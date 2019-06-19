An Astute Assembly is welcoming a brand new flagship store on Ponsonby Rd. Photo / Supplied

Where To Find Stylish Japanese Homewares In Auckland

Renowned for stylishly clever design, here's where to hunt down the coveted Japanese look

Thursday June 20, 2019

An Astute Assembly
Previously on K' Rd, owners Yuka O'Shannessy and Yoko Shimoyama of AAA have a new flagship in Ponsonby to call home. Find the same curated collection of unique and handmade homewares made locally and in Japan. Look out for Japanese workshops including ikebana, mini-bonsai, kitsungi (pottery repair), and washi paper making. 76 Ponsonby Rd, Ponsonby 

The Shelter
Skim past the racks of designer threads in Ponsonby’s The Shelter to find a small selection of Japanese kitchen and dining ware. The ultra-thin Japanese beer glasses from famous brand Ushuhari are a must. 78 Mackelvie St, Ponsonby

A few of these cute mugs from Orient Home Store please. Photo / Supplied

Orient Home Store
A large online range of Japan-made ceramic tableware that won’t break the bank. We like these cute mugs with Japanese characters and symbols.

Everyday Needs
Forever tempting with their lovely and upwardly priced range of homewares, this Ponsonby Rd pitstop has a coveted range of Japanese made items. Top buys include wine and beer glasses from leading Japanese glassware producer in Japan, Tokyo glass, and enamel rubbish bins from Bunbuku, a Japanese zinc ironware manufacturer.  270 Ponsonby Rd, Ponsonby

This Monbento Bento Box is the sleek answer to transforming office lunch leftovers from a sad and soggy occasion. Photo / Supplied

Father Rabbit
Always a go-to for stylish and practical homewares including Japan-made treasures. At the moment, we're loving this Monbento Bento Box which comes with two stackable layers to keep lunch and snacks separate and holds about two cups of food. The BPA-free plastic is soft to touch, and unlike others, the Monbento is dishwasher, microwave, and freezer safe. $89 at Fatherrabbit.com

Japan Mart
For cheap and cheerful Japanese homewares check out Japan Marts across the city. You'll probably walk out with several things/food items you didn't know you needed. Newmarket, Sylvia Park, City and Manukau

