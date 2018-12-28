The Biggest Fashion Moments That Made Headlines In 2018

1/12

HI, BYE! ”The merry-go-round of designers continued this year. More notable debuts came interestingly, from an all-male coterie of designers: Virgil Abloh debuted his menswear collection for Louis Vuitton, a position held by Kim Jones who debuted his first menswear collection for Dior Homme; Riccardo Tisci debuted his traditional take on Burberry, while Carolina Herrera tapped Wes Gordon for the creative director role, debuting his first collection for the house in September. But the most polarising debut came from Hedi Sliamane of course; his first collection for Celine was a stark contrast to the designs of the band's popular predecessor Phoebe Philo. Phoebe’s contemporary take on womenswear was replaced by a runway line up of mostly European waifs dressed in Hedi’s signature aesthetic: skinny jeans, tutu dresses, leather jackets.” — D.A

COVER TO COVER “This year saw some landmark covers, with The Fashion Spot reporting more racial diversity than ever, with size and gender representation more than doubled. The September issues saw people of colour shining this year, with Beyonce’s Vogue US cover one of the most talked about thanks to it being the first cover shot by an African-American photographer, 23-year-old Tyler Mitchell. Other notable covers of the year included the Beckham family’s UK Vogue cover, as it was the first time the whole clan has officially appeared in a magazine. Just this month, Yalitza Aparicio Martinez, the star of Alfonso Cuaron’s acclaimed film Roma, was featured in Vogue Mexico in what many are saying is the first instance of the magazine putting a woman with indigenous features on the cover. While the fashion industry has a long way to go in terms of embracing diversity in a non-tokenistic way, increased representation is a start.” — R.H

JUST DO IT “Nike’s controversial campaign featuring former San Francisco 49ers quarterback Colin Kaepernick featured a close up of his face with the words “Believe in something. Even if it means sacrificing everything" — a reference to Kaepernick’s lawsuit against the NFL for allegedly colluding to keep the former San Francisco 49ers quarterback out of the league over his protests against police brutality, racism and social inequality. In a time where everyone with a profile is using their voice to protest against injustices, it was a bold move for the sportswear brand.” — D.A Photo / Getty Images

OLD CELINE VS NEW CELINE "When it was announced Hedi Slimane would be taking over at Celine after Phoebe Philo’s departure, fans of the brand were bereft and trepidatious about what was to come next. Hedi’s first show for Celine (now sans accented ‘e’) tore up and threw out the beloved design sensibility so carefully crafted by Phoebe during her years at the brand’s helm, and established a thoroughly singular, though not unfamiliar from Hedi, point of view that felt out of step with our times of female empowerment and increased celebration of the female gaze. It was “the same old skinny black suits and skinny ties, the same old hiked-as-you-care dresses, the same old tiny bombers and bikers and Mod and Factory and new wave and no wave,” as Tim Blanks wrote in his Business of Fashion review. While Hedi’s bankability can’t be argued with, to many it felt like Hedi was purposefully digging in his heels against progression." — R.H

FUR-GET IT “The idea of a fur coat seems outdated these days, so it came as welcome news to hear several influential luxury labels announcing it will no longer be using fur in its collections. This year saw the likes of Gucci, Burberry and Chanel all committed to a fur-free ban following in the footsteps of a string of other luxury labels, such as Stella McCartney and Giorgio Armani. "Do you think using furs today is still modern? I don't think it's still modern and that's the reason why we decided not to do that. It's a little bit out-dated," Gucci's chief executive and president Marco Bizzarri told Business of Fashion. "Creativity can jump in many different directions instead of using fur. — D.A Photo / Getty Images

ROYAL FLUSH “In February this year, emerging designer Richard Quinn showed his debut collection at London Fashion Week for Fall 2018. The show went down in history, as Queen Elizabeth sat front row in a surprise appearance. She was sitting next to US Vogue editor Anna Wintour, and photos of the two together quickly went viral. It was a royal seal of approval for Richard, who has since gone on to become one of Britain’s most-watched new designers.” — R.H

R.I.P “It was also a year where we said goodbye to some iconic figures in fashion including Kate Spade who committed suicide in June and the legendary courtier Hubert de Givenchy, who passed away that same month. Supermodel hair stylist Oribe Canales also passed away and Irish designer Richard Lewis, known as ‘The King of Cling’ passed away in September. Their legacy lives on forever." — D.A Photo / Getty Images

BLACKOUT #TIMESUP "We entered the year in a post-Harvey Weinstein expose world. This was the spark that ignited a new order, and it was interesting to see how this affected Hollywood industry events like awards ceremonies at the start of the year. The Golden Globes saw actors and activists come together and wear black in support of Time’s Up, an initiative aimed at combatting sexual harassment and supporting equality for the genders across many industries. It was a powerful visual, and the support continued even after colour was brought back to the red carpet with people wearing Time’s Up pins in support of the initiative." — R.H

IT’S YOUR ANNIVERSARY “It was a year of milestones and designers celebrated anniversaries. Ralph Lauren’s 50th anniversary show in New York attended by a powerhouse clientele including Oprah Winfrey and Hilary Clinton, showcased the power and might of such an iconic American brand, the milestone collection running the gamut of all his inspirations from various facets of American life; including the Western frontier, Palm Springs kitsch, Orange County nautical references and Ivy League prep. Victoria Beckham debuted her 10 year anniversary collection at London Fashion Week in September, moving away from her usual Sunday spot at New York Fashion week. And while not a fashion brand, Micky and Minnie Mouse celebrated its 90th anniversary by collaborating with a coterie of fashion designers and brands including Lacoste, Rag & Bone, Marc Jacobs, Coach and our own Karen Walker. — D.A Photo / Getty Images

D&G'S SHANGHAI SAGA "What would we do without Diet Prada? The popular Instagram account has exchanged fighting words with foot-in-mouth-prone Stefano Gabbana of Dolce & Gabbana several times this year, but the latest instance of this stretched far beyond the social media platform. In a bid to increase their favourability in the Asian market, Dolce & Gabbana were to hold their so-called ‘Great Show’ in Shanghai in November. Unfortunately for the brand, the shows promotional video, showing a model trying to eat Italian food with chopsticks, offended the very people they were trying to appeal to. To make matters worse, Diet Prada published a series of offensive and racists posts being made from Stefano’s Instagram account, after which he claimed it was hacked. Chinese celebrities with millions of social media followers announced they were boycotting the event, and the show was swiftly cancelled, resulting in an estimated 400 million euro-loss in sales." — R.H

TONE DEAF “Probably one of the more disturbing moments in fashion this year, the First Lady of the United States of America Melania Trump visiting migrant children at the US-Mexico border in June wearing a Zara military jacket emblazoned with the slogan across the back that read “I REALLY DON”T CARE, DO U?”. For a former fashion model, I find it hard to believe she was making a flipant wardrobe choice that day. Melania knows that every item of clothing worn, particularly in the political realm, is representative of something, whether intentionally or inadvertently. After the incident Melania told reporters it was a way of sending message to left-wing media. Irregardless of the fact, her timing wearing this jacket in relation to the specific engagement she was on was a terrible move on her part." — D.A Photo / Getty Images