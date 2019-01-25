Looks Of The Week 25/01/19

Sharp lapels and tidy shoulders dominated this week's coolest looks from the runways of Paris Fashion Week to the runways of JFK Airport

By Dan Ahwa
Friday Jan. 25, 2019
1/7

ALEXA CHUNG

In Berlin for the ZeitMagazin X Vogue conference at Kraftwerk Mitte wearing a look from her eponymous collection, Alexa keeps it sleek in a double-breasted suit.

Photo / Getty Images

READ: How Alexa Made Style Her Business

NAOMI CAMPBELL

Ditching her usual straight hair do, the supermodel opts for curls and a dove grey Dior coat at the label’s menswear show in Paris.

Photo / Getty Images

READ: Who Stood Out At Paris Men’s Fashion Week

TILDA SWINTON

Staying warm and chic in a classic Chanel look, the actress attends the Chanel couture show at the Grand Palais in Paris, complete with wool baker-boy style hat and leather trousers.

Photo / Getty Images

VICTORIA BECKHAM

Also opting for double breasted tailoring, Victoria wears a look from her own label (naturally) upon arrival at JFK airport in New York.

Photo / Getty Images

READ: How David Beckham Changed The Way You Dress

NOOMI RAPACE

Taking an oversized blazer look and making it her own, the Swedish actress selects this grey men’s suit from Dior at the label’s menswear show in Paris. Extra points for cool velvet platform boots.

Photo / Getty Images

RAMI MALEK

Also attending the menswear shows in the city of lights, the Bohemian Rhapsody star wears an eye-catching Dunhill ensemble at the label’s show on Saturday. We've been impressed by Rami's choices so far this award season, and is one of a handful of emerging actors helping re-shape what menswear on the red carpet can look like.

Photo / Getty Images

PAZ VEGA

Spanish actress Paz lights up the red carpet in a shimmering gold tuxedo from Dsquared2’s pre-fall 2019 collection at the Feroz Awards 2019 in Bilbao.

Photo / Getty Images

Share this article:
Prev
Next

View More

Why Chanel's Beach Show Proves The Brand Remains The Same

A faux-beach runway show encourages you to take your Chanel casual. But it's still the same Chanel

Dior Designer Causes a Stir at Paris Fashion Week

Dior's artistic director Maria Grazia Chiuri makes a bold statement with T-shirts emblazoned with feminist phrase

How Alexa Chung Made Style her Business

From nifty blazers to ruffled blouses, Alexa Chung is queen of street-style trends. Lisa Armstrong asks her why it's taken so l...

Highlights From Chanel’s 2018/2019 Métiers d’art Collection

Our favourite looks from Chanel’s sumptuous Métiers d’art 2018/19 Paris – New York collection at the Met’s Temple of Dendur

Galleries

The New Power Dressing: Your Back To Work Wardrobe Essentials

Fashion Editor / Dan Ahwa. Photographer / Mara Sommer. Model / Erin Wheeler from Unique Models. ...

The Biggest Fashion Moments That Made Headlines In 2018

Viva's fashion team Dan Ahwa and Rosie Herdman take a look back at this year's most memorable fas...

Looks Of The Year: All The Coolest Fashion From 2018

The Viva fashion team pick the best looks of 2018

Stylish Summer Attire That's Perfect For Your Next Road Trip

Warm weather pieces that are fun and practical? Hard to beat. Manahou Mackay and Bella Smith take...

This Summer's Best Swimwear To Suit Your Style

Minimal or feminine, full-coverage or itty-bitty... Whatever your style, there's a flattering swi...

Christmas Gift Guide: What To Give The Busy Professional In Your Life

For the multi-tasker and the career-driven, sharpen their focus with some useful tools to inspire...

What To Wear To A Summer Wedding

What To Wear To A Summer Wedding

Fancy & Fun Party Shoes You Will Actually Be Comfortable In

Show your soles some love this party season with these heels that aren't sky high.

Evolution Of Style: We Look Back At The Spice Girls' Fashion

As the Spice Girls announce their reunion tour (without Posh) this week, we take a look at some o...
New Zealand Herald

New Zealand Herald

Subscribe to E-Newsletter