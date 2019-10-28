Ornament Is A Stylish New Homewear Haven In Pt Chevalier

Gina Riley's new store specialises rustic homewares and bespoke floral styling

By Sarah Downs
Ornament's Gina Riley. Photo / Babiche Martens
Tuesday Oct. 29, 2019

If you’re yet to come across Gina Riley’s dried floral arrangements, prepare to swoon. Her whimsical, architectural creations add serious wow factor to any living space and can be designed to match colour schemes. 

Make a custom order and have a good browse at Ornament — Gina’s new homewares store and studio on Pt Chevalier Rd. It’s a haven for flower lovers.

“It’s very much a studio store so sometimes there’s hydrangeas and branches all around the counter,” laughs Gina.

“There’s a pulley system above my workbench with bunches of flowers tied to a big gum branch that I can lower up and down to grab stuff off... actually it looks so pretty I’m trying not to touch it.”

Since opening in September, Gina has added more homewares to complement her floral designs. The collection, chosen here and overseas, is “natural, raw and a little bit rustic”.

Find Ornament on Pt Chevalier Rd. Photo / Babiche Martens

It includes locally crafted pottery, with some pieces exclusive to Ornament. Then there’s hand-blown glassware, linen from Bali, Fine & Dandy tea, hand and body range Meraki from Denmark, plus art and fashion books, and more, displayed on white shelves and wooden tables.

With an undeniably good eye, Gina plans to develop styling services as an extension to florals in the business. She has a background as a graphic artist for fashion brands and owned her own fashion label.

Before that she spent most of her late teens and 20s as a professional ballet dancer in Melbourne.

“People love the look and feel of the store and can see that I do the styling,” says Gina. “So it’s happening organically. “I’m working on three house renovations currently, adding on to their floral arrangements with chairs, beautiful big vases, coffee table books, and candles. All the fun finishing touches that work with what clients have.”

• 386 Pt Chevalier Rd @ornament.nz

Share this:

Discover

Prev
Next

View More

Favourite Things: Kensal Florist Liv Wakem

The Auckland florist shares her treasured objects and top wedding floral tips

Meet Rosie Holt, The Florist Behind Rose Tinted Flowers

Get to know the founder of the budding florist business known for their beautifully wild bouquets

Why Dried Flowers are Wedding Fresh

Florist Antonia de Vere behind Mark Antonia shares her big-day style

Mastering The Art Of Floral Arrangement

Florist Davina Prankerd of Vida Flores shares her tips for creating an outstanding arrangement with foraged treasures and gorge...

Viva Favourites

Must Reads

More At Home / The Latest

A New Asian-Influenced Art & Design Haven Opens In Parnell

Christmas Gift Guide: What To Give The Free Spirit In Your Life

Who Won At New Zealand's Best Design Awards 2018

New Zealand's Best Designers Nominate The Next Generation Of Talent

How To Make Flamboyant Furnishing Fabrics Work In Your Home

View More
New Zealand Herald

New Zealand Herald

Subscribe to E-Newsletter