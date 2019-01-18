Looks Of The Week 18/01/19

1/7

LADY GAGA In a surprising twist at this years Critic's Choice Awards, Lady Gaga collected her best actress gong for A Star Is Born in a tie with Glen Close. Gaga chose a strapless Calvin Klein gown for the occasion. Photo / Getty Images

GLENN CLOSE Also winning best actress for her role in The Wife, the veteran actress shimmers in a custom silver blazer and skirt by Gabriela Hearst. Photo / Getty Images

MICHELLE YEOH The Malaysian superstar also attends the awards wearing a one shouldered Marchesa gown with a Tory Burch purse. Photo / Getty Images

AMANDLA STENBERG Opting for a full sleeved gown, Amandla looks elegant in this Khaite dress at the Critic's Choice Awards. Photo / Getty Images

DREE HEMINGWAY Playing with proportion, the model and actress attends the premiere of The Unicorn in L.A in a Prada look. Photo / Getty Images

NIKOLAI VON BISMARCK & KATE MOSS Meanwhile in Paris, Kate Moss and boyfriend Nikolai are seen out on the streets wearing long layers, nailing a casual and chic sense of nochalance Photo / Getty Images