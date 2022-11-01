Luke Edward Hall Is Maximalism's Favourite Mix Master

Luke Edward Hall with candles from his Ginori 1735 Profumi Luchino collection. Photo / Supplied

In the tradition of English dandies, the creative's charming design eye is an unapologetic celebration of beautiful things with an extra dose of wit. He talks to Dan Ahwa about honouring British maximalism for modern times.

It might be the gilded grotto chair from Venice with a back shaped like a clam shell, laden with art books in the olive-green walled sitting room, or a black and white Robert Mapplethorpe photograph hanging in a bathroom against a wall painted in arsenic green.

When it comes to Luke Edward Hall’s eclectic taste, one thing is certain — this multi-talented British artist, designer and interior decorator is unwavering in his love of beautiful things.

It’s a magpie aesthetic the 33-year-old Central Saint Martins alumnus has developed over the years, attracting a wide and varied range of collaborations and partnerships with like-minded brands including Burberry, Liberty, Lucy Folk Jewellery and, since 2018, the highly successful union with Italian fine porcelain brand Ginori 1735, stocked exclusively in New Zealand at luxury concept store Faradays in Parnell.

“I really enjoy the process of seeing how my drawings and ideas can translate and be reinvented using new materials such as porcelain, metal, and different fabrics,” he explains.

“I like working, in particular, with companies that have long and fascinating histories and wonderful archives. I hope that what I can offer is a bold new take. Lots of colour, of course. A romantic viewpoint. It’s that kind of push and pull that I thrive on when collaborating.”

Splitting time between London and the technicolour three-bedroom Cotswalds cottage he shares with husband and interior designer Duncan Campbell of award-winning design firm Campbell-Rey, Luke’s world is an explosion of colour, chintz and fun. When asked what type of fabric he would be, he unequivocally responds with “a shiny satin”.

“I don’t believe that a life in the country is the magic answer for everyone, but personally I have found that since being here basically full-time, I have been happier, or at least, much more fulfilled and calmer." Photo / Supplied

It’s a vibe the floppy-haired, jerkin-wearing creative extends to everything he touches — whether it’s wearing one of his nostalgic wool sweaters or vests from his lifestyle brand Chateau Orlando (“the boundaries between what is for men and what is for women have become brilliantly blurry”) or smartly dishing out interiors advice via his role as a columnist for the Financial Times (“how to carve out a space for sculpture in your home” and “the most beautiful tiles for your fireplace” are just a couple of topics recently explored).

“Since childhood, I have loved creating things, and capturing things,” says Luke. “A really early creative memory of mine is drawing pictures of my grandmother’s biscuit tin, which had a kind of painting of cheese and a wine glass printed on the side, if I remember correctly. I loved drawing that biscuit tin.

“At sixth form college, I made a fanzine that my friends contributed towards with strange essays, drawings and photographs. My dad photocopied the zine at his office, and I’d distribute it in my hometown and London when I moved there. Even back then I enjoyed the process of creating (and marketing) a product.”

There’s method to the madness, of course, but what makes this level of romantic maximalism uniquely British?

“I often wonder what makes British design distinctively British, and, yes, in part it’s due to our love of mixing eras, colours and ideas with abandon,” says Luke. “I’m thinking of designers I love from the past such as John Fowler and David Hicks — there was this total appreciation and love of history, but also wit and playfulness apparent in their work. I always think that the British aren’t afraid to deviate from the rules — to have fun.”

READ: Matthew Williamson's Styling Tips That Will Transform Your Home Into A Maximalist Oasis

It’s a design philosophy that is resonating with people’s lives right now, eschewing tasteful, clean minimalism for the joyful chaos found in old-soul spaces made up of trinkets and treasures offering personality and warmth.

In Luke’s case, it doesn’t matter if it’s an antique from a local vintage dealer or a surprise bargain found on eBay — it’s about getting the mix right. “I really do think it’s about trusting yourself, your tastes and your instincts. For me, I like living with art, books, colour and a mix of furniture from different periods.”

Nature and destinations also feature heavily in Luke’s work, his particular interest in Greco-Roman mythology (“as a gay man, the queer stories and characters have always intrigued me”) and shell motifs providing the basis for some of his artwork and one of his first collections of porcelain with Ginori.

His latest collection, entitled “Profumi Luchino”, consists of porcelain plates, scented candles, incense burners and jewellery boxes featuring Luke’s paintings of postcards from some of his favourite travel destinations including Marrakech, Rajasthan, Big Sur and Venice.

“My idea for the collection was to focus on the destinations and to create scents that embody these places, from my personal point of view."

“It was important for me to create interesting, layered and surprising scents. Palazzo Centauro, for example, based on Venice, combines incense with the smell of canals."

"Storytelling is an enormous part of my work, which is why with each destination I have imagined a building, then based a scent on this building and its location, thinking about who might live there, its interior, history and so on. It was really important for me to tell stories, through the fragrances but also with my designs and drawings.”

All paths lead to home, however. The Cotswolds and its bucolic locale continue to serve Luke both creative inspiration and respite from social and business engagements in London, finding comfort and pleasure in the pace of life in the country with his partner Duncan and their elegant whippet Merlin.

A mug from the Luke Edward Hall x Ginori 1735 Il Viaggio Di Nettuno collection. Photo / Supplied

“I don’t believe that a life in the country is the magic answer for everyone, but personally I have found that since being here basically full-time, I have been happier, or at least, much more fulfilled and calmer."

“I take a lot of inspiration from nature and local folklore, but I also love the simple joy I get from spending time out in the woods and the hills. It’s no secret that engaging with nature is good for us. London is a hectic place, out here I have space and a feeling of quietness, which I have come to realise is extremely important for me. Plus, we’ve become gardeners! We take so much pleasure in growing things.”

It’s a green thumb evident in the dahlias and tulips plucked from his garden and artfully arranged into precious ceramic vessels around the home.

READ: When Did Chaos Become The New Cool?

“It has been fun creating a garden in the country over the past few years. I have a lot to learn but am really enjoying growing flowers and vegetables. Duncan in particular is very good. I love tulips most of all — they’re so easy to grow. I love the variety of shapes and colours available, and they get better and better the longer they are in a vase. There is something so magnificently sculptural about tulips."

"I also love narcissi in early spring, particularly the ghostly white versions, which look brilliant against all the colour in our cottage.”

What makes Luke’s celebration of beauty key, is the very British concept of a home that feels lived in — a leopard print armchair sourced from a vintage dealer hiding biscuit crumbs or the French farmhouse dining table marked with wine glass rings from dinner with friends. The couple enjoy entertaining and sharing the unique home they’ve dreamt up with loved ones.

“When the weather is good at home in the country we love eating in our garden, maybe in the long grass behind our cottage. We might even eat under the yellow-striped awning I ordered a while back from a company specialising in medieval re-enactment tents."

"In summer we eat as much as we can from the vegetable patch — tomatoes, courgettes, peas, broad beans ... I like simple recipes, allowing the ingredients to shine. But we take a lot of inspiration from Italian cooking, so we’ll stuff the flowers from our courgette plants with ricotta and mint. If we have the time, we’ll make fresh handmade pasta.”

The Luke Edward Hall x Ginori 1735 collection is available exclusively in Australasia at Faradays.store.