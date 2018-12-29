Royal Style File: Meghan Markle's Best Fashion Moments of 2018

FEBRUARY 1
Meghan kicked off the year with a very sleek and chic black Alexander McQueen pantsuit, paired with a white pussybow blouse and Manolo pumps to attend the Endeavour Fund Awards at Goldsmith's Hall in London.
Photo / Getty Images
FEBRUARY 13
Visiting Edinburgh Castle in a dark green checked Burberry coat, the Duchess added some cool slouch-factor to her look with wide legged Veronica Beard trousers and an on-trend small cross-body bag by Strathberry.
Photo / Getty Images
APRIL 18
Looking fresh and fashionable, Meghan donned one of her favourite shapes to wear — a double-breasted trench dress — this one by one of her go-to designers, Altuzarra. She draped a Camilla & Marc blazer over her shoulders, with an Oroton bag slung across her shoulder and edgy double-strapped Tamara Mellon stilettos on her feet.
Photo / Getty Images
APRIL 21
With her penchant for neutrals, it's always refreshing to see the Duchess in print and colour. She wore this whimsical green floral dress by contemporary British fashion label Self Portrait to attend the Invictus Games Reception at Australia house in London.
Photo / Getty Images
APRIL 23
Another lovely, contemporary dress, the Duchess chose a black speckled Hugo Boss piece paired with her trusty nude Manolos and a nude clutch from Wilbur & Gussie to attend a memorial service. This dress was a nice nod to Meghan's taste with its simplicity and belted waist, and the wide shoulders and textured fabric gave it a fashion-forward twist.
Photo / Getty Images
MAY 19
The big day itself. Meghan's custom Givenchy wedding dress designed by Clare Waight Keller had opinions divided — some felt it was ill-fitted, others admired how timeless it was in its minimalism. Either way, it was a huge moment in royal history. We loved her embroidered veil, featuring a flower from all 53 commonwealth countries including a kowhai of New Zealand. Her diamond bandeau tiara was given to the Queen in 1953 by Queen Mary, and beautifully finished her ensemble.
Photo / Getty Images
MAY 19
The Givenchy gown was followed by a custom Stella McCartney halterneck dress, which had a more contemporary and flowing shape.
Photo / Getty Images
JULY 10
The Duchesss chose a beautiful square-necked Emilia Wickstead dress with a belted waist, Givenchy clutch and Aquazzura bow-heeled pumps for a reception at Glencairn during the Royal Tour in Ireland.
Photo / Getty Images
JULY 15
This yellow sheath dress by one of her favourite designers to wear, Brandon Maxwell, was a fun burst of sunshine from the Duchess, who kept the rest of the look minimal with just her go-to Manolos in nude and barely any jewellery.
Photo / Getty Images
JULY 26
Proving denim can be ladylike and dressy, Meghan wore a dark indigo denim Carolina Herrera dress to the Senteale Polo 2018 in Windsor. Paired with Tom Ford sunglasses, nude Aquazzura pumps and a J. Crew rattan clutch, it was the perfect look for a day on the field.
Photo / Getty Images
OCTOBER 25
Even though the garment swing tag was left on this dress, we still think it was one of Meghan's best looks. Designed by Self Portrait, the midi-length dress was a beautiful burst of tangerine as she arrived in Tonga.
Photo / Getty Images
OCTOBER 27
One of our favourite things to witness during the Royal Tour in October was the Duchess' way of wearing traditional garb in the countries vistied by her and Harry. Her striped Martin Grant shirt dress was a fun print clash with the traditional skirt and necklace she was gifted while in Tonga.
Photo / Getty Images
OCTOBER 28
Leaving Australia, Meghan chose a burgundy Hugo Boss dress that fit her beautifully. It encompasses some of her favourite elements to wear — a block colour, form-fitting and below-the-knee dress. She paired it with fashion forward Aquazzura nude stilettos with thick ankle buckles, and a matching nude bag.
Photo / Getty Images
OCTOBER 28
Naturally, some of the most exciting pieces Meghan wore this year were by New Zealand designers. Arriving in Wellington for the final leg of the Royal Tour, Meghan wore a checked double breasted trench coat from one of her favourite designers, Karen Walker. It was the fifth time she had worn Karen Walker on the tour, and the trench coat is one of the brand's most beloved silhouettes.
Photo / Getty Images
OCTOBER 29
Once again donning one of her favourite shapes, the blazer dress, the Duchess chose a short, sleeveless interpretation of the style by New Zealand designer Maggie Marilyn at an event celebrating Wellington's arts scene. This was a great look that she paired with jewellery pieces from other New Zealand designers — Boh Runga earrings and a Jessica McCormack diamond pendant.
Photo / Getty Images
OCTOBER 31
One of Meghan's most arresting looks of the Royal Tour was not so much an 'outfit' as a cultural gift, thanks to the beautiful Kakahu (traditional Maori cloak) she was bestowed with at Te Papaiouru Marae, and the large pounamu necklace created by New Zealand designer Kiri Nathan. The Duchess wore a simple navy Stella McCartney dress underneath.
Photo / Getty Images
DECEMBER 11
Making a surprise appearance at the British Fashion Awards to present Givenchy designer Clare Waight Keller with the Womenswear Designer of the Year award, the Duchess looked radiant and sleek in a black velvet gown by (who else?) Givenchy, and Pippa Small jewellery. Slicking her hair back into a chic bun, this look was the epitome of pared-back elegance.
Photo / Getty Images