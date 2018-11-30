Chic Lightweight Jackets For Changeable Weather

While the weather is still changeable, a lightweight jacket is a wardrobe essential

By Rosie Herdman
Friday Nov. 30, 2018
1/10

Bottega Veneta Resort 2019.

Maggie Marilyn jacket $960.

M.I.H Jeans jacket, about $384, from Matches Fashion.

Isaac + Lulu jacket, $349, from Sills and Co.

Staud jacket, about $407, from Net-a-Porter.

Storm blazer $289.

Country Road jacket $199

Bec & Bridge jacket, $439, from Superette.

Baracuta jacket, $695, from Fabric.

Salasai jacket $400.

STOCKISTS: Countryroad.co.nz; Maggiemarilyn.com; Matchesfashion.com; Net-a-Porter.com; Salasai.com; Sills-and-co.com; Stormonline.com; Superette.co.nz; Thisisfabric.com. Stylist / Rosie Herdman

Share this article:
Prev
Next

Editor's pick

Eccentric & Elegant Fashion in Wellington

We showcase an elegant mash-up of eccentric prints, bold colours and plenty of attitude.

More Fashion / Trends & Shopping

Chic Lightweight Jackets For Changeable Weather

What Does Your Preferred Sneaker Style Say About You?

What To Wear To A Summer Wedding

How To Nail Glamorous Party Dressing With A 70s & 80s Edge

Fancy & Fun Party Shoes You Will Actually Be Comfortable In

Jeremy Scott Talks Empowerment Through Fashion & That Moschino x H&M Collection

Celebrate Life's Luxuries With Precious Pieces To Treasure Forever

Don't Miss The One-Off Disney x Karen Walker Pop-Up Store

Viva's Fashion Team Road Test The Moschino [tv] H&M Collection

Meghan Markle Wears Karen Walker & Jessica McCormack
View More
New Zealand Herald

New Zealand Herald

Subscribe to E-Newsletter