10 Simple Ways To Update Your Beauty Look This Party Season

Photo / Babiche Martens

Dopamine dressing was the order of the day when we finally got our post-lockdown freedom, and now it’s time for your makeup to get a hit of the good stuff too.

Pastel liners, bright lips, dewy skin and voluminous hair will be taking centre stage this party season. So come on, let’s get creative.

Hollywood hair

When it comes to looking put together in the hair department, there’s nothing more glamorous than classic Hollywood waves. Oscar&Co head stylist Gene “Ed” Edwards has recently added the “Red Carpet Flick” to the Takapuna salon’s dry bar menu: sleek on one side with a full-volume, voluptuous barrel curl on the other.

To get the look, start by prepping hair with Redken Guts Volume Spray Foam, $39, drying it in from root to tip with a hairdryer. Once you’ve parted your hair, apply a gel product to the sleek side and comb it through. “Put this section in a hair tie and clip it underneath the waves to hide it away,” says Ed. “To get big, voluptuous waves on the other side, set the hair into barrel curls with a hot tong and then let them cool thoroughly. Give the hair a really good brush and complete with Redken Shine Flash Glass-Like Shine Spray, $39, for a glossy, red carpet finish.”

Go frost yourself

After Hailey Bieber debuted her “glazed donut” nails at the Met Gala this year, the pearly trend went viral, and it’s safe to say it’s sticking around for summer. This frosted nail look has Y2K written all over it, but don’t let that put you off. The thought of frosted makeup has negative connotations for many who experienced this era first-hand, so we prefer to think of it as a sheer, pearlescent look that brings shine to the nail with just a hint of shimmer. The best way to get a fully “glazed” look is to get a gel nail colour applied professionally, however, if you need an at-home solution, Revlon's Super Lustrous Nail Enamel in Pure Pearl, $19, will have you covered.

Dew good

Achieving crystal-clear, naturally glowing skin is a long game, but there are ways of faking a luminous, dewy face in an instant. A lit-from-within glow can be yours with the help of illuminating products such as liquid highlighters, which can be swept across the high points of the face (cheekbones, cupid’s bow, top of the forehead and bridge of the nose) to reflect light in a subtle way. For an all-over soft glow with added SPF protection (perfect for weddings or daytime festivities), Viva loves Coola Dew Good Illuminating Serum Probiotic SPF 30.

Pedal to the metal

Metallic eyeshadow, or one with a highly pigmented shimmer, is an easy way to make eyes pop. Pink is a universally flattering choice for summer; go bold with a deep shade or simply add sparkle with a soft rose. Either way, it’s bang-on trend. Viva loves Clarins Autumn Palette in Fairytale Nude Gradation, $72.

Opposites attract

The rule of accentuating either your eyes or your lips is out the window this season, so be brave, go bold and embrace colour on both. The key to this vibrant look is to contrast your textures. If you opt for a colourful matte shadow on your lids, give your lips some star power with a super-shiny, bright-hued gloss. And vice versa, if you prefer a matte lip, then a metallic or glittery shadow will be magic. Viva loves M.A.C Art Library in It’s Designer, $99.

Bat for lashes

Nothing brings the drama like a great set of lashes, but they can be a fiddle. In a bid to take the faff out of getting fancy, Ardell has introduced an update to its magnetic false lash range, with invisible magnet band technology to lock them in place at both ends for maximum, all-day hold. Pro tip: Always trim your lashes from the outer end to make sure they perfectly fit your eye shape, and apply them only after you’ve coated your natural lashes with mascara. Viva loves Ardell Magnetic Megahold lashes in 110, $19.

Red flag

You can never go wrong with a red lip, no matter the occasion, but for an update on this classic trend, opt for a matte, shiny, bold or sheer red with a hint of coral. Viva loves Nars Powermatte Lipstick in Indiscreet, $54 and Gucci Rouge à Lèvres Voile Lipstick in Agatha Orange, $77.

Get in line

Pastel liner has been trending on TikTok for some time, but if you think it’s just for teen and 20-somethings, think again. While the go-to look has been a slick liquid liner flick, or even an intricate and arty design, if that’s beyond your expertise, opting for a pencil and smudging it up is a subtle and accessible way to get a taster for this trend. Match your liner to your outfit or your eye colour, or use it to add contrast to your ensemble instead. Anything goes, as long as it’s colourful. Viva loves Dior Diorshow On Stage Liner Waterproof Felt Tip Liquid Eyeliner in Matte Green, $70, and Mecca Max Zoom Liner in Lavender, $19.

Go for gold

Whether it’s a statement hair accessory, gilded eye shadow or glittering nail, you can’t beat gold when it comes to getting dressed up. Viva loves Dior Vernis Glitter Top Coat in Cosmic, $52, and Chanel Duo de Lumiere, $110.

Shimmer and shine

Amp up your au naturel skin for the party season with a touch of shimmering body oil. Light-reflecting pigments applied along the decolletage, down the centre of the arms and shins creates luminosity in the skin without leaving you looking like a disco ball. However, if you feel like ramping up your shine, just go all out and apply that shimmer from top to toe. Viva loves Tom Ford Soleil Neige Shimmering Body Oil, $82.