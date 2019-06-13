Red Hot: 20 Cool Celebrities With Copper Coloured Hair

AUBURN

JULIANNE MOORE

Famed for her glossy auburn locks, the half-Scottish actress says she was teased during her school years for her red hair and freckles. The Still Alice star documented her struggles in her semi-autobiographical children’s book Freckleface Strawberry which she wrote for her children.

Natural redhead? Yes. You can’t fake a hue quite like Julianne’s.

ISLA FISHER

The Australian actress burst onto the silver screen with her crazed performance as flame-haired sister Gloria in Wedding Crashers.

Natural redhead? Definitely Maybe. Yes — Isla has kept her red tresses for every film she’s appeared in too.

ROSE LESLIE

If Jon Snow knows one thing, it’s that Rose Leslie got the role as wilding Ygritte in Game Of Thrones largely thanks to her blazing red hair.

Natural redhead? Yes. Her fiery personality is just as bold as her naturally auburn locks.

MUTED COPPER

AMY ADAMS

Her breakout role in 2005 comedy-drama Junebug inspired Amy to colour her hair red, and she hasn’t looked back since.

Natural redhead? No. This is the kind of muted copper hue only a salon could achieve. Amy is a natural blonde.

FLORENCE WELCH

She’s been a red head as long as we can remember, donning a complexion-flattering shade of red with a blunt fringe with shaggy lengths.

Natural redhead? No. Florence is virtually unrecognisable in early performances with her natural brunette hair.

WARM CINNAMON

BRYCE DALLAS HOWARD

Her most recent role saw Bryce Dallas Howard’s cinnamon locks pulled back into a ponytail as she sprinted away from dinosaurs in Jurrasic World: Fallen Kingdom.

Natural redhead? Yes. Bryce’s siblings are all redheads too, no doubt thanks to their famous redhead dad, Ron Howard.

WARM GINGER

ARIEL WINTER

2019’s most dramatic hair transformation award goes to Ariel for emulating a little Disney magic with her newly red hair. The Modern Family actress gave us major The Little Mermaid vibes at a recent red carpet event.

Natural redhead? No. You’ll recall Ariel’s chocolate locks from early appearances in the hit TV show.

KATE WINSLET

We’re reaching a little bit here — but who could forget Kate’s signature ginger curls in Titanic?

Natural redhead? No. We’ll never know if there was room for two on that damn door, but we do know that the natural blonde actress went back to her roots shortly after the film wrapped.

BERRY BLONDE

NICOLE KIDMAN

She’s made her way around the colour wheel a few times, but Nicole’s settled on this warm berry blonde shade for now.

Natural redhead? Yes. The Big Little Lies actress is #blessed with naturally thick, curly red tresses.

BRIGHT COPPER

KATE BOSWORTH

Is there a hair colour Kate doesn’t suit? She transformed her blonde locks to this high-impact shade of copper earlier in the year — tempting us all to do the same.

Natural redhead? No. From blonde to brunette to red, she’s changed her hair colour multiple times but remains a natural blonde.

LIGHT AUBURN

ALEXINA GRAHAM

Alexina was the first natural redhead to be named as a Victoria’s Secret Angel in 2017, and has fronted multiple campaigns for the brand since.

Natural redhead? Yes. There’s nothing fake about this all-American beauty — including her light auburn hair.

JESSICA CHASTAIN

The Molly’s Game actress has maintained the same hair colour for all of her film roles.

Natural redhead? Yes. If her porcelain complexion wasn’t a dead giveaway, then note the star is a natural born redhead.

LUCILLE BALL

Lucille was the poster child for red hair in the 1950s — complete with tightly coiled curls.

Natural redhead? No. The fact that Lucille was a natural blonde was shrouded in secrecy — with rumours stating her hair dye used to be locked in a safe to avoid her cover being blown.

BRICK RED

CHRISTINA HENDRICKS

The buxom beauty’s name became synonymous with redheads following her role in Mad Men.

Natural redhead? No. After begging her mother, Christina began dyeing her natural blonde hair red at age 10 and has done so ever since.

BETTE MIDLER

She’s got a vibrant personality with equally high impact hair to boot.

Natural redhead? Yes. Although she dabbled in blonde tresses for a bit, we were excited to see Bette sporting her natural auburn curls at this year’s Met Gala.

BURNT ORANGE

MADELAINE PETSCH

South African-born Madelaine made her acting debut as the sassy Cheryl Blossom on TV show Riverdale.

Natural redhead? Yes. In a recent interview with Teen Vogue, the actress said her mother would disown her if she ever dyed her natural red locks.

NATASHA LYONNE

We have to admit we’re huge fans of both Natasha’s devil-may-care ‘tude and shaggy orange locks.

Natural redhead? No. The Russian Doll actress is a natural blonde.

BRIGHT CRIMSON

BELLA THORNE

Former Disney star Bella adopts a playful approach to her red carpet hair and makeup look — often donning a septum ring and acid bright hair.

Natural redhead? No. She’s a natural blonde but much prefers red hair.

RED SAND

EMMA STONE

Emma’s cycled her way through bright copper, berry blonde and burnt orange, but finally settled on this shade of red sand for this year’s Met Gala.

Natural redhead? No. This natural blonde prefers to keep things fiery with regular salon visits.

ELECTRO ORANGE

GERI HALIWELL

Her hair colour at the time was enough to inspire her Spice Girl moniker, and no one does red hair quite like Ginger Spice.

Natural redhead? No. You may be surprised to know that Geri is of Spanish descent, and has naturally ash brown hair.