10 Tutti Frutti-Inspired Beauty Products To Try This Spring

Have a fruit salad of fun with your makeup (and skincare) as the look for the new season lightens up

By Janetta Mackay
Jo Malone's latest ethereal campaign evokes blossoms in the spring. Photo / Supplied
Friday Sept. 6, 2019

Forget perfected and polished or dark and dramatic looks, instead think light and bright for an advance injection of balmy days beauty.

Healthy skin, transforming colour and moreish fragrances all add a welcome freshness this spring. Stir your appetite for the exotic by dipping into products with aromas ranging from pineapple to cacao and coconut.

READ: Beat The Heat With The Viva Team's Tropical Beauty Picks 

Making it easier to achieve a naturally appealing appearance is the crossover of makeup as skincare and skincare that comes with cosmetic cleverness for improved condition.

The focus then shifts to subtle enhancement rather than fixating on hiding flaws. Start by paring back and wearing something as simple as a tinted moisturiser or BB cream and consider choosing makeup that does double duty with ingredients that care as much as colour. Anything extra is like the cherry on top.

Dolce & Gabbana Blush Cushion Stick $55. Photo / Supplied

1. Dolce & Gabbana Blush Cushion Stick $55
Dab the portable pen-like device’s plump little pad on cheeks or lips to impart a soft flush of the colour of your choice. See Smithandcaugheys.co.nz.

Guerlain Meteorites Limited Edition Bubble Blush $70. Photo / Supplied

2. Guerlain Meteorites Limited Edition Bubble Blush $70
A fun swirl of colour that is berry appealing. The gel texture refreshes skin. From the seasonal Meteorites collection which also boasts delicate pastel tones for highlighting. See Smithandcaugheys.co.nz.

Clarins Instant Light Lip Comfort Oil in Mint $45. Photo / Supplied

3. Clarins Instant Light Lip Comfort Oil in Mint $45
Clarins extends its expertise in face and body oils to plant-based lubricators for the lips that nourishes and cools as they gloss. Selected pharmacies, salons and department stores, including Farmers.co.nz.

Jo Malone Silk Blossom Cologne $118. Photo / Supplied

4. Jo Malone Silk Blossom Cologne $118
Apricot laced with a touch of spice, the silk tree blossom inspired this powdery cologne with delicate mossy depth. See Jomalone.co.nz.

Too Faced Tutti Frutti Strobing Blush Duo in Papaya Pop $52. Photo / Supplied

5. Too Faced Tutti Frutti Strobing Blush Duo in Papaya Pop $52
Complete with a fruity scent, Too Faced’s latest palettes combine matte blush with a highlighter in a choice of seven shades that owe their names to a smoothie menu. See Meccabeauty.co.nz.

Lipstick Queen Highway 66 Shade Shifter Lipstick $43. Photo / Supplied

READ: Go Bananas: New Zealand's Favourite Fruit Is Becoming Our Latest Beauty Craze 

6. Lipstick Queen Highway 66 Shade Shifter Lipstick $43
A self-adjusting formula that shifts shade on each wearer, this may look neon but spin the colour wheel and it soon settles into something peachy pretty. See Meccabeauty.co.nz.

Dolce & Gabbana Nail Lacquer in Peony $40. Photo / Supplied

7. Dolce & Gabbana Nail Lacquer in Peony $40
Pastels are to the nails like the arrival of cherry blossoms on a tree — something to smile about. See Smithandcaugheys.co.nz.

Too Faced Pineapple Glow Moisturising and Brightening Face Mask $72. Photo / Supplied

8. Too Faced Pineapple Glow Moisturising and Brightening Face Mask $72
It’s pineapple-infused and this hydrating gel mask smells like it too. Just the fruit tonic to pep up skin with lactic and glycolic acids for a radiance boost. See Meccabeauty.co.nz.

Urban Decay Vice Lip Chemistry in Pink Slip $40. Photo / Supplied

9. Urban Decay Vice Lip Chemistry in Pink Slip $40
This high-gloss yet non-sticky lip tint feels like a balm and adapts to the wearer’s pH to create a custom shade unique to skin tone. There’s 12 transforming shades to experiment with. See Meccabeauty.co.nz.

Clinique Lid Pop in Petal $42. Photo / Supplied

10. Clinique Lid Pop in Petal $42
For a silky smooth swish of colour this little flower really delivers. Looks powderless, yet the colour can easily be built up by finger or brush. From selected department stores and pharmacies.

