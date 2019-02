1/26

CONCERT Channel Alexa's effortless cool with an LBD, the perfect leather jacket and black mules, and you'll be ready for both dinner and a show. Photo / Getty Images

COCKTAILS Model Paloma Elsesser showcases the perfect look for rooftop cocktails on a warm, late summer's night, with her graphic white dress and statement red shoes. Photo / Instagram.com/palomija

MOVIES This look from Cindy Crawford is polished yet relaxed, great for heading to the cinema for a movie date. Photo / Getty Images

DINNER Make like Zoe Kravitz and choose a structured black tuxedo jacket over a slinky slip dress to sashay into a candlelit restaurant. Vintage stores would also be a good bet for finding beautiful silk slip dresses like hers. Photo / Getty Images