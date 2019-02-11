The Coolest Looks From The Grammy Awards Red Carpet 2019

Our favourite red-carpet looks showcased the power of individuality and creativity through fashion

By Dan Ahwa, Rosie Herdman
Monday Feb. 11, 2019
1/10

MILEY CYRUS

The Nothing Breaks Like A Heart singer opts for a classy Mugler pre-fall 2019 trouser suit with a slick hairdo.

Photo / Getty Images.

LEON BRIDGES

Leon Bridges personalized his matching gold corduroy jacket and trousers in tribute to Texas.The hand-coloured set by artisanal label Bode, was stenciled with a guitar, musical notes, horse shoes, playing cards and a tiger.

Photo / Getty Images.

JANELLE MONAE

The singer is known for her avant-garde approach to style, selecting a Jean Paul Gautier spring 2019 couture creation for this occasion.

Photo / Getty Images.

ALICIA KEYS

Grammy Awards host Alicia had several outfit changes during the night, but chose an Armani Prive button up red gown for the red carpet.

Photo / Getty Images.

MARK RONSON

The music producer sharpens up in a double breasted Celine tuxedo.

Photo / Getty Images.

TRACEE ELLIS ROSS

Never one to disappoint with her confident fashion choices, Tracee selects a vivid green Ralph & Russo haute couture trouser suit with a coiling snake embellishment.

Photo / Getty Images.

FRED ARMISEN & NATASHA LYONNE

The comical couple sharpen up for the evening; the Russian Doll star goes for a short cocktail dress by Vitor Zerbinato with Sergio Rossi heels.

Photo / Getty Images.

LADY GAGA

A low-key version of Gaga, the singer opts for a sequin Celine gown and Tiffany & Co. jewellery.

Photo / Getty Images.

ST VINCENT

Photo / Getty Images.

JORJA SMITH

Photo / Getty Images.

Share this article:
Prev
Next

View More

30 Of The Most Iconic Grammy Fashion Moments Of All Time

The Grammy Awards have always provided an antidote to basic gowns and safe tuxedos during awards season. We pick our most favou...

The Coolest Looks From The Golden Globes Red Carpet 2019

Award season is now in full swing

Coolest Looks From The Grammys

Continuing to use the red carpet as a platform for change, celebrities carried white roses in support of the Time's Up movement

The Coolest Looks from the SAG Awards Red Carpet 2019

Shimmer, texture and anything-but-boring men's looks all made appearances at the 25th annual Screen Actors Guild Awards

Galleries

The New Power Dressing: Your Back To Work Wardrobe Essentials

Fashion Editor / Dan Ahwa. Photographer / Mara Sommer. Model / Erin Wheeler from Unique Models. ...

The Biggest Fashion Moments That Made Headlines In 2018

Viva's fashion team Dan Ahwa and Rosie Herdman take a look back at this year's most memorable fas...

Looks Of The Year: All The Coolest Fashion From 2018

The Viva fashion team pick the best looks of 2018

Stylish Summer Attire That's Perfect For Your Next Road Trip

Warm weather pieces that are fun and practical? Hard to beat. Manahou Mackay and Bella Smith take...

This Summer's Best Swimwear To Suit Your Style

Minimal or feminine, full-coverage or itty-bitty... Whatever your style, there's a flattering swi...

Christmas Gift Guide: What To Give The Busy Professional In Your Life

For the multi-tasker and the career-driven, sharpen their focus with some useful tools to inspire...

What To Wear To A Summer Wedding

What To Wear To A Summer Wedding

Fancy & Fun Party Shoes You Will Actually Be Comfortable In

Show your soles some love this party season with these heels that aren't sky high.

Evolution Of Style: We Look Back At The Spice Girls' Fashion

As the Spice Girls announce their reunion tour (without Posh) this week, we take a look at some o...
New Zealand Herald

New Zealand Herald

Subscribe to E-Newsletter