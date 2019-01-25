Looks Of The Week 25/01/19

1/7

ALEXA CHUNG In Berlin for the ZeitMagazin X Vogue conference at Kraftwerk Mitte wearing a look from her eponymous collection, Alexa keeps it sleek in a double-breasted suit. Photo / Getty Images READ: How Alexa Made Style Her Business

NAOMI CAMPBELL Ditching her usual straight hair do, the supermodel opts for curls and a dove grey Dior coat at the label’s menswear show in Paris. Photo / Getty Images READ: Who Stood Out At Paris Men’s Fashion Week

TILDA SWINTON Staying warm and chic in a classic Chanel look, the actress attends the Chanel couture show at the Grand Palais in Paris, complete with wool baker-boy style hat and leather trousers. Photo / Getty Images

VICTORIA BECKHAM Also opting for double breasted tailoring, Victoria wears a look from her own label (naturally) upon arrival at JFK airport in New York. Photo / Getty Images READ: How David Beckham Changed The Way You Dress

NOOMI RAPACE Taking an oversized blazer look and making it her own, the Swedish actress selects this grey men’s suit from Dior at the label’s menswear show in Paris. Extra points for cool velvet platform boots. Photo / Getty Images

RAMI MALEK Also attending the menswear shows in the city of lights, the Bohemian Rhapsody star wears an eye-catching Dunhill ensemble at the label’s show on Saturday. We've been impressed by Rami's choices so far this award season, and is one of a handful of emerging actors helping re-shape what menswear on the red carpet can look like. Photo / Getty Images