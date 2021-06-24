Beck Wadworth On How To Succeed As A Businessperson

An Organised Life founder Beck Wadworth. Photo / Ana Suntay-Tanedo

The design process is extremely detailed

When I created An Organised Life, I didn’t want it to be just another stationery company. I wanted it to be a premium brand that provided the tools needed to live an organised life. We’re not a brand that outsources or buys off-the-shelf products. I personally design every single page of all our products, from our signature notebooks and cult-favourite diaries to our extremely detailed wedding planners.

Create a brand that is high quality, consistent and reliable

We aren’t a brand that launches new products frequently, so when you launch a product that is going to be around for years to come, you want to feel confident that your customers are going to love it as much as you do and feel happy to come back to purchase the exact same [thing] again, month after month or year after year. It’s all in the details, especially when it comes to the stationery industry.

The brand's brown leather notebook. Photo / Rosalie Molloy

Making the most of every opportunity is what has helped my brand grow from a side hustle to what it is today

Whenever I’m presented with an on-brand opportunity or pitch an opportunity for An Organised Life, it's been vital to spend quality time solidly thinking about the individual alignment, relationship or product. Thinking out of the box, brainstorming all the little details and elements that can make the opportunity as beneficial and meaningful as possible to everyone involved. It’s a time-consuming process but always worth it when it’s the right opportunity.

Never stand still, and always look ahead

I think it’s really important throughout your career to always set small and long-term goals personally, professionally and financially, to set direction and purpose. A lot can happen in 365 days and getting out of your comfort zone is usually when the magic happens.

Dispatch and production can cause headaches

My advice is definitely to overestimate rather than underestimate dispatch and production timelines and always have a plan B and C in place when it comes to offshore production. We work with a few incredible production teams that specialise in certain products or styles.

The An Organised Life headquarters. Photo / Ana Suntay-Tanedo

Hone your problem-solving skills

When I set goals or plan a new project, I always think forward to the kinds of roadblocks (or potholes) I could come up against and brainstorm solutions. Of course, I can’t forward think everything, but this mindset has helped a lot. My advice: stop, reflect, review and refocus. Problem solve and turn a negative into a positive. It’s part of the journey.

Identify your strengths and weaknesses early on

Harness your strengths and outsource or improve your weaknesses. There is only so much you can do on your own. Finding talented individuals whose strengths are your weakness will move your business forward from strength to strength.

Be as hands-on as possible in your first year

You can learn so much from packing orders, speaking to your customers directly and everything in between. Pay attention to the little details and focus heavily on the quality of your products. You want to create a brand that your customers want to come back to for its quality, consistency and attention to detail.