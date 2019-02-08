Backstage At Kate Sylvester autumn/winter 2019 Collection Launch

Held at Ponsonby's Studio 230, Kate Sylvester's autumn/winter 2019 collection launch was an aural and visual delight, with prints inspired by painter and art world pioneer Frances Hodgkins

Friday Feb. 8, 2019
1/15

Becky from Clyne.

Photo / Rebecca Zephyr Thomas

Becky from Clyne and October from N Model Management.

Photo / Rebecca Zephyr Thomas

Izzi from Clyne. Make-up by Kiekie Stanners for M.A.C Cosmetics. Hair by Sean Mahoney from Colleen.

Photo / Rebecca Zephyr Thomas

Crystal and October from N Model Management.

Photo / Rebecca Zephyr Thomas

Becca from N Model Management.

Photo / Rebecca Zephyr Thomas

Taylah from N Model Management.

Photo / Rebecca Zephyr Thomas

Milla from Clyne.

Photo / Rebecca Zephyr Thomas

October and Crystal from N Model Management; Polena from Unique Models and Manahou from 62 Models.

Photo / Rebecca Zephyr Thomas

Crystal from N Model Management. Polena from Unique Models.

Photo / Rebecca Zephyr Thomas

Kennedy Montano from 62 Models. Make-up by Kiekie Stanners for M.A.C Cosmetics. Hair by Sean Mahoney from Colleen.

Photo / Rebecca Zephyr Thomas

Kennedy Montano and Sophia Frankish from 62 Models.

Photo / Rebecca Zephyr Thomas

Photo / Rebecca Zephyr Thomas

Photo / Rebecca Zephyr Thomas

Local music act Jonathan Bree played live on a rotating central stage.

Photo / Rebecca Zephyr Thomas

Designer Kate Sylvester doing final checks during rehearsals.

Photo / Rebecca Zephyr Thomas

