Miss Piggy Wears Spring 2019 Couture... Well Sort Of

By Rosie Herdman
Wednesday Jan. 30, 2019
VIKTOR & ROLF

Viktor & Rolf's latest couture collection was full of meme-inspired slogans, from the slightly aggressive "I'm not shy, I just don't like you," to a giant dress emblazoned with an even bigger "NO". This dress, however, is perfect for Miss Piggy, because why look at anyone else when you can look in the mirror?

CHRISTIAN DIOR

Maria Grazia Chiuri's spring 2019 couture collection was inspired by the circus, and we think Miss Piggy has the sass to carry off this bright red ringmaster suit.

GIVENCHY

Givenchy's creative director Clare Waight Keller brought a modern feeling to her third haute couture collection for the house with latex elements throughout, each taking days to produce in collaboration with specialty atelier Atsuko Kudo, according to Vogue. Only the finest for our furry fashion connoisseur.

CHANEL

A bejewelled body suit, Cinderella shoes and a super long veil? Just extra enough for this diva, and reminiscent of this iconic Miss Piggy quote: “There is only one gift you should accept on your first date — diamonds."

SCHIAPARELLI

Ever seen a flying pig? With this ball of feathers by Schiaparelli, this one might just take off.

IRIS VAN HERPEN

This flowing pleated gown from the Dutch designer incorporates gradients of orange and purple, but the base colour is a beautiful pale pink that reminds us of a certain fabulous pig.

VALENTINO

This year's haute couture collection by Pierpaolo Piccioli brought tears to the eyes of some guests, and as usual his gowns were a sight to behold. A slightly unexpected highlight from the Valentino show was also Pierpaolo's outerwear, including this draped purple poncho paired with extra long fringing and orange trousers — a chic wearable look for Miss P.

ZUHAIR MURAD

Serving Studio 54 realness with a spangled jumpsuit and frilly jacket, Miss Piggy is here to remind us that "there is no one on the planet to compare with moi." Words to live by!

