Celebrity-Inspired Summer Racewear Ideas To Try

JASMIN SAVOY The Americian actress opted for artful Jacquemus at the 9th annual Veuve Clicquot Polo Classic in Los Angeles in October. We love the artsy approach in lieu of traditional racewear garb, teaming an animal print with a statement straw hat and a pair of sculptural statement earrings. Try teaming an animal print with an earring in a bold hue for maximum impact. Photo / Getty Images

ALEXA CHUNG Attending the Simone Rocha show in London earlier this year, Alexa went for demure, sweeping her hair in a side part with a pair of embellished barrettes. Perfect for a polished approach to race wear, hair adornments make a subtle yet stunning alternative to fascinators and hats. Photo / Getty Images

PIXIE GELDOF Here's how to take a traditional head piece and turn it on its head — take a bold hued dress and add a pair of mules for an irreverent touch. Pixie chose this Celine Spring 2017 dress to go with her Philip Treacy hat to the wedding of The Duke and Duchess of Sussex in April. Photo / Getty Images