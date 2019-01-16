The New Power Dressing: Your Back To Work Wardrobe Essentials

Relaxed suiting is an easy choice for summer workwear. Opt for a languid suit in a saturated bright that commands attention.

The latest retail figures indicate pink summer dresses are an easy segue for workwear when temperatures are soaring.

Muted earth tones in breathable fabrics are abundant over summer and when it comes to back-to-work options, it’s all in the styling. Tuck a delicate linen shirt inside a pair of trousers and throw on a linen blazer for an easy workwear formula that will serve you well.

LEAN IN

An item that will see you through summer to autumn? Try a lightweight collarless jacket you can throw on at the last minute; perfect if you’re the person who’s always late.

Jojo Ross coat dress $825 (available for pre-order). Zambesi dress $430. Kathryn Wilson heels $299. Earrings, $99, from Walker & Hall.