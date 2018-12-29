Royal Style File: Meghan Markle's Best Fashion Moments of 2018

This year, Meghan Markle has been one of, if not the most, scrutinised women on earth. This as included endless online galleries and articles dedicated to tracking every outfit worn by the Duchess in her public outings, with the 'Markle Effect' kicking in and usually resulting in the clothing item in question quickly selling out.

Over the past year of seeing Meghan's various outfits, a few style touchstones have emerged. She loves to wear block colours, particularly nude tones and deeper colours like navy, forest green and burgundy. She'll often choose a form-fitting dress with a below-the-knee hemline, and loves a wide bateau neckline. Double breasted trench coats and blazer dresses are often a go-to, and the silhouettes she gravitates towards regularly are styles that are cinched in at the waist with a belt or a tie. And while she has her pick of high-end luxury designers like Givenchy, Stella McCartney and Dior, the Duchess also throws more affordable brands in the mix like J. Crew and ASOS.

Meghan has also been shining a spotlight on sustainable and ethical designers, from New Zealander designer Maggie Marilyn to Australian ethical brand Outland Denim, a pair of Rothy’s ballet flats made from recycled water bottles and her ethically made Veja sneakers. The Duchess, in what one assumes could be her awareness of the effect her outfit choices have, is choosing to draw attention to brands with conscience.

Her style is not the most exciting on earth, but it doesn't have to be. She has done well to navigate joining the royal family and all the media attention with style and grace, while still letting some of her original fashion-forward taste come through.