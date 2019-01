1/8

ROWAN BLANCHARD Actress Rowan Blanchard manages to pull of this adorable puffball dress like nobody's business. Designed by Marc Jacobs, the proportions with her pixie-cropped hair are great, and it's nice to see someone having fun with fashion at a big event like the InStyle and Warner Bros Golden Globes after-party. Photo / Getty Images GALLERY: The Coolest Looks From The Golden Globes Red Carpet 2019

SOPHIA BUSH Also attending the event in pink, Sophia looks lovely in this retro-inspired Alessandra Rich dress, with silver details complemented by her jewellery and accessories. Photo / Getty Images

GEMMA CHAN The Crazy Rich Asians star rarely makes a fashion misstep, and this yellow and green floral Erdem dress was perfectly elegant. She wore the spring-like look while attending the 2019 National Board of Review Gala in New York. Photo / Getty Images

MAGGIE GYLLENHAAL Not many people could pull off beigey pink, but Maggie looks fresh and elegant in this A.W.A.K.E dress, offset nicely with a pop of colour from her lipstick and contemporised with her short, tousled haircut. Photo / Getty Images

RACHEL BROSNAHAN A fun take on florals, Rachel stood out in this bright dress by Christian Siriano, adorned with 3D beaded bouquets. The simple silhouette kept it from being overwhelming, and she paired her look with Malone Souliers pumps. Photo / Getty Images

LAURA HARRIER More florals and texture, this time in the form of a fun Altuzarra Spring 2019 look, worn by actress Laura Harrier at the BAFTA Los Angeles Tea Party. Photo / Getty Images READ: Why Designer Joseph Altuzarra Is The Master Of Modern Sexiness

NAOMI WATTS Attending the New York Film Critics Circle Awards in New York, the actress chose a shiny light pink dress by Nina Ricci Fall 2019, paired with a Christian Louboutin clutch and heels. The eighties-inspired neckline and sleeves won't be for everyone, but Naomi keeps it simple and modern with her sleek bob. Photo / Getty Images