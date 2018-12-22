14 Foodie Treats Worth Taking To The Bach This Summer

Savour long, lazy days on holiday with these handy essentials

Saturday Dec. 22, 2018
1/14

Lemon shaker tart from the book Dining In, $55, from Paper Plane Store.

Cotton produce bag, $13, from Paper Plane Store.

Paper straws, $14, from Sunnylife.

Tartare mayonnaise, $12.50, from Sabato.

Bahen & Co. chocolate, $13, from Father Rabbit.

Citrus salt, $13, from Father Rabbit.

Four Pillars Christmas gin, $115, from Smith & Caughey’s.

Kauri salad servers, $50, from Auckland Art Gallery.

5 0live extra virgin olive oil, $40, from Stevens.

Bamboo picnic plates, $40, from Karen Walker.

Artichoke seeds, $8, from Father Rabbit.

Ginger pear pistachio cake kit, $25, from The Caker.

Stanley 1.4 litre coffee press, $149, from Paper Plane Store.

Bondi Wash bench spray, $30, from Paper Plane Store.

STOCKISTS: Aucklandartgallery.com, Fatherrabbit.com, Karenwalker.com, Paperplanestore.com, Sabato.co.nz, Smithandcaugheys.co.nz, Stevens.co.nz, Sunnylife.com, Thecaker.co.nz

Share this article:
Prev
Next

Summer Entertaining

Summer Entertaining

Must Reads

More Food & Drink / The Latest

14 Foodie Treats Worth Taking To The Bach This Summer

A Unique Collaboration Creates Summer’s Newest Pink Drink

These Boozy Gin Baubles Belong On Your Christmas Tree

What Pizza Personality Are You? An Aucklander's Guide

The Only Place To Be At This Summer's ASB Classic

How The New Zealand Wine Industry Has Changed In The Past 20 Years

Celebrated Bakery Daily Bread Has Opened In Parnell

Meet The Robatayaki Chef Bringing His Unique Style To Auckland

This One-Night-Only Dinner Sees Japanese Food & Craft Beer Collide

Cute & Clever Ways To Win At Plastic Free July

View More
New Zealand Herald

New Zealand Herald

Subscribe to E-Newsletter