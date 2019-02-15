Looks Of The Week 15/02/19

1/8

ALEXA CHUNG One of our favourite style icons goes for mid-century cool in an Alessandra Rich spring 2019 gown with crystal buttons to the British Vogue & Tiffany & Co. Fashion And Film Party at Annabel's in London. Photo / Getty Images READ: How Alexa Chung Made Style Her Business

EDDIE REDMAYNE & NAOMI CAMPBELL The actor and supermodel also attend the British Vogue & Tiffany & Co. Fashion And Film Party both wearing Alexander McQueen; Eddie wearing a striking monochromatic suit and Naomi in a floaty dress with ostrich feathers. Photo / Getty Images

THE DUKE & DUCHESS OF CAMBRIDGE Also wearing a floaty Alexander McQueen number, Kate glides onto the red carpet at the BAFTA Awards, accessorised with pearl drop earrings once worn by Princess Diana. The Prince looks sharp in a classically cut tuxedo. Photo / Getty Images

GEMMA WHELAN The British actress and comedian kept it chic and modest in a pale blue Bella Freud gown amidst a sea of sequins and fussy ruffles at the BAFTA Awards in London. Photo / Getty Images

THE DUCHESS OF SUSSEX Staying true to her personal preference of American minimalism even during pregnancy, Meghan stays warm in a white Calvin Klein resort 2019 dress, an Amanda Wakeley coat, Vanessa Tugendhaft clover earrings and Ralph Lauren pumps while out attending a gala performance of The Wider Earth at the Natural History Museum in London, England. Photo / Getty Images GALLERY: Meghan Markle's Best Fashion Moments of 2018

RAMI MALEK Rami goes for a black and white look on the BAFTA red carpet, wearing a slick Louis Vuitton combination, the Bohemian Rhapsody actor nails the hard-to-wear white tuxedo. Photo / Getty Images READ: Meet The New Artistic Director of Louis Vuitton Menswear

MARK RONSON Also going for black and white finesse, the Grammy winner gives us some old school 40s vibes in this double breasted tuxedo from Hedi Slimane's debut menswear for Celine at the Grammy Awards on Monday. Photo / Getty Images OPINION: Hedi Slimane's Debut Collection Has Blown Up Celine, But To What End?