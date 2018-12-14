This Summer's Most Flattering Swimwear To Suit Any Style

Minimal or feminine, full-coverage or itty-bitty... Whatever your style, there's a swimsuit to match

Friday Dec. 14, 2018
1/22

Bella (left) wears Fantabody bodysuit, $260, from Miss Crabb. Vintage Escada trousers, $120, from Tango. Manahou wears Fantabody bodysuit, $260, from Miss Crabb. Vintage Christian Dior trousers, $250, from Tango. Rebe hat $465.

Photo / Rebecca Zephyr Thomas

ONE PIECE

Oseree swimsuit, $287, from Matches Fashion.

ONE PIECE

Simma Studios maillot $190.

ONE PIECE

Solid & Striped swimsuit, $285, from Maman Boutique.

ONE PIECE

Kowtow recycled nylon one piece $239.

ONE PIECE

Moochi swimsuit $260.

ONE PIECE

Zara wrap-style swimsuit $70.

BIKINI

The Fold bikini top, $138, and bottoms, $95.

BIKINI

Hunza G bikini, $299, from Superette.

BIKINI

Basic Swim top, $55, and bottoms, $55.

BIKINI

Peony underwire bikini top, $105, and bottoms, $105.

BIKINI

Nisa bikini $240.

BIKINI

Baythe Swim bikini top, $84, and bottoms, $73.

SUN SMART

Witchery swimsuit $170.

SUN SMART

Duskii swimsuit, $676 from Net-a-Porter.

SUN SMART

Matteau Swim one piece $364.

SUN SMART

Lonely top, $240, and bottoms $180.

SUN SMART

Jets surf suit, $250 from Smith & Caughey's.

MIX & MATCH

Holiday The Label top, $89, and bottoms, $68.

MIX & MATCH

Roxana Salehoun bikini top, $216 and bottoms $172.

MIX & MATCH

Glassons bikini top, $20, and bottoms $17.

MIX & MATCH

Bondi Born top, $145, and bottoms, $135 from Father Rabbit.

