The Coolest Looks from the SAG Awards Red Carpet 2019

LADY GAGA We all look forward to seeing what Lady Gaga will wear in awards season, and for the 25th Screen Actors Guild Awards, she channeled old-Hollywood glamour with a high-cut white gown from Dior Haute Couture by Maria Grazia Chiuri, Jimmy Choo heels and Tiffany & Co. jewellery. Photo / Getty Images

GLENN CLOSE The winner of the Leading Female Actor award for her role in The Wife, Glenn opted for a chic alternative to a red carpet gown with a cream, double-breasted suit by Ralph Lauren, paired with Cartier jewellery. Photo / Getty Images

RAMI MALEK Wearing an all-black ensemble that was anything but boring, thanks to the sleek single-button crossover jacket and impeccable fit, Rami chose a sharp suit by Dior Homme paired with black sneakers. He won the award for Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Leading Role for his portrayal of Freddie Mercury in the film Bohemian Rhapsody. Photo / Getty Images

MICHAEL B. JORDAN Male celebrities are noticably pushing the boat out when it comes to their red carpet style, and Black Panther star Michael B. Jordan was no exception at this year's awards. He chose a look from Louis Vuitton by Virgil Abloh, complete with a floral harness. Photo / Getty Images

AMY ADAMS Another interesting all-black look, Amy wore a Celine by Hedi Slimane dress, complete with a voluminous mid-section and thigh-high split. She kept the rest of her look fairly paired back with an up-do, open-toed heels from Jimmy Choo and couple of pieces of jewellery from Cartier. Photo / Getty Images

MAHERSHALA ALI The Green Book star played with textures with a burgundy look from Ermenegildo Zegna XXX that incorporated a patterned jacket, a nice contrast with his burgundy trousers, and a cream shirt with matching cream bow-tie. Photo / Getty Images

CHADWICK BOSEMAN Also choosing a statement patterned jacket, Chadwick looked sleek yet fashion forward in a leaf-motif jacket and black turtleneck from Ermenegildo Zegna XXX, paired with Christian Louboutin shoes and Tiffany & Co flowers on his lapel. Photo / Getty Images

DANAI GURIRA Danai always manages to make a potentially fussy dress look effortless, and this time was no different with a feathered Ralph & Russo gown paired with Bulgari jewellery. Photo / Getty Images

HENRY GOLDING Three's a trend: Crazy Rich Asians star Henry Golding also rocking the statement blazer look in an ensemble by Tom Ford. Photo / Getty Images

MICHELLE YEOH Looking regal and stunning as per usual, Michelle chose a bejwelled and feathered gown from Elie Saab Couture. Photo / Getty Images

LAURA HARRIER In a look that echoes Tracee Ellis Ross' voluminous pink Valentino moment, but far more wearable, the BlacKkKlansman star glowed in a strapless custom Loewe dress paired with Bulgari jewellery. Photo / Getty Images

YARA SHAHIDI Yara wore a pink sequinned catsuit under a sheer tulle dress, all by Fendi, with Christian Louboutin heels and Cartier jewellery. It was definitely one of the most unique looks of the night, but she wears it effortlessly with her signature smile. Photo / Getty Images

RACHEL BROSNAHAN Winner of Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Comedy Series for her role as Midge Maisel in The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel, Rachel chose a beautifully-constructed gown from Dior Haute Couture by Maria Grazia Chiuri in delicate pale lace, paired with Jimmy Choo shoes and Irene Neuwirth jewellery. Photo / Getty Images

LUCY BOYNTON It's always a nice change to see celebrities wearing printed pieces to key award ceremonies, and Lucy's Erdem gown adds plenty of interest with the florals underneath a sheer dotted mesh overlay. Bonus points for her fun makeup and hair too. Photo / Getty Images

JANE FONDA Jane looked resplendent in a shimmering tangerine dress with an overlapping scale effect by Valentino paired with matching lipstick and Sarah Flint shoes. Photo / Getty Images

MELISSA MCCARTHY There was lots of shimmer and shine to be seen on the SAG Awards attendees this year, and Melissa's beautiful silver Iorane World gown conjured Studio 54 vibes, paired with Sam Edelman shoes and Chopard jewellery. Photo / Getty Images

CONSTANCE WU Also embracing a light-reflecting look, the Crazy Rich Asians star shone in a minimal Oscar de la Renta strapless dress with Stuart Weitzman shoes and a cool arm band. Photo / Getty Images

GEMMA CHAN Constance's Crazy Rich Asians co-star also chose Oscar de la Renta for the awards, going for a decidedly more dramatic look with a textured train. Gemma paired the light pink gown with Harry Winston jewellery and Christian Louboutin shoes. Photo / Getty Images

LUPITA NYONG'O Lupita once again brought something different yet stunning to the red carpet with this custom Vera Wang dress with a sheer jewelled under-skirt and structured black bodice. She paired her edgy look with Roger Vivier shoes and stunning hair and makeup. Photo / Getty Images

EMMA STONE Of course the Louis Vuitton ambassador wore a look from the brand, but this was a refreshing take on award season style with wide-legged, tailored trousers and an asymmetrical gold shirt with an oversized neck bow. Photo / Getty Images

SANDRA OH Everyone's current favourite TV darling, the Killing Eve star chose a ruby Jenny Packham gown paired with Atelier Swarovski jewellery. Sandra also won the award for Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Drama Series for her portrayal of Eve in the successful show created by Phoebe Waller-Bridge. Photo / Getty Images

EMILY BLUNT There were quite a few different shades of pink at the SAG Awards this year, with Emily choosing a bubblegum pink gown with an interesting frill detail from Michael Kors collection, paired with a Jimmy Choo clutch. Photo / Getty Images