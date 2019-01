1/7

RIHANNA Rihanna put a light spin on after-dark dressing with an oversized beige blazer from Y Project over a liquid silk silver dress. She paired her look with tonal accessories — a Fendi bag and Monolo Blahnik heels — and brought the whole ensemble to life with a punchy statement red lip. Photo / Getty Images

MEGHAN MARKLE Also looking lovely in a tonal beige look, the Duchess of Sussex chose a Brandon Maxwell dress and matching jacket to visit The National Theatre in London. Her two-piece was worn with a Carolina Herrera clutch and pumps by one of her favourite designers, Aquazzura. Photo / Getty Images

JULIETTE BINOCHE Another celebrity to embrace a full tonal look this week was actress Juliette Binoche, making a very good case for the blues in this sky-coloured ensemble. She was attending the 'Le Temps Presse' film festival opening ceremony at Publicis Champs Elysees in Paris. Photo / Getty Images

EDDIE REDMAYNE The actor brought a contemporary mood to a sharp suit by Dior Men by Kim Jones navy suit by pairing it with bright white trainers while at a gala dinner celebrating the opening of the Christian Dior: Designer of Dreams exhibition at The V&A in London. Photo / Getty Images

KATE MIDDLETON In Scotland to open the V&A Dundee, the Duchess of Cambridge wears one of her favourite prints, tartan, on a flared double-breasted coat by Alexander McQueen. Kate picked up the green accents in the tarten with a forest green scarf and handbag. Photo / Getty Images

KATHRYN NEWTON The Big Little Lies star wore a seventies-style ensemble by Ferragamo to a WSJ. event in Beverley Hills, and her brown leather belted jacket combined with the mustard pieces is giving us some excellent autumn outfit inspiration. Photo / Getty Images