Looks Of The Week 08/02/19

A touch of Victoriana through a 1930s lens made for dramatic turns in this week's coolest outfits, giving high collared sweeping looks just the right amount of subversive with a kick

By Dan Ahwa
Friday Feb. 8, 2019
TRACEE ELLIS ROSS

With a mother like Diana Ross, Tracee's approach to style was always going to err on the side of glamorous. To kick of the international fashion month circuit, the actress attends the Rodarte fall 2019 show at the Huntington Library in California wearing a Rodarte purple lace dress that Miss Hannigan would approve of.

GLENN CLOSE

Doing the rounds during awards season can be taxing, but the veteran actress has been keeping it simple and chic in a rotating wardrobe of cool trouser suits. Wearing a brand whose archives have often looked to Victorian tailoring for inspiration, Glenn selects an Alexander McQueen suit with nude Christian Louboutin heels for a photo-call at the 91st Oscars Nominees Luncheon at The Beverly Hilton Hotel.

RACHEL WEISZ

Also attending the luncheon, Rachel opts for this prim ruffle neck collar day dress from Marc Jacobs with Aquazzura platform heels.

LADY GAGA

It’s been a busy month for the singer balancing her Las Vegas residency with award show season, however Gaga manages to keep the two worlds separate with her style choices. Where her residency is more Gaga — outrageous costumes and New York club kid, her awards campaign for her role in A Star Is Born relies heavily on an old Hollywood glamour school of style — this Louis Vuitton look a sophisticated outing for the singer/actress at the Oscars Luncheon.

HELEN MIRREN

Helen also goes for some turn-of-the-century drama in a Brandon Maxwell spring 2018 look with Lafayette trousers accessorised with a clutch and satin pumps by Roger Vivier at the 71st Annual Directors Guild Of America Awards in Hollywood.

MARINA DE TAVIRA

The Roma actress also went for a high collar look in this custom gown from Giambattista Valli’s fall 2018 collection. The floral embroidery has a dramatic effect against a black base, with the addition of a luxurious velvet belt.

LUCY BOYNTON

The Bohemian Rhapsody star goes for some Gucci drama in this A-line gown complete with velvet ribbon trims at the 34th Santa Barbara International Film Festival, honouring actor Rami Malek with an Outstanding Performer Award. Lucy’s equally dramatic eye make-up re-enforces this look’s gothic Victorian glamour.

