Looks Of The Week 18/01/19

From the Critic's Choice Awards to the start of menswear fashion week, the coolest looks went to extreme lengths

By Dan Ahwa
Friday Jan. 18, 2019
LADY GAGA

In a surprising twist at this years Critic's Choice Awards, Lady Gaga collected her best actress gong for A Star Is Born in a tie with Glen Close. Gaga chose a strapless Calvin Klein gown for the occasion.

Photo / Getty Images

GLENN CLOSE

Also winning best actress for her role in The Wife, the veteran actress shimmers in a custom silver blazer and skirt by Gabriela Hearst.

Photo / Getty Images

MICHELLE YEOH

The Malaysian superstar also attends the awards wearing a one shouldered Marchesa gown with a Tory Burch purse.

Photo / Getty Images

AMANDLA STENBERG

Opting for a full sleeved gown, Amandla looks elegant in this Khaite dress at the Critic's Choice Awards.

Photo / Getty Images

DREE HEMINGWAY

Playing with proportion, the model and actress attends the premiere of The Unicorn in L.A in a Prada look.

Photo / Getty Images

NIKOLAI VON BISMARCK & KATE MOSS

Meanwhile in Paris, Kate Moss and boyfriend Nikolai are seen out on the streets wearing long layers, nailing a casual and chic sense of nochalance

Photo / Getty Images

AYMELINE VALADE

The French model and actress is outside shows during menswear fashion week going for full length coat and trousers to shield the cold.

Photo / Getty Images

