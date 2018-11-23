Looks Of The Week 23/11/18

Snakeskin, turtlenecks, pantsuits and chain mail - celebrities stepped outside the box this week with anything but boring styling

By Rosie Herdman
Friday Nov. 23, 2018
CHLOE GRACE MORETZ

Looking ultra-chic and proving it doesn't matter what's on the label, the actor wore a grey Dior Homme suit offset with orange lipstick to attend the Museum of Modern Art Film Benefit: A Tribute to Martin Scorsese in New York.

Photo / Getty Images

ROSAMUND PIKE

Wearing a micro-cape made of sequins that could almost pass as chainmail, the Gone Girl and A Private War star also chose to eschew typical red carpet dress in favour of a striking look from Givenchy's Spring/Summer 2019 collection to attend the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences' 10th Annual Governors Awards in Hollywood.

Photo / Getty Images

KATHRYN HAHN

A turtleneck on the red (or black) carpet? Sign us up! Kathryn chose a fashion-forward gown by Rosie Assoulin for the same event. The simplicity of the top half was the perfect foil for the textured layers below, keeping the actor both warm and stylish as the Northern Hemisphere goes into winter.

Photo / Getty Images

CHADWICK BOSEMAN

Also at the Annual Governors Awards event was Black Panther star Chadwick Boseman, making a great argument for red and black snakeskin as evening-wear. He is wearing a look from Versace.

Photo / Getty Images

PHOEBE WALLER-BRIDGE

Phoebe, the creator of acclaimed TV series' Fleabag and Killing Eve, wore a custom Richard Quinn floral gown that perfectly echoed the wall behind her in London to the Evening Standard Theatre Awards. A more conventionally pretty gown than Richard is generally known for, the expert cut and asymmetrical neckline are nonetheless stunning in their simplicity.

Photo / Getty Images

