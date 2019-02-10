30 Of The Most Iconic Grammy Fashion Moments Of All Time

1/30

CHER, 1974 Wearing a large butterfly adornment on her head, Cher personified the glamour of the 70s in this midriff baring look. Photo / Getty Images

YOKO ONO & JOHN LENNON, 1975 Feather boas and berets added a bohemian vibe to this young couple's night out to the 17th Annual Grammy Awards. Photo / Getty Images

DAVID BOWIE, 1975 The Thin White Duke cuts a dashing figure in a wide lapel tuxedo, finished with blazing red hair from filming The Man Who Fell To Earth. Photo / Getty Images

DOLLY PARTON, 1977 The country legend goes full Texan barbie in a pink rhinestone look. Photo / Getty Images

GRACE JONES, 1983 Wearing a Samurai inspired outfit designed by Giorgio Armani, Grace was a pioneer for avant-garde fashion at the Grammy Awards. Photo / Getty Images

CYNDI LAUPER, 1985 Cyndi brought her own unique brand of New Romantics style in a tropical print skirt and full face of make-up. Photo / Getty Images

WHITNEY HOUSTON, 1986 Attending her first ever Grammy Awards to collect her first of many Grammy's, the Diva turned heads in this blue gown with sequin detail. Photo / Getty Images

SINEAD O'CONNOR, 1989 Performing her hit Nothing Compares 2U the Irish singer looked cool in a t-shirt, jeans an leather jacket ensemble that re-enforced her rebellious spirit. Photo / Getty Images

RACHEL HUNTER & ROD STEWART, 1991 Putting New Zealand on the map, our Rach and then husband Rod opted for block coloured blazers to the Arista Records pre-Grammy Party. Photo / Getty Images

EN VOGUE, 1991 Showcasing another example of why 90s fashion was fun, the RnB girl group follow in the tradition of same-same but different in these colourful outfits backstage. Photo / Getty Images

CELINE DION, 1992 A style icon then as she is now, the French-Canadian songstress opts for 90s cocktail chic in a black and embellished dress with matching shoes. Photo / Getty Images

1993 JANET & MICHAEL JACKSON Both in angelic white, the sister and brother duo played with tailoring - Michael in a pearl embellished jacket and Janet in a sleek double breasted trouser suit. Photo / Getty Images.

SELENA, 1994 Before she was murdered, the Tejano singer was on the brink of a successful crossover career, wearing a sequin gown to a Grammy Awards Show that announced her arrival into the English language market. Photo / Getty Images

TLC, 1996 T-Boz, Left-eye and Chili, along with Aaliyah, ushered in a tomboy style to female hip-hop fashion, that still resonates today. This all white and transparent set a definining look from their many great looks over the years. Photo / Getty Images

LENNY KRAVITZ, 1997 There are stylish men, then there is Lenny Kravitz. The rock star's singular style comes with plenty of authnetic attitude to pull off any look. Photo / Getty Images

LIL' KIM, 1998 Before Rihanna, there was Lil' Kim, the petit rapper (1.5m) is known for wearing outfits larger than life. This sparkly number is considered far more demure than some of her other award show looks, but showcases a trendsetter still experimenting with fashion. Photo / Getty Images

MADONNA, 1999 We've seen many incarnations of Madonna, and this ode to Memoirs of a Geisha proved to be one of her most dramatic, wearing a modern interpretation of a Kimono designed by friend Jean Paul Gaultier. Photo / Getty Images

ERYKAH BADU, 2000 Winning a Grammy that year alongside The Roots and Eve, Erykah keeps it chic in a mid length skirt, wrap blouse and her signature head wrap, looking every inch a modern day Jazz chanteuse. Photo / Getty Images

JENNIFER LOPEZ, 2000 A dress that arguably transformed Jenny from the block into J-Lo the bonafide superstar, this Versace gown announced the arrival of a Latin triple threat — singer, actress, dancer. Photo / Getty Images

BRITNEY SPEARS, 2000 Not to be outdone that same year, Britney shakes off her small town Louisiana wardrobe and tries out classic Hollywood glamour in this white gown and matching fur stole. Photo / Getty Images

AMY WINEHOUSE, 2008 Performing a live cross from London, the late singer knew how to make a dress her own, with her signature beehive hair do and winged liner, Amy's unique style was an antidote to cookie cutter gowns and Hollywood glamour so ofen seen at award shows. Photo / Getty Images

M.I.A, 2009 A very pregnant M.I.A opts for comfort in a Henry Holland outfit for her performance of Paper Planes. Photo / Getty Images

LADY GAGA, 2010 Wearing three different custom Armani outfis that night, this silver creation complete with intricate headpiece stole the show. Photo / Getty Images

ADELE, 2013 Valentino came on board to dress Adele on her special night where she won her Grammy for Best Pop Solo Performance. This classic nod to a 50s prom dress adds some class to the red-carpet festivities. Photo / Getty Images

PHARRELL, 2014 Getting snapped alongside a style icon like Steve Nicks would be daunting for most, but Pharrell steals the show in this Vivienne Westood hat and Adidas Originals tracksuit top. Photo / Getty Images

RIHANNA, 2015 Not one to miss out on a fashion moment, Rihanna's greatest Grammy look is a contentious choice, but we think this pink Gimabattista Valli couture gown takes the honours with its sense of whimsy and fun. Photo / Getty Images

BEYONCE, 2017 She's a Grammy veteran by this point, but her Mother Earth routine that year in a custom gold Peter Dundas look with an embellished halo adorned with gold roses was a stunning way to put her Lemonade era to rest before giving birth to twins and embarking on the next album. Photo / Getty Images

SOLANGE, 2017 Sister Solange also went for a Midas touch in this pleated Gucci number. Photo / Getty Images

SZA, 2018 Looking ethereal in an ornate Atelier Versace gown, the singer who was nominated for five awards last year. Photo / Getty Images