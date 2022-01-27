A new building houses a gym and garage. Photo / Willem-Dirk du Toit

Outdoor Oasis: This Broadway Garden Was Transformed Into A Coastal-Inspired Retreat

In Melbourne, a new fitness-focused building addition doubles as a realm for relaxation

Friday Jan. 28, 2022

Location: Melbourne, Australia

Project team: Jo Foong and Jamie Sormann from Foomann Architects, built by Gaia Construction.

Project summary: A new building with a garage, gym and swimming pool, designed to support and reflect the health and fitness ideals of an active family of four.

The clients: A family with two young boys who are health- and fitness-focused and love to pack up their campervan and hit the open road. They had a small and dilapidated single garage that occupied a sunny spot behind their Edwardian house in Elwood, Melbourne.

Photo / Willem-Dirk du Toit

The brief: Wanting to make better use of the site, the brief to Foomann Architects involved the design of a new building to accommodate the family’s campervan, a gym, sauna and bathroom, overlooking a new swimming pool. The resulting building reflects the family’s health and fitness ideals: it’s rigorous and disciplined, yet still relaxed and fun.

READ: A New Brighton Home Receives A Sumptuous Poolside Makeover

The solution: Positioning the building against the southern boundary freed up the north side of the property for the swimming pool and allowed sunlight into the gym. The building is set on an ordered 1.2sq m grid that determined the internal planning, paving layout and external timber strapping, which conceals the end joins of the cladding for a highly resolved finish.

Downstairs is wide and tall to fit the campervan, bikes and surfboards, while upstairs is light and open for the gym, with full-height windows providing a view over the swimming pool. The pool has a professional-grade resistance-current system for swim training.

Photo / Willem-Dirk du Toit

The materials: The palette is environmentally and contextually appropriate. Silvertop Ash cladding has a relaxed, coastal quality and will weather gracefully. It’s also the timber finish on the main house’s balconies to create cohesion between old and new.

The finished product: The new building supports and reflects the family’s values, providing light, healthy spaces for fitness and fun. The composition, disciplined design, rigorous detailing and coastal-inspired timber cladding provide a positive visual focus from the client’s house.

Share this:

Discover

 
Prev
Next

View More

Inside A Stunning Waiheke Home That Appears To Float Above The Water

This intriguing Waiheke home steps down a steep site, culminating in a lofty living space

Makespace Founder Isaac Lindesay On The Alluring Advantages Of A Prefab Home

As New Zealanders embrace modular homes, Rebecca Barry Hill chats to the founder of one local company building them in style

Discover A Dart-Shaped Holiday Home That Floats High On A Mangawhai Headland

This coastal bach nestles into the contours of a Mangawhai outcrop, providing a spectacular nest for one lucky Auckland family

How To Perfectly Light Your Home, According To 3 Top Design Experts

Considered lighting can take an interior from blah to breathtaking. Lights, please!

Editor's pick

Derek Henderson Delves Into The Blooming, Booming World Of Roses

By Rebecca Barry Hill

This spectacular coastal bach nestles into the contours of a Mangawhai outcrop

PERSONAL SPACES

More At Home

18 Homeware Items To Elevate Your Al Fresco Experience

How The Owners Of This Lower Hutt Home Turned A Hill Into An Entertainer's Paradise

This Broadway Garden Was Transformed Into A Coastal-Inspired Retreat

A New Brighton Home Receives A Sumptuous Poolside Makeover

Inside A Stunning Waiheke Home That Appears To Float Above The Water

Plan & Prepare With These Chic 2022 Diaries

Hit Refresh With Summer Sleepwear Both Cool & Collected

Meet Kate Slavin, The Co-Creator Of Your Favourite Cast-Iron Cookware

Christmas Gift Guide: The Viva Team's Wish-List

Christmas Gift Guide: The Best Gourmet Gifts For Food-Lovers
View More
New Zealand Herald

New Zealand Herald

Subscribe to E-Newsletter