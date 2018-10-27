Meghan Markle's Most Stylish Moments During The Royal Tour

The Duchess of Sussex displays her sartorial diplomacy in a wardrobe that elevates her preference for minimalism

By Dan Ahwa, Rosie Herdman
Saturday Oct. 27, 2018
1/13

KAREN GEE

The Duchess wore a white dress by Australian designer Karen Gee during her welcome reception at Admiralty House in Sydney.

Photo / Getty Images

DION LEE

Arriving in Melbourne in a navy dress by the celebrated designer with an asymmetric hemline.

Photo / Getty Images

EMILIA WICKSTEAD

Choosing a more formal day dress from the New Zealand born designer, Meghan adds a Philip Treacy hat and Tabitha Simmons heels to complete the look.

Photo / Getty Images

MARTIN GRANT

Choosing another Australian favourite, Meghan keeps it casual during a visit to Bondi beach wearing a striped dress from the designer's latest resort collection.

Photo / Getty Images

SAFIYAA

Wearing a blue close to that of the Fijian flag, Meghan does colour blocking again during a state banquet in Suva.

Photo / Getty Images

ZIMMERMAN

Opting again for classic ivory, Meghan wears a bespoke dress from Australian label Zimmerman with a Stephen Jones hat and a clutch from Kayu during day one in Fiji.

Photo / Getty Images

MARTIN GRANT

Wearing another Martin Grant dress in Tonga, Meghan is gifted traditional Tongan necklace and woven skirt during her visit.

Photo / Getty Images

VERONICA BEARD

For a visit to the oldest secondary school in Tonga, Tupou college in 1886, the Duchess chose a blue shirt dress by Veronica Beard worn with a pair of Banana Republic suede pumps. Photo / Getty Images

SELF PORTRAIT

Upon her arrival into Nuku'alofa, a red dress by Self Portrait was chosen for the occasion, interpreting the colour of the Tongan flag. While her stylist should have checked the dress the visible swing tag trailing behind her from underneath the dress, the colour of the dress provided the perfect distraction. Honourable mention for Prince Harry in this lovely linen suit.

Photo / Getty Images.

OSCAR DE LA RENTA

After a vibrant wardrobe in Fiji and Tonga, Meghan returned to Sydney before her trip to New Zealand, attending the Australian Geographical Society Awards wearing this Oscar de la Renta pre-fall 2018 dress featuring a seagull motif.

Photo / Getty Images.

ANTONIO BERARDI

Attending the closing ceremony of the Invictus Games in Sydney, Meghan selected a khaki halter-neck, tuxedo style dress by the Sicilian designer.

Photo / Getty Images.

KAREN WALKER

Arriving in Wellington for the final leg of their tour, the couple arrive greeted by Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern. Meghan chose one of her favourite designers, Karen Walker, selecting a houndstooth print double breasted trench coat from the designer's current collection.

It's the fifth time the Duchess has worn Karen on this tour, including a pair of earrings and sunglasses. Karen tells us: “This trench coat is one of our most beloved silhouettes. It first appeared, in classic tan trench coating, in one of our shows at London Fashion Week in 2004. Since then we’ve refreshed and revisited it many times and it continues to be a favourite. It’s one of those silhouettes that works well in almost any situation, not least, stepping off a plane. Her Royal Highness looks very chic and we’re delighted that she’s chosen to wear Karen Walker once again.”

Photo / Getty Images.

GABRIELA HEARST

For the evening reception celebrating the 125th anniversary of women’s suffrage, Meghan chose a black capped sleeved dress by Uruguayan born, New York based, designer Gabriela Hearst. The dress is a modified version of the designer's silk wool 'Herve' dress, complete with an A-line silhouette. Her necklace is by local jeweller Jessica McCormack, from a collection inspired by the spiral patterns found on Ta Moko. It’s fitting she wore a colour associated with New Zealand as she gave a moving speech on feminism and the suffrage movement, while Prince Harry selected a sharp navy suit, white shirt and wool tie.

Photo / Getty Images.

All eyes are on the Duke and Duchess of Sussex as they take on their first official royal tour engagement as husband and wife. The trip itinerary which began in Sydney on October 16 and ends in Rotorua on October 31st was intended to coincide with the 2018 Invictus Games in Sydney, which runs from October 20-28. Along with Australia and New Zealand, the couple have visited Fiji and Tonga culminating with their trip to New Zealand starting this Sunday. According to Kensington Palace, the programme across these four Commonwealth countries focused on youth leadership and environmental and conservation efforts, undertaking a total of 76 official engagements during the tour.

GALLERY: Meghan Markle Wears New Zealand Designers...Well Sort Of

And in the tradition of the royals abroad, the attention on Meghan's wardrobe for her first royal tour has been high, with the Duchess showcasing her sense of style as a royal ambassador, championing a mix of designers from each country visited; including an ivory sheath dress by Australian designer Karen Gee in Sydney and holding a traditional woven purse in Fiji. With her team making minor adjustments to some of her outfits upon the announcement of her pregnancy a few weeks ago at the wedding of Princess Eugenie and Jack Brooksbank, Meghan's tour wardrobe was a mix of tailoring and casual day dresses. Her wedding dress designed by Clare Waight-Keller at Givenchy earlier this year was the ultimate display of Meghan's personal preference for minimalist design with a nod to American sportswear and preppy design.

READ: Meet The New Grown-Up Royal Style Stars

Working closely with her Canadian friend and stylist Jessica Mulroney, The Duchess' sartorial choices play an important part in self-representation in her new royal position joining an alumni of royal of style icons including Her Royal Majesty the Queen and her late mother-in-law Princess Diana.

With a love of sustainable brands and a clean-cut, no fuss approach to dressing, we take a closer look at some of her key style moments during the tour. 

Share this article:
Prev
Next

View More

Roland Mouret's Evolution - From Bodycon Dresses To Dressing Royalty

Roland Mouret’s famous Galaxy dress defined an era. Now, the Duchess of Sussex’s confidante tells Caroline Leaper how his frien...

Meghan Markle's Favourite Beauty Products

For a Princess-worthy appearance we check out the royal bride's go-to products

Why Royals Have to Be Fashionable

The Countess of Wessex says she now realises the importance of dressing up as a royal

Meghan Markle Wears New Zealand Designers...Well Sort Of

In anticipation of The Duchess of Sussex's arrival this week, we select some New Zealand designers fit for a Royal Tour

Galleries

Meghan Markle's Most Stylish Moments During The Royal Tour

The Duchess of Sussex displays her sartorial diplomacy in a wardrobe that elevates her preference...

Meghan Markle Wears New Zealand Designers...Well Sort Of

In anticipation of The Duchess of Sussex's arrival this week, we select some New Zealand designer...

Viva Highlights: Milan Fashion Week Spring 2019

The Viva fashion team highlight their favourite shows from Milan's spring 2019 runway shows.

Viva Highlights: London Fashion Week Spring 2019

The Viva fashion team highlight their favourite shows from London Spring 2019 runway shows.

Trends To Wear Now From Fashion Week Spring 2019

Viva Highlights: New York Fashion Week Spring 2019

Viva Highlights: New York Fashion Week Spring 2019

Go Bright & Whimsical This Spring With These Wardrobe Picks

Our gloss issue fashion shoot celebrates the past while embracing the future.

Backstage Pass: Kiri Nathan At NZ Fashion Week 2018

Celebrating Maoridom through her work whether it&#8217;s garment construction, traditional weavi...

The Best Street-Style From NZ Fashion Week 2018

The Best Street Style from NZFW 2018
New Zealand Herald

New Zealand Herald

Subscribe to E-Newsletter