Looks Of The Week 30/11/18

ALEXA CHUNG & JEANNE DAMAS Celebrating the launch of her Holiday capsule collection with Net-a-Porter, Alexa Chung wears a playful red dress from the new range at a special 'Chungsgiving' dinner for Thanksgiving in London, supported by her French counter part 'It' girl Jeanne Damas. Photo / Getty Images

AMBER HEARD Turning heads at the world premiere of her latest film Aquaman, Amber Heard dons a luxurious brocade gown from Valentino Couture, complete with 60s inspired headpiece. Photo / Getty Images

FRIEDA PINTO Looking resplendent in a saree by Anita Dongre and traditional Indian jewellery by Arampali to attend the world premier of Netflix's Mowgli: Legend Of The Jungle in Mumbai. Photo / Getty Images

ADWOA ABOAH Perfecting upbeat party dressing for the season, Adwoa wears a playfully embellished Ashley William dress to the world premiere Of Land Rover's new Range Rover Evoque in London. The dress is crafted from a responsibly-sourced suede material found in the new Range Rover Evoque and around 40 plastic bottles were used to create this dress. Photo / Getty Images

PATRICIA CLARKSON Opting for a classic mid-century shape in this embellished Viktor & Rolf dress from their resort 219 collection, Patricia attends the red carpet arrivals a the 2018 IFP Gotham Awards in New York. Finishing off her look is a pair of classic Jimmy Choo pumps. Photo / Getty Images

REGINA HALL Also attending the Gotham Awards, Regina dazzles in a Pamella Roland resort 2019 dress accessorised with glittery Christian Louboutins, Edie Parker clutch and Effy jewels. Photo / Getty Images

SANDRA BULLOCK Attending the Berlin premiere of her latest film Bird Box, the Oscar-winning actress lights up the red carpet in a shimmering Alberta Ferretti gown. Photo / Getty Images

TESSA THOMPSON We're enjoying seeing the actress developing her personal style lately, this vivid green Valentino fall 2018 haute couture gown a shining example of this. Simple and beautifully made, the gown makes a stunning impact at the premiere of Creed II in London, complete with Cartier jewellery. Photo / Getty Images