The New Power Dressing: Your Back To Work Wardrobe Essentials

You may no longer be out-of-office but you can still motivate yourself with a wardrobe that cleverly walks the line between summer casual and professional

By Dan Ahwa
Wednesday Jan. 16, 2019
1/7

DARE TO LEAD

Relaxed suiting is an easy choice for summer workwear. Opt for a languid suit in a saturated bright that commands attention.

Staple & Cloth jacket $309 and trousers $275. Georgia Alice shirt $469.

THE POWER OF NOW

The latest retail figures indicate pink summer dresses are an easy segue for workwear when temperatures are soaring.

Tibi dress, $1195, from Muse. Jasmin Sparrow earrings $229.

COMPANY POLICY

Muted earth tones in breathable fabrics are abundant over summer and when it comes to back-to-work options, it’s all in the styling. Tuck a delicate linen shirt inside a pair of trousers and throw on a linen blazer for an easy workwear formula that will serve you well.

Shjark blouse $399 and blazer $499. Sea New York trousers, $695, from Muse Boutique. Jasmin Sparrow earrings $365 and pendant $365.

WAKEN THE POWER WITHIN

A crisp white shirt and a safari jacket evokes a cool and collected aura in a crowded boardroom.

Georgia Alice jacket $1299. Shjark shirt $399. Camilla & Marc skirt $550.

LEAN IN

An item that will see you through summer to autumn? Try a lightweight collarless jacket you can throw on at the last minute; perfect if you’re the person who’s always late.

Jojo Ross coat dress $825 (available for pre-order). Zambesi dress $430. Kathryn Wilson heels $299. Earrings, $99, from Walker & Hall.

THE ROAD TO SUCCESS

…is paved with good intentions. If in doubt, try a belted jacket. Your new office staple works seamlessly over skirts and trousers.

Ingrid Starnes jacket, $569, and skirt $299. Harris Tapper shirt $430.

ON THE COVER

Camilla & Marc jacket $429. Moochi blouse $260. Kowtow jeans $259. Kathryn Wilson heels $299.

Fashion Editor / Dan Ahwa. Photographer / Mara Sommer. Model / Erin Wheeler from Unique Models. Makeup / Shirley Simpson using M.A.C Cosmetics. Hair / Leandro Moreno.

STOCKISTS: CamillaandMarc.com; GeorgiaAlice.com; Harristapper.com; Ingrid Starnes (09) 557 4961; JasminSparrow.com; KathrynWilson.com; Nz.kowtowclothing.com; Muse Boutique (09) 378 8850; Moochi.co.nz; Scarpa.co.nz; Shjark (09) 558 2181; Staple & Cloth (09) 360 2684; WalkerandHall.co.nz; ZambesiStore.com.

Share this article:
Prev
Next

View More

Wholesome Office Lunch Ideas For The Working Week

Sad wraps and soggy salads not quite cutting it? Step up your work lunch game with these tasty recipes

An Organised Life’s Beck Wadworth’s Back To Work Beauty Routine

Who better to ease us back into the working week than New Zealand’s organisation queen?

Watch & Listen: 17 Back To Work Songs To Motivate You

Whether morning commute or background noise, these motivating tunes will get your working year off to an inspiring start

Celebrity Beauty Looks We Love – The Back To Work Edition

In a hair rut? Take your cues from these celebs to inspire your office-ready hair look

Galleries

The Biggest Fashion Moments That Made Headlines In 2018

Viva's fashion team Dan Ahwa and Rosie Herdman take a look back at this year's most memorable fas...

Looks Of The Year: All The Coolest Fashion From 2018

The Viva fashion team pick the best looks of 2018

Stylish Summer Attire That's Perfect For Your Next Road Trip

Warm weather pieces that are fun and practical? Hard to beat. Manahou Mackay and Bella Smith take...

This Summer's Best Swimwear To Suit Your Style

Minimal or feminine, full-coverage or itty-bitty... Whatever your style, there's a flattering swi...

Christmas Gift Guide: What To Give The Busy Professional In Your Life

For the multi-tasker and the career-driven, sharpen their focus with some useful tools to inspire...

What To Wear To A Summer Wedding

What To Wear To A Summer Wedding

Fancy & Fun Party Shoes You Will Actually Be Comfortable In

Show your soles some love this party season with these heels that aren't sky high.

Evolution Of Style: We Look Back At The Spice Girls' Fashion

As the Spice Girls announce their reunion tour (without Posh) this week, we take a look at some o...

Celebrate Life's Luxuries With Precious Pieces To Treasure Forever

Life's true luxuries lie in dearly held pieces, from beauty essentials to the perfect dress.
New Zealand Herald

New Zealand Herald

Subscribe to E-Newsletter