Royal Style File: Meghan Markle's Best Fashion Moments of 2018

What a year it's been for the Duchess of Sussex. All eyes have been on her — and her wardrobe. Here, we choose some of our favourite looks worn by Meghan throughout the year

Saturday Dec. 29, 2018
1/17

FEBRUARY 1

Meghan kicked off the year with a very sleek and chic black Alexander McQueen pantsuit, paired with a white pussybow blouse and Manolo pumps to attend the Endeavour Fund Awards at Goldsmith's Hall in London.

Photo / Getty Images

FEBRUARY 13

Visiting Edinburgh Castle in a dark green checked Burberry coat, the Duchess added some cool slouch-factor to her look with wide legged Veronica Beard trousers and an on-trend small cross-body bag by Strathberry.

Photo / Getty Images

APRIL 18

Looking fresh and fashionable, Meghan donned one of her favourite shapes to wear — a double-breasted trench dress — this one by one of her go-to designers, Altuzarra. She draped a Camilla & Marc blazer over her shoulders, with an Oroton bag slung across her shoulder and edgy double-strapped Tamara Mellon stilettos on her feet.

Photo / Getty Images

APRIL 21

With her penchant for neutrals, it's always refreshing to see the Duchess in print and colour. She wore this whimsical green floral dress by contemporary British fashion label Self Portrait to attend the Invictus Games Reception at Australia house in London.

Photo / Getty Images

APRIL 23

Another lovely, contemporary dress, the Duchess chose a black speckled Hugo Boss piece paired with her trusty nude Manolos and a nude clutch from Wilbur & Gussie to attend a memorial service. This dress was a nice nod to Meghan's taste with its simplicity and belted waist, and the wide shoulders and textured fabric gave it a fashion-forward twist.

Photo / Getty Images

MAY 19

The big day itself. Meghan's custom Givenchy wedding dress designed by Clare Waight Keller had opinions divided — some felt it was ill-fitted, others admired how timeless it was in its minimalism. Either way, it was a huge moment in royal history. We loved her embroidered veil, featuring a flower from all 53 commonwealth countries including a kowhai of New Zealand. Her diamond bandeau tiara was given to the Queen in 1953 by Queen Mary, and beautifully finished her ensemble.

Photo / Getty Images

MAY 19

The Givenchy gown was followed by a custom Stella McCartney halterneck dress, which had a more contemporary and flowing shape.

Photo / Getty Images

JULY 10

The Duchesss chose a beautiful square-necked Emilia Wickstead dress with a belted waist, Givenchy clutch and Aquazzura bow-heeled pumps for a reception at Glencairn during the Royal Tour in Ireland.

Photo / Getty Images

JULY 15

This yellow sheath dress by one of her favourite designers to wear, Brandon Maxwell, was a fun burst of sunshine from the Duchess, who kept the rest of the look minimal with just her go-to Manolos in nude and barely any jewellery.

Photo / Getty Images

JULY 26

Proving denim can be ladylike and dressy, Meghan wore a dark indigo denim Carolina Herrera dress to the Senteale Polo 2018 in Windsor. Paired with Tom Ford sunglasses, nude Aquazzura pumps and a J. Crew rattan clutch, it was the perfect look for a day on the field.

Photo / Getty Images

OCTOBER 25

Even though the garment swing tag was left on this dress, we still think it was one of Meghan's best looks. Designed by Self Portrait, the midi-length dress was a beautiful burst of tangerine as she arrived in Tonga.

Photo / Getty Images

OCTOBER 27

One of our favourite things to witness during the Royal Tour in October was the Duchess' way of wearing traditional garb in the countries vistied by her and Harry. Her striped Martin Grant shirt dress was a fun print clash with the traditional skirt and necklace she was gifted while in Tonga.

Photo / Getty Images

OCTOBER 28

Leaving Australia, Meghan chose a burgundy Hugo Boss dress that fit her beautifully. It encompasses some of her favourite elements to wear — a block colour, form-fitting and below-the-knee dress. She paired it with fashion forward Aquazzura nude stilettos with thick ankle buckles, and a matching nude bag.

Photo / Getty Images

OCTOBER 28

Naturally, some of the most exciting pieces Meghan wore this year were by New Zealand designers. Arriving in Wellington for the final leg of the Royal Tour, Meghan wore a checked double breasted trench coat from one of her favourite designers, Karen Walker. It was the fifth time she had worn Karen Walker on the tour, and the trench coat is one of the brand's most beloved silhouettes.

Photo / Getty Images

OCTOBER 29

Once again donning one of her favourite shapes, the blazer dress, the Duchess chose a short, sleeveless interpretation of the style by New Zealand designer Maggie Marilyn at an event celebrating Wellington's arts scene. This was a great look that she paired with jewellery pieces from other New Zealand designers — Boh Runga earrings and a Jessica McCormack diamond pendant.

Photo / Getty Images

OCTOBER 31

One of Meghan's most arresting looks of the Royal Tour was not so much an 'outfit' as a cultural gift, thanks to the beautiful Kakahu (traditional Maori cloak) she was bestowed with at Te Papaiouru Marae, and the large pounamu necklace created by New Zealand designer Kiri Nathan. The Duchess wore a simple navy Stella McCartney dress underneath.

Photo / Getty Images

DECEMBER 11

Making a surprise appearance at the British Fashion Awards to present Givenchy designer Clare Waight Keller with the Womenswear Designer of the Year award, the Duchess looked radiant and sleek in a black velvet gown by (who else?) Givenchy, and Pippa Small jewellery. Slicking her hair back into a chic bun, this look was the epitome of pared-back elegance.

Photo / Getty Images

This year, Meghan Markle has been one of, if not the most, scrutinised women on earth. This as included endless online galleries and articles dedicated to tracking every outfit worn by the Duchess in her public outings, with the 'Markle Effect' kicking in and usually resulting in the clothing item in question quickly selling out.

READ: Meghan Markle Stakes Her Claim On The Fashion Industry

Over the past year of seeing Meghan's various outfits, a few style touchstones have emerged. She loves to wear block colours, particularly nude tones and deeper colours like navy, forest green and burgundy. She'll often choose a form-fitting dress with a below-the-knee hemline, and loves a wide bateau neckline. Double breasted trench coats and blazer dresses are often a go-to, and the silhouettes she gravitates towards regularly are styles that are cinched in at the waist with a belt or a tie. And while she has her pick of high-end luxury designers like Givenchy, Stella McCartney and Dior, the Duchess also throws more affordable brands in the mix like J. Crew and ASOS. 

READ: Meghan Markle's Most Stylish Moments During The Royal Tour

Meghan has also been shining a spotlight on sustainable and ethical designers, from New Zealander designer Maggie Marilyn to Australian ethical brand Outland Denim, a pair of Rothy’s ballet flats made from recycled water bottles and her ethically made Veja sneakers. The Duchess, in what one assumes could be her awareness of the effect her outfit choices have, is choosing to draw attention to brands with conscience.

Her style is not the most exciting on earth, but it doesn't have to be. She has done well to navigate joining the royal family and all the media attention with style and grace, while still letting some of her original fashion-forward taste come through.

Share this article:
Prev
Next

View More

Get The Look: Meghan Markle's Signature Messy Bun

L'Oréal Professionel artist Michael Beel takes us through how to achieve Meghan's go-to hairstyle

Meghan Markle Wears Karen Walker & Jessica McCormack

Touching down in Wellington, the Duke and Duchess sharpen up in tailored outfits

Meghan Markle's Favourite Beauty Products

For a Princess-worthy appearance we check out the royal bride's go-to products

How To Make Your Own Version of The Royal Wedding Cake

Ahead of the royal wedding on May 19, Becky Krystal rises to the challenge of creating a lemon elderflower layered cake

SUMMER FASHION

More Fashion

Royal Style File: Meghan Markle's Best Fashion Moments

The Year Of Innovation & Influence For Billion-Dollar Brand Allbirds

The Biggest Fashion Moments That Made Headlines In 2018

Why Kowtow's Gosia Piatek Is A Fashion Trailblazer

What To Pack For The Beach, According To Team Viva

Why Fashion Designer Kiri Nathan Is A National Treasure

Why The Twenty-Seven Names Fashion Week Show Was A Game-Changer
View More
New Zealand Herald

New Zealand Herald

Subscribe to E-Newsletter