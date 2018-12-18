Celebrity-Inspired Summer Racewear Ideas To Try

Heading to the races this summer but not sure of what to wear? Try these easy suggestions to help you stand out on the day

By Dan Ahwa
Tuesday Dec. 18, 2018
1/16

JASMIN SAVOY

The Americian actress opted for artful Jacquemus at the 9th annual Veuve Clicquot Polo Classic in Los Angeles in October. We love the artsy approach in lieu of traditional racewear garb, teaming an animal print with a statement straw hat and a pair of sculptural statement earrings. Try teaming an animal print with an earring in a bold hue for maximum impact.

Photo / Getty Images

Superette hat $49

Stella & Gemma earrings, $42.90, from Iko Iko

Ganni blouse, $298, from Workshop

ALEXA CHUNG

Attending the Simone Rocha show in London earlier this year, Alexa went for demure, sweeping her hair in a side part with a pair of embellished barrettes. Perfect for a polished approach to race wear, hair adornments make a subtle yet stunning alternative to fascinators and hats.

Photo / Getty Images

Maggie Marilyn dress $755.

Lovisa barrette $18

Zara flats $79.90

PIXIE GELDOF

Here's how to take a traditional head piece and turn it on its head — take a bold hued dress and add a pair of mules for an irreverent touch. Pixie chose this Celine Spring 2017 dress to go with her Philip Treacy hat to the wedding of The Duke and Duchess of Sussex in April.

Photo / Getty Images

Morgan & Taylor fascinator, $149, from Smith & Caughey's

Tibi dress, $1195, from Muse

Prada mules, about $720, from Matches Fashion

EMMA WATSON

Attending the Wimbledon Tennis Championships in July, Emma made a convincing case for fresh summer event dressing in this three-piece cream suit an simple sunhat. The effortlessness of this look also makes a great alternative for cool racewear dressing without the flounce and frippery.

Photo / Getty Images

Ruby vest $149

Country Road trilby $89.90

Rosantica hoop earrings, about $198, from Net-a-Porter

Share this article:
Prev
Next

View More

Viva Life Hacks: How To Keep Your Summer Whites Bright

Our favourite seasonal hue requires a little tender love and care. Here’s how

Kate Waterhouse's Racewear Tips

The journalist, blogger and racing expert shares her tips and tricks for what to wear to the races

Top Tips for Winning Racewear

Out to win the fashion competitions at the races this summer? Here's what the judges will be looking for on raceday

Break The Rules With The Coolest Summer Fashion Looks

Tie-dye tee and a cocktail dress? Why not! Be unapologetically fabulous this summer

Galleries

What To Wear To A Summer Wedding

What To Wear To A Summer Wedding

Fancy & Fun Party Shoes You Will Actually Be Comfortable In

Show your soles some love this party season with these heels that aren't sky high.

Evolution Of Style: We Look Back At The Spice Girls' Fashion

As the Spice Girls announce their reunion tour (without Posh) this week, we take a look at some o...

Celebrate Life's Luxuries With Precious Pieces To Treasure Forever

Life's true luxuries lie in dearly held pieces, from beauty essentials to the perfect dress.

Viva's Fashion Team Road Test The Moschino [tv] H&M Collection

Spoiler alert: many statement pieces ahead.

Meghan Markle's Most Stylish Moments During The Royal Tour

The Duchess of Sussex displays her sartorial diplomacy in a wardrobe that elevates her preference...

Meghan Markle Wears New Zealand Designers...Well Sort Of

In anticipation of The Duchess of Sussex's arrival this week, we select some New Zealand designer...

Viva Highlights: Milan Fashion Week Spring 2019

The Viva fashion team highlight their favourite shows from Milan's spring 2019 runway shows.

Viva Highlights: London Fashion Week Spring 2019

The Viva fashion team highlight their favourite shows from London Spring 2019 runway shows.
New Zealand Herald

New Zealand Herald

Subscribe to E-Newsletter