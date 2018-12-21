Looks Of The Year: All The Coolest Fashion From 2018

1/42

Bold individuality and diversity ruled the red-carpet; from the start of the year's black out moment on the Golden Globes red carpet to this year's Met Gala theme Heavenly Bodies: Fashion And The Catholic Imagination. It was also an opportunity for celebrities to voice their opinions though dress, using their platform to address social and political issues close to their hearts.

ZOE KRAVITZ WHERE: Golden Globes 2018 "The Golden Globes this year were a statement all of their own thanks to the Time's Up movement and most actresses choosing to wear black. Zoe Kravitz always looks amazing on the red carpet, but I remember seeing this custom Saint Laurent column gown on her with the emerald earrings, and being blown away by how stunning it was in its simplicity. It looks incredible with her short, slicked hair too.” — R.H Photo / Getty Images

IMAAN HAMMAM AND ZAC POSEN WHERE: The Met Gala in May. “There’s something old school about the way these two looked, the kind of people you’d be drawn to at a party. Iman really owns this black silk taffeta gown created by Zac.” — D.A Photo / Getty Images

JEANNE DAMAS WHERE: Outside the Dior haute couture show in Paris in January. “She has that whole French girl cool shtick down pat. There’s something radical about wearing a denim jumpsuit to a Haute Couture presentation, even if it’s one from Dior. She looks super chic and keeps it simple with low-key accessories. “ — D.A Photo / Getty Images

ALEXA CHUNG WHERE: London Fashion Week ”Look, we all know Alexa has great style. But this one felt a bit more out of the box for her than usual. This Christopher Kane collection was one of my favourites of the Fall 2018 circuit, and who could pull off a dress nude dress with fluffy pink trim and people having sex on the front as casually as Alexa? I like the fact that, in true Chung style, she's not wearing sexy heels with it either — it feels a bit more tough and subversive that way.” — R.H Photo / Getty Images

FRANCES MCDORMAND WHERE: Met Gala 2018 "I don't feel like I even have to explain why this is in my list! Frances was an absolute mood, dare I say a vibe, at the Met this year in that Valentino.” — R.H Photo / Getty Images

LIU WEN WHERE: At the Chanel Fall 2018 show in Paris in March. “I’m a big fan of navy. I like the slightly nautical references here with the chunky cable knit and sailor trousers with a wide leg.” — D.A Photo / Getty Images

LAURYN HILL WHERE: 33rd Annual Rock & Roll hall Of Fame Induction Ceremony in May. ”To me Lauryn is the most stylish woman in hip-hop hands down. Her ability to take designer pieces and wear it her way shows someone who is confident in their style. She’s mixing this Marc Jacobs headpiece with a feather top and tulle skirt and manages to make it look effortless and cool.” — D.A Photo / Getty Images

AMANDLA STENBERG WHERE: CFDA Awards 2018 "There have been some great suits on the red carpet this year. Amandla brought cool retro-vibes to the CFDAs with this Rosie Assoulin suit. Love the colour, the swirly shirt underneath and the statement yellow eyeliner to match.” — R.H Photo / Getty Images

TIMOTHEE CHALAMET WHERE: Beautiful Boy premiere, Toronto Film Festival 2018 "Timothee is a guy who's unafraid to take a risk with his outfit choices, and this Haider Ackermann suit is a nice update on plain black with the white floral embroidery.” — R.H Photo / Getty Images

MIUCCIA PRADA WHERE: The Fashion Awards 2018 in London in December. “She’s my favourite fashion designer and it’s rare to see her at any red-carpet event, but on this occasion to accept an Outstanding Achievement Award she showcased her singular sense of style in this silk two piece set in her favourite colour — brown.” — D.A Photo / Getty Images

KATHERINE WATERSON WHERE: The Fantastic Beasts: The Crimes of Grindelwald premiere in London. ”I love it when pregnant women still push the boat out on the red (or in this case, blue) carpet, and Katherine's beautiful silky Calvin Klein dress was a bright bolt of sunshine for my eyeballs.” — R.H Photo / Getty Images

SARAH PAULSON WHERE: World premiere of Ocean’s 8 “Ever the risk taker in her acting choices and style, Sarah makes a bold statement in this neon coloured Prada gown. Her confidence and attitude is what makes this a red-carpet knockout this year.” — D.A Photo / Getty Images

SPIKE LEE WHERE: A Star Is Born premiere, Venice International Film Festival in September. “I like a track pant and loafer combo, and the legendary film director looks super cool in this Gucci ensemble, complete with a Yankees baseball cap.” — D.A Photo / Getty Images

TRACEE ELLIS-ROSS WHERE: Emmy Awards in September. “She knows how to have fun, even if it’s OTT and camp Tracee never lets the dress wear her. She's keeping the dream alive in this Valentino fall 2018 haute couture gown, a highlight this year among several highlights.” — D.A "The world would be a far more dull place if it weren't for Tracee Ellis Ross. The actor has served many outstanding looks this year, but this voluminous Valentino number was one of the best.” — R.H Photo / Getty Images

LENA WAITHE WHERE: Met Gala 2018 "While everyone else was either channelling a religious figure (Rihanna as the Pope, anyone?) or ignoring this year's Heavenly Bodies: Fashion and the Catholic Imagination theme completely, Lena Waithe took a more metaphorical approach. Wearing a rainbow cape over her tuxedo, bringing awareness to the L.G.B.T.Q community, Waithe told Complex, 'You talk about church and Catholicism, it's about — you were made in God's image...The theme to me is be yourself.' Anyone who turns up to an event like the Met Gala and makes a powerful statement like that gets a yes from me." — R.H Photo / Getty Images

MARGOT ROBBIE WHERE: Academy Awards "I don't generally like white gowns on the red carpet as I find they often look bridal, but this Chanel dress on Margot was quite spectacular. That square neckline and and perfect fit through the bodice, coupled with her blunt, wavy bob and the fact that she barely accessorised apart from the bag, was a lesson in stunning simplicity and not going overboard.” — R.H Photo / Getty Images

EVA GREEN WHERE: BVLGARI dinner in Rome in June. “The actress is currently in New Zealand filming The Luminaries. I’ve always admired her Gothic sensibility to red carpet dressing, and even in subdued colours, she knows how to make an impact.” — D.A Photo / Getty Images

TILDA SWINTON WHERE: Isle Of Dogs New York screening in March. “Tilda knows what works for her and her unique style is always a pleasure to see. In her favourite Haider Ackermann, she always looks powerful and in control and she’s one of the few celebrities who knows how to make the most of sharp tailoring after five.” — D.A Photo / Getty Images

A$AP ROCKY WHERE: 2018 LACMA Art + Film Gala in L.A. "A$AP has long been a snappy dresser on the red carpet, and with this head-to-toe Gucci look I'm convinced it should be the norm for guys should wear floral silk headscarves. I also like how he looks like he's having a bloody good time — the best thing you can wear is a smile!” — R.H Photo / Getty Images

MICHELE LAMY WHERE: Kim Jones’ debut menswear collection for Dior in June. “I have always admired Michele’s singular point of view when it comes to her style, there’s no one else on the planet that looks like her — amidst the throng of cookie-cutter sheep, she’s a true style original.” — D.A Photo / Getty Images

PIXIE GELDOF & GEORGE BARNETT WHERE: The wedding of Princess Eugenie and Jack Brooksbanks in October. “Pixie with her pink Celine spring 2017 dress, Philip Treacy hat and Miu Miu clutch provided the perfect touch of irreverence needed on a Royal occasion. George also looked great in a bespoke morning suit by Huntsman.” — D.A Photo / Getty Images

CARDI B WHERE: Christian Siriano's Fall 2018 show ”Cardi B at fashion week? Bring her back! The Fall 2018 shows were made infinitely more interesting and fun to watch thanks to her front row presence and the great outfits she wore — this Kermit green Christian Siriano suit and white fur stole is so extra, yet still chic and utterly perfect for Cardi.” — R.H Photo / Getty Images

DEV PATEL WHERE: Toronto screening of Mumbai in September. “Ever since Skins I’ve been a big fan of Dev’s. He sharpens up in a very tidy suit which fits him really well from Ermenegildo Zegna Couture.” — D.A Photo / Getty Images

LADY GAGA WHERE: Elle Women in Hollywood Event ”It was a toss-up between the huge pink feathered gown Lady Gaga wore to the Venice Film Festival and this bold Marc Jacobs suit, but I appreciated the sentiment behind this outfit. Upon receiving her award from Jennifer Lopez, Gaga explained her choice of outfit for the evening. 'So, after trying 10 or so dresses, with a sad feeling in my heart, that all that would matter was what I wore to this red carpet, I saw an oversized Marc Jacobs suit buried quietly in the corner...I decided today I wanted to take the power back. Today I wear the pants.' Lady Gaga is my spirit animal for 2019.” — R.H Photo / Getty Images

HELEN MIRREN WHERE: Girls of the Sun screening at Cannes "Helen is a regal style queen, and this navy blue velvet Elie Saab gown was stunning on her. The long sleeves and open neckline, coupled with the gold edged strips of velvet, were a little Renaissance in a great way.” — R.H Photo / Getty Images

EZRA MILLER WHERE: The world premiere of Fantastic Beasts The Crimes Of Grindelwald in Paris. “I kind of like how Ezra is doing his own thing, unafraid to cross the lines of gender conformity in fashion. In a world filled with too much fragile and toxic masculinity, he’s able to throw all the rules out and show people you can be whatever you damn well wanna be.” — D.A Photo / Getty Images.

DANAI GURIRA WHERE: NAACP Image Awards ”I really loved this Rodarte dress on Danai. The ruffles and asymmetry could have looked messy, but somehow on her they look clean and super refined. Keeping everything simple everywhere else helps, and the dress fits her like a glove.” — R.H Photo / Getty Images

DONALD GLOVER WHERE: Solo: A Star Wars Story premiere in May. “A.k.a Childish Gambino carries this Gucci ensemble in a way only he can. It’s all about the attitude not the logo, and he manages to make this full look his own.” — D.A Photo / Getty Images

EZRA MILLER WHERE: Dior pre-fall 2019 show in Tokyo "Ezra has brought his A-game at events and on the red carpet with his dressing recently, and hasn't been afraid to let his individuality shine. Take note, dudes! I love this blossom-covered silver jacket by Kim Jones for Dior, paired with the rest of his pale outfit.” — R.H Photo / Getty Images

ADWOA ABOAH WHERE: Fashion Awards 2018 nominees party at Annabel’s, London, in November. “Adwoa is a brilliant example of a model who takes care of her own business and uses her influence to voice her opinions. Her love of fashion is always great to see, experimenting and mixing things her way. This Erdem suit was a particular highlight this year.” — D.A Photo / Getty Images

CATE BLANCHETT WHERE: L.A premiere of The House With a Clock in its Walls "Cate Blanchett is an icon and pretty much everything she wears should be on a best-dressed list, but I loved the... trendiness, I guess, of this Derek Lam checked suit. It feels super young and fresh, and coupled with her little wavy bob it's a great look.” — R.H Photo / Getty Images

MARK RONSON WHERE: Celine show at Paris Fashion Week in September. “Mark has got some serious swag and I love the way he puts himself together. He’s got the musical references always, and his slight teddy boy/70s nostalgia seeps through his look and gives him a great presence wherever he is.” — D.A Photo / Getty Images

MARION COTILLARD WHERE: Angel Face (Guele d'ange) photocall, Cannes film festival "I like it when celebrities aren't afraid to have a little fun at events and branch out from the typical glamourous red carpet ballgown trope. This Adam Selman gingham romper is still dressy with its overskirt, but is also playful and I love the green belt offset with the orange lipstick and shoes.” — R.H Photo / Getty Images

WHOOPI GOLDBERG WHERE: CFDA Awards 2018 "I mean, come on! Whoopi embraced head-to-toe colour like nobody's business at the CFDAs this year with a Christian Siriano look, and looked great while doing so. Loved the chunky shoes too.” — R.H Photo / Getty Images

ADUT AKECH WHERE: Vogue Foundation Dinner Dinner in Paris in July. “The Sudanese-Australian model has had an amazing year. Of course she looks great in pretty much anything, but there’s nothing better than a person looking like they’re having the time of their life wearing something special. Adut is certainly having the time of her life here wearing a beautiful dress by Valentino.” — D.A. Photo / Getty Images

LADY GAGA WHERE: A Star Is Born premiere, Venice International Film Festival in September. “We all know this talented woman loves fashion, but this era of old school glamour she’s been channelling lately suits her preference for the dramatic — albeit in a more sophisticated, old-school kind of way. A feathery Valentino gown was all that was required to announce her arrival as a creative triple threat: singer, dancer and actress.” — D.A Photo / Getty Images

TESSA THOMPSON WHERE: Creed II premiere in London in November. “She’s got a style of her own that’s a refreshing addition to any red-carpet event. This voluminous Valentino fall 2018 gown is a bold hue that works really well for her. “ — D.A Photo / Getty Images

ISSA RAE WHERE: CFDA Awards 2018 "The host of this year's CFDA awards, Issa used her platform this year to celebrate black designers with several outfit changes all by designers of colour. This sparkling blue ensemble by Pyer Moss was particularly striking and I loved the sheer overlay of the gown over the trousers.” — R.H Photo / Getty Images

ALESSANDRO MICHELE, LANA DEL REY AND JARED LETO WHERE:The Met Gala in New York “Alessandro definitely has his whole Gucci gang, but this holy trinity was one of my favourites from this year. They’re all interesting and creative souls, and combined, made for a head-turning trio.” — D.A Photo / Getty Images

THE DUCHESS OF CAMBRIDGE WHERE: Dinner at Buckingham Palace in October “I think I admire this more than I like it, more for the fact that while everyone is going on about Meghan’s simple style, Kate decided to ramp up the princess complex further — tiaras and hats included. Her style lately has noticeably become much more ‘high’ royal, complete with hats, gloves, brooches etc. and it’s interesting to see how she’s playing this sartorially, as if to prepare herself for the other big job she’s in line for and to separate her from Meghan’s American simplicity. ” — D.A Photo / Getty Images