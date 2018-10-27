Meghan Markle's Most Stylish Moments During The Royal Tour

All eyes are on the Duke and Duchess of Sussex as they take on their first official royal tour engagement as husband and wife. The trip itinerary which began in Sydney on October 16 and ends in Rotorua on October 31st was intended to coincide with the 2018 Invictus Games in Sydney, which runs from October 20-28. Along with Australia and New Zealand, the couple have visited Fiji and Tonga culminating with their trip to New Zealand starting this Sunday. According to Kensington Palace, the programme across these four Commonwealth countries focused on youth leadership and environmental and conservation efforts, undertaking a total of 76 official engagements during the tour.

And in the tradition of the royals abroad, the attention on Meghan's wardrobe for her first royal tour has been high, with the Duchess showcasing her sense of style as a royal ambassador, championing a mix of designers from each country visited; including an ivory sheath dress by Australian designer Karen Gee in Sydney and holding a traditional woven purse in Fiji. With her team making minor adjustments to some of her outfits upon the announcement of her pregnancy a few weeks ago at the wedding of Princess Eugenie and Jack Brooksbank, Meghan's tour wardrobe was a mix of tailoring and casual day dresses. Her wedding dress designed by Clare Waight-Keller at Givenchy earlier this year was the ultimate display of Meghan's personal preference for minimalist design with a nod to American sportswear and preppy design.

Working closely with her Canadian friend and stylist Jessica Mulroney, The Duchess' sartorial choices play an important part in self-representation in her new royal position joining an alumni of royal of style icons including Her Royal Majesty the Queen and her late mother-in-law Princess Diana.

With a love of sustainable brands and a clean-cut, no fuss approach to dressing, we take a closer look at some of her key style moments during the tour.