Kule modern love stripe tee, $179, from Workshop.

TLC card, $8.30, from HeatherBuchanan on Etsy.

Meadowlark signet ring, from $229.

Tout Est Magique art print, about $66, from Hotel Magique.

STOCKISTS: Etsy.com/nz/shop/heatherbuchanan; Goodasgold.co.nz; Healthpost.co.nz; Meadowlark.co.nz; Mistydaybrews.co.nz; Paperplanestore.com; Seletticonceptstore.com; The Shelter (09) 376 6544; Workshop.co.nz.

