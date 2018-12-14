Looks Of The Week 14/12/18

Fairytale whimsy and flights of fancy — fashion's escapist values proved a winner in this week's coolest looks

By Dan Ahwa
Friday Dec. 14, 2018
1/8

EMILIA WICKSTEAD

Fresh from shooting in New Zealand, the London-based designer wore one of her own creations to the British Fashion Awards at the Royal Albert Hall. Emilia's designs made an impact on the night, also worn by supermodel Alek Wek who was this year's presenter.

Photo / Getty Images

READ: Emilia Wickstead on Style and Growing up in NZ

KRISTIN SCOTT THOMAS

Opting for a voluminous Valentino fall 2018 haute couture gown, the actress made a bold statement on the red carpet at the Fashion Awards. While the nature of the garment might pick up creases easy when being photographed in flashing lights, we're certain this dress was a showstopper in person.

Photo / Getty Images

JENNIFER LOPEZ

Jenny from the block also opted for big and pink in this head-turning Giambattista Valli gown while out promoting her latest film Second Act in New York, accompanied by partner Alex Rodriguez. J-Lo accessorises this number with a Jimmy Choo clutch and dangling diamond Lorraine Schwartz earrings.

Photo / Getty Images

ANGELA BASSETT

Looking like she's ready to shimmy the night away in this fringed Alberta Ferretti dress, the actress attends the Bumblebee premiere in Hollywood. We like the vibrant colour palette of orange and red, finished off with a pair of fun satin platform sandals.

Photo / Getty Images

AQUARIA

The winner of Ru Paul's Drag Race season 10 has no doubt become fashion's favourite drag queen, known for 'turning looks'. The performer goes for this vibrant gown by London designer Matty Bovan, the avant-garde designer considered to be one of the most exciting designers on the London fashion scene right now.

Photo / Getty Images

ALEXA CHUNG

Not many people could pull a dress off like this quite like Alexa. The velvet and lace design from her own line had a prairie appeal to it as she posed on the red carpet for the British Fashion Awards.

Photo / Getty Images

READ: How Alexa Chung Made Style her Business

SAOIRSE RONAN

If you haven't seen Saoirse Ronan's stunning performance as Queen Mary in Mary Queen Of Scots, we highly recommend it. The actress attended the film's London premiere wearing an etheral Carolina Herrera dress, riffing on some of the period costumes from the film.

Photo/ Getty Images

GEMMA CHAN

Also attending the premiere, the Crazy Rich Asians star keeps it chic in an elegantly cut Miu Miu gown with delicately embellished peplum and sleeves.

Photo / Getty Images

