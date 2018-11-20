What To Wear To A Summer Wedding

Ensure you're the most pristine guest on the big day with these chic pieces

Tuesday Nov. 20, 2018
Alessandra Rich Resort 2019.

Zara dress $139.

Castaner espadrilles $249 from Ruby.

Moochi hat $80.

Camilla & Marc shirt $349.

Witchery skirt $200.

Coola makeup setting spray SPF30, $62, from Smith & Caughey’s and selected salons.

Georgia Jay purse $160.

Anoushka Van Rijn necklace $139.

Reike Nen shoes about $612 from Need Supply.

H&M earrings $10.

Guerlain Rouge G, $56, with Rouge G Electric Gold Case, $30, from Smith & Caughey's, David Jones and Ballentynes.

Bess silk scarf $295.

Glassons sunglasses $25.

Asos headband $27.

