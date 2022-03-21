6 Electrifying Good E-Bikes To Get Around On
The drive to live more sustainably is gaining traction. Open the door to these dynamic options
There are more options than ever for those looking to minimise their carbon footprint. If you’re after two wheels, take an electric bike for a spin with these ingenious options.
Smartmotion Mid-City
With a snazzy cyan frame and a classic silhouette, this e-bike is a stylish ride for urbanites. Its 36v 15.6ah advanced lithium-ion battery has a range of up to 80km, and (best of all) it does the hills for you! $3748, from Electrify NZ.
Angell Silver
Coming from French-based brand Angell, this perfect-for-all-occasions smart bike features a fall detector and alert, an anti-theft alarm, reflective tire strips, hyperbolic lights, a touchscreen, among many other nice-to-haves, and takes approximately two hours to charge. It also adapts to the type of terrain you’re about to peddle through thanks to its assistance sensors. From approx. $4595, from Angell.bike
Sinch Jaunt EZ 1 DT Matte Silver 2021
With a step-through frame, this sleek option from Since Jaunt has a 418Wh battery, and an "intuitive pedal-assist drive unit" that means you can easily whisk around at 32km/hr, and travel up to 150km on one full charge. Integrated mudguards and rack solutions are part of its package, too. $4000. Arriving at Propel Cycles this March.
Momentum 22 Vida E+
Pick up the momentum with this indigo number with a low, step-through design. Remove the battery and charge it inside, or charge directly through a waterproof port. Its SyncDrive Life motor offers assistance up to speeds of 32km/h. $4200 from Torpedo7.
Canyon Commuter:On
Canyon's lightweight Commuter:On city bike is easy to carry around, with an aluminum frame and a 250Wh battery, and mid-step and step-through options. You can also ride this nippy two-wheeler without its motor, just fit its Fazua downtube cover in its place. For those interested in beyond-city cycling, check out their e-gravel, e-mountain, e-touring and e-road designs. From approx. $5350, from Canyon.com
Specialized Turbo Como 4.0 EQ
The Como is a city and light trail step-through bike from maker Specialized, with a 320Wh battery. Combine that with its custom lightweight motor, and this e-bike is a quintessential smooth ride. $6800 from Mec Bikes, and other local retailers
*Please remember to wear a helmet when riding. For more information on how to ride an e-bike safely visit Nzta.govt.nz
