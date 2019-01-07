The Coolest Looks From The Golden Globe Red Carpet 2019

Award season is now in full swing

By Dan Ahwa
Monday Jan. 7, 2019
SANDRA OH & ADAM SANDBERG

Co-hosts for this year's Golden Globes, Sandra and Adam take on classic Hollywood glamour. Sandra wears a white Versace gown.

Photo / Getty Images

ROSAMUND PIKE

Nominated for her role in A Private War, The British actress opts for a sleek Givenchy gown and sequin jacket.

Photo / Getty Images

YALITZA APARICIO MARTINEZ

The star of Netflix's Roma opts for a sequin empire cut gown and matching headband.

Photo / Getty Images

RACHEL WEISZ

The actress shows a Celine dress has some red-carpet appeal, teamed with Chopard jewels

Photo / Getty Images.

LADY GAGA

Nominated for two Awards for her work in A Star Is Born, Lady Gaga takes a break from her Las Vegas residency and lights up the red carpet wearing Tiffany & Co. jewels and a Valentino couture gown with matching lavender hair.

Photo / Getty Images.

DOMINIQUE JACKSON

The Pose star wears a Grecian inspired gown by Marc Bouwer.

Photo / Getty Images.

DAKOTA FANNING

Dakota keeps it old school in a sweet heart neckline gown in silver by Armani Prive.

Photo / Getty Images.

TROYE SIVAN

The Viva cover star sharpens up in a blue tuxedo.

Photo / Getty Images.

JULIA ROBERTS

Taking a contemporary approach, the actress opts for this Stella McCartney pantsuit.

Photo / Getty Images.

TIMOTHEE CHALAMET

The actor is nominated for his film Beautiful Boy wearing a look designed by Virgil Abloh for Louis Vuitton, complete with sequin harness.

Photo / Getty Images.

ALLISON JANNEY

Allison teams this turquoise gown with a David Webb necklace.

Photo / Getty Images.

IRINA SHAYK AND BRADLEY COOPER

The couple select Italian designers for their red-carpet appearance; Irina in a gold Versace gown and Bradley in a crisp white Gucci tuxedo. Bradley is nominated for best actor and best director for A Star Is Born.

Photo / Getty Images.

MELISSA MCCARTHY

Melissa selects a purple star spangled Reem Acra gown for the awards.

Photo / Getty Images.

SPIKE LEE

Also wearing purple is legendary film director Spike Lee, letting his creative individuality shine on the red carpet. Spike wears custom gold Air Jordan sneakers.

Photo / Getty Images.

JANELLE MONAE

Always cutting a regal figure on every red-carpet, today was no different for Janelle in an ornate Chanel pre-fall 2019 look.

Photo / Getty Images.

MICHELLE YEOH

The Crazy, Rich, Asians actress lights up the red carpet in emerald, also wearing the emerald ring she wore in the film.

Photo / Getty Images.

CAROL BURNETT

The Globes has launched a new award aimed at recognising achievement in television. The Carol Burnett award will sit alongside the Cecil B DeMille award from now on and in its first year was awarded to its namesake. Carol wears a black gown with an embellished dinner jacket.

Photo/ Getty Images.

