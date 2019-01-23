25 Stylish Summer Hats For Any Occasion

1/25

WOVEN HAT A classic woven straw hat is a wardrobe staple, and can be found in several varying styles, whether you're a fan of a floppy-brimmed style for the beach, or a more formal and dressy version for an occasion like a summer wedding. Miss Crabb hat $180. Maggie Marilyn dress $650. Photo / Rebecca Zephyr Thomas

BUCKET HAT No longer considered dorky, the bucket hat harnesses the laidback cool of the sporty streetwear trend while being sun smart at the same time. Add a pop of colour to your outfit with a neon bright bucket, or if you're a fan of neutrals choose a tone that complements your look. Asos bucket hat, about $27.

RACE DAY HAT A race day ensemble is rarely complete without a head piece to top it off. Simple black is always a classic and will be suitable for both Derby Day, where the theme is black and white, and other racing occasions, while other styles offer a beautiful burst of colour. Natalie Chan fascinator $450. Photo / Rebecca Zephyr Thomas

CAP If you're not a fan of a floppy, wide brimmed hat or a bucket hat, a classic cap is the way to go. Whether you're a fan of florals or prefer a clean slate, it will become a go-to essential. The Brim Label cap $140.