CONSTANCE WU The Crazy Rich Asians star looks sunny in a custom Versace radiant yellow pleated gown. Photo / Getty Images

ELAINE WELTEROTH Journalist and former Editor-in-Chief of teen Vogue Elaine makes a case for texture with her mermaid-blue strapless gown. Photo / Getty Images

AMANDLA STENBERG The actress looks regal yet modern in a beautiful draped chain-link gown by Miu Miu and up-do. Photo / Getty Images

ASHLEY GRAHAM Out on the red carpet hosting for ABC, the model selects a figure hugging Zac Posen gown and teams this with Martin Katz jewels. Photo / Getty Images

FATMA AL REMAIHI CEO of the Doha Film Institue Fatma Al Remaihi wears a beautiful midnight blue silk outfit by Aadima and jewellery by Papillon. Photo / Getty Images.

YALITZA APARICIO Nominated for the Actress in a Leading Role award for her debut film Roma, Yalitza goes for a Rodarte pastel one-shouldered gown with a textured tulle overlay. Photo / Getty Images

EMILIA CLARKE Also going for iridescent pastels, Emilia looks sleek and chic in a purple strapless gown by Balmain with an architectural front detail. Photo / Getty Images

STEPHAN JAMES One of the new generation of Hollywood stars taking bold fashion risks, the actor looks sharp in a velvet red Etro three piece tuxedo with white boots. Photo / Getty Images.

GLENN CLOSE The Hollywood veteran is nominated for role in The Wife, and although she is the recipient of numerous awards including three Tony Awards, three Golden Globes and three Emmys, she's yet to win an Oscar. In this incredible golden gown, she looks ready to get up on stage and accept her award. Photo / Getty Images