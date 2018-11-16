Looks Of The Week 16/11/18

It's high time for some high shine as celebrities opt for iridescent and light-reflecting textures

By Dan Ahwa
Friday Nov. 16, 2018
TESSA THOMPSON

The actress went for volume and 90s glamour while out visiting the Jimmy Kimmel Live studios in L.A, wearing a Sagittaire A organza jacket, Ricostru trousers and Buffalo London shoes.

Photo / Getty Images

KATHERINE WATERSTON

The Fantastic Beasts: The Crimes of Grindelwald star lights up the red carpet at the London premiere of the film wearing a vibrant yellow Calvin Klein one-sleeve dress with Giuseppe Zanotti silver heels.

Photo / Supplied

EMILY RATAJKOWSKI

One of the first red-carpet sightings of this Paco Rabbanne spring 2019 collection, Emily wears a look from the bohemian-inspired range to the GQ Australia Men Of The Year Awards in Sydney.

Photo / Getty Images

ALISHA WAINWRIGHT

The actress opts for this bold Maggie Marilyn resort 2019 dress with Swarovski jewels to attend the People's Choice Awards in L.A.

Photo / Getty Images

AMBER VALLETTA

Presenting the Fashion Icon award to Victoria Beckham, Amber selects this red slip dress with silky panels by Victoria to the People's Choice Awards in L.A.

Photo / Getty Images

EZRA MILLER

It's refreshing to see what Ezra wears, the actor who identities as queer and uses gender pro-nouns interchangeably is unafraid to explore fashion, choosing this dramatic Moncler x Pierpaolo Piccioli fall 2018 look to wear at the world premiere of Fantastic Beasts: The Crimes Of Grindelwald in Paris.

Photo / Getty Images

VIOLA DAVIS

The sheen on this midnight blue blazer catches the light beautifully layered over a sheer top and black trousers to attend the New York screening of her latest film Widows.

Photo / Getty Images

ZOE KRAVITZ

This iridescent Armani Prive gown shimmers at the UK premiere of her new film Fantastic Beasts: The Crimes Of Grindelwald in Leicester Square. Zoe adds more colour on her lobes with emerald earrings by Lorraine Schwartz.

Photo / Getty Images

