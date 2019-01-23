25 Stylish Summer Hats For Any Occasion

Whether you're heading to the beach, the races or a summer wedding, a hat is an ideal way to top off an outfit

Wednesday Jan. 23, 2019
1/25

WOVEN HAT

A classic woven straw hat is a wardrobe staple, and can be found in several varying styles, whether you're a fan of a floppy-brimmed style for the beach, or a more formal and dressy version for an occasion like a summer wedding.

Miss Crabb hat $180. Maggie Marilyn dress $650.

Photo / Rebecca Zephyr Thomas

Avenue hat, about $212.

Glassons hat $25.

Father Rabbit hat $52.

Marco Crochet hat, $175, from Hattitude.

BUCKET HAT

No longer considered dorky, the bucket hat harnesses the laidback cool of the sporty streetwear trend while being sun smart at the same time. Add a pop of colour to your outfit with a neon bright bucket, or if you're a fan of neutrals choose a tone that complements your look.

Asos bucket hat, about $27.

Witchery bucket hat $45.

Urban Outfitters bucket hat, about $22.

Coccinelle bucket hat, about $98, from Atterley.

Adidas Consortium x Engineered Garments reversible bucket hat, $70, from Loaded.

RACE DAY HAT

A race day ensemble is rarely complete without a head piece to top it off. Simple black is always a classic and will be suitable for both Derby Day, where the theme is black and white, and other racing occasions, while other styles offer a beautiful burst of colour.

Natalie Chan fascinator $450.

Photo / Rebecca Zephyr Thomas

Max Alexander fascinator, about $127 from The Iconic.

Morgan & Taylor fascinator, about $97, from Smith & Caughey's.

Sensei visor, about $209 from Net-a-Porter.

Annah Stretton fascinator $65.

CAP

If you're not a fan of a floppy, wide brimmed hat or a bucket hat, a classic cap is the way to go. Whether you're a fan of florals or prefer a clean slate, it will become a go-to essential.

The Brim Label cap $140.

Hershel Cap, $50, from Area 51.

Harding-Lane cap, about $63, from Nordstrom.

Leo Leo cap $85.

MSGM cap, about $175, from Farfetch.

PRINTED HAT

For something a little more irreverent, why not try a patterned hat? Embracing the fun a pattern can bring will see you through summer and help pep up your wardrobe in winter. It's a win/win!

Godmother Projects hat $170.

Photo / Rebecca Zephyr Thomas

Lys hat, about $364, from Matches Fashion.

Checks bucket hat $89.

Morgan & Taylor hat, $145 from Smith & Caughey's.

Need hat, about $56, from Need Supply.

