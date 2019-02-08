Looks Of The Week 08/02/19

1/7

TRACEE ELLIS ROSS With a mother like Diana Ross, Tracee's approach to style was always going to err on the side of glamorous. To kick of the international fashion month circuit, the actress attends the Rodarte fall 2019 show at the Huntington Library in California wearing a Rodarte purple lace dress that Miss Hannigan would approve of. Photo / Getty Images

GLENN CLOSE Doing the rounds during awards season can be taxing, but the veteran actress has been keeping it simple and chic in a rotating wardrobe of cool trouser suits. Wearing a brand whose archives have often looked to Victorian tailoring for inspiration, Glenn selects an Alexander McQueen suit with nude Christian Louboutin heels for a photo-call at the 91st Oscars Nominees Luncheon at The Beverly Hilton Hotel. Photo / Getty Images

RACHEL WEISZ Also attending the luncheon, Rachel opts for this prim ruffle neck collar day dress from Marc Jacobs with Aquazzura platform heels. Photo / Getty Images

LADY GAGA It's been a busy month for the singer balancing her Las Vegas residency with award show season, however Gaga manages to keep the two worlds separate with her style choices. Where her residency is more Gaga — outrageous costumes and New York club kid, her awards campaign for her role in A Star Is Born relies heavily on an old Hollywood glamour school of style — this Louis Vuitton look a sophisticated outing for the singer/actress at the Oscars Luncheon. Photo / Getty Images

HELEN MIRREN Helen also goes for some turn-of-the-century drama in a Brandon Maxwell spring 2018 look with Lafayette trousers accessorised with a clutch and satin pumps by Roger Vivier at the 71st Annual Directors Guild Of America Awards in Hollywood. Photo / Getty Images

MARINA DE TAVIRA The Roma actress also went for a high collar look in this custom gown from Giambattista Valli's fall 2018 collection. The floral embroidery has a dramatic effect against a black base, with the addition of a luxurious velvet belt. Photo / Getty Images