The Coolest Looks From The Golden Globe Red Carpet 2019

SANDRA OH & ADAM SANDBERG Co-hosts for this year's Golden Globes, Sandra and Adam take on classic Hollywood glamour. Sandra wears a white Versace gown. Photo / Getty Images

ROSAMUND PIKE Nominated for her role in A Private War, The British actress opts for a sleek Givenchy gown and sequin jacket. Photo / Getty Images

YALITZA APARICIO MARTINEZ The star of Netflix's Roma opts for a sequin empire cut gown and matching headband. Photo / Getty Images

RACHEL WEISZ The actress shows a Celine dress has some red-carpet appeal, teamed with Chopard jewels Photo / Getty Images.

LADY GAGA Nominated for two Awards for her work in A Star Is Born, Lady Gaga takes a break from her Las Vegas residency and lights up the red carpet wearing Tiffany & Co. jewels and a Valentino couture gown with matching lavender hair. Photo / Getty Images.

DOMINIQUE JACKSON The Pose star wears a Grecian inspired gown by Marc Bouwer. Photo / Getty Images.

DAKOTA FANNING Dakota keeps it old school in a sweet heart neckline gown in silver by Armani Prive. Photo / Getty Images.

TROYE SIVAN The Viva cover star sharpens up in a blue tuxedo. Photo / Getty Images.

JULIA ROBERTS Taking a contemporary approach, the actress opts for this Stella McCartney pantsuit. Photo / Getty Images.

TIMOTHEE CHALAMET The actor is nominated for his film Beautiful Boy wearing a look designed by Virgil Abloh for Louis Vuitton, complete with sequin harness. Photo / Getty Images.

ALLISON JANNEY Allison teams this turquoise gown with a David Webb necklace. Photo / Getty Images.

IRINA SHAYK AND BRADLEY COOPER The couple select Italian designers for their red-carpet appearance; Irina in a gold Versace gown and Bradley in a crisp white Gucci tuxedo. Bradley is nominated for best actor and best director for A Star Is Born. Photo / Getty Images.

MELISSA MCCARTHY Melissa selects a purple star spangled Reem Acra gown for the awards. Photo / Getty Images.

SPIKE LEE Also wearing purple is legendary film director Spike Lee, letting his creative individuality shine on the red carpet. Spike wears custom gold Air Jordan sneakers. Photo / Getty Images.

JANELLE MONAE Always cutting a regal figure on every red-carpet, today was no different for Janelle in an ornate Chanel pre-fall 2019 look. Photo / Getty Images.

MICHELLE YEOH The Crazy, Rich, Asians actress lights up the red carpet in emerald, also wearing the emerald ring she wore in the film. Photo / Getty Images.