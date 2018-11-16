Looks Of The Week 16/11/18

1/8

TESSA THOMPSON The actress went for volume and 90s glamour while out visiting the Jimmy Kimmel Live studios in L.A, wearing a Sagittaire A organza jacket, Ricostru trousers and Buffalo London shoes. Photo / Getty Images

KATHERINE WATERSTON The Fantastic Beasts: The Crimes of Grindelwald star lights up the red carpet at the London premiere of the film wearing a vibrant yellow Calvin Klein one-sleeve dress with Giuseppe Zanotti silver heels. Photo / Supplied

EMILY RATAJKOWSKI One of the first red-carpet sightings of this Paco Rabbanne spring 2019 collection, Emily wears a look from the bohemian-inspired range to the GQ Australia Men Of The Year Awards in Sydney. Photo / Getty Images GALLERY: The Viva Fashion Team's Paris Fashion Week Highlights

ALISHA WAINWRIGHT The actress opts for this bold Maggie Marilyn resort 2019 dress with Swarovski jewels to attend the People's Choice Awards in L.A. Photo / Getty Images READ: How Local Label Maggie Marilyn Is Taking Ethically Made Fashion To The World

AMBER VALLETTA Presenting the Fashion Icon award to Victoria Beckham, Amber selects this red slip dress with silky panels by Victoria to the People's Choice Awards in L.A. Photo / Getty Images READ: A Decade Of Design With Victoria Beckham

EZRA MILLER It's refreshing to see what Ezra wears, the actor who identities as queer and uses gender pro-nouns interchangeably is unafraid to explore fashion, choosing this dramatic Moncler x Pierpaolo Piccioli fall 2018 look to wear at the world premiere of Fantastic Beasts: The Crimes Of Grindelwald in Paris. Photo / Getty Images THROWBACK: Why Fashion Is Going Avant-Garde

VIOLA DAVIS The sheen on this midnight blue blazer catches the light beautifully layered over a sheer top and black trousers to attend the New York screening of her latest film Widows. Photo / Getty Images