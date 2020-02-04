Emilia Clarke Gets Candid On Beauty, Being British & Why She's A Brunette At Heart

Emilia Clarke at the 2020 Baftas. Photo / Getty Images

Actor-with-attitude Emilia Clarke is killing it already in her latest role. Recently announced as Clinique’s first global beauty ambassador, the Game of Thrones star, showed she was chosen for more than her English rose complexion in a debut interview for the American brand. Down-to-earth answers aren’t always the way screen stars roll, but Emilia’s are warm, witty and real. The pint-sized 33-year-old whose role as Daenerys Targaryen made her an international sensation was most recently seen in the movie Last Christmas.

Look out for Emilia fronting skincare and makeup launches in the months ahead, with a debut already for Clinique’s iD collection which allows customers to create a custom-blend moisturiser, now expanded to 20 combinations, with the arrival of a new BB gel and toning gel. Clinique’s global brand president, Jane Lauder, says: “We were drawn to Emilia because she is optimistic, happy in her skin and embodies a modern multi-faceted woman who is constantly evolving along with her skincare needs.”

But see below on why it may be best not ask her to model coloured mascara!

Q. Pint or Pimms?

A. I would probably say a pint of Pimm’s.

Q. What is the one thing about the US that you do not understand?

A. Oh, yes, this! When you’ve finished your food and someone else hasn’t, someone will take that plate away, immediately. I think that’s so rude! Plus this whole exclusive relationship vs a non-exclusive relationship? “But we’re not exclusive” I do not understand, speaking from experience!

Q. What do people who impersonate a British accent sound like to an actual Brit?

A. Crap. There are few American actors — actresses especially — who can do a perfect British accent. Gwyneth Paltrow is one of them. Shout out to Gwynnie. But it’s really rare.

Clinique’s iD collection includes a new BB gel and toning gel. Photo / Supplied

Q. What is the proper way to prepare tea?

A. It’s instinctual, I just make a great cup of tea. I can sense it off people what kind of tea they want as well. It’s like a special party trick — a really fun party trick.

Q. How do you take your scones, cream or jam first?

A. This is a tricky one as well. You need the base of the cream and then you kind of dollop that jam on then you squash it with the top of the scone. Scone. The queen says scone so I’m gonna say scone.

Q. Why do people think of The British as so apologetic?

A. We’ve got a lot to be sorry for? Historically. It’s a form of passive aggression? Oh no I’m sorry, I didn’t mean for you to step on my foot. Just awkward a little bit. Am I coming across like that? Sorry!

Q. Plane or train?

A. Trains are just more romantic. I spent my childhood getting on the train to London and I loved it. You can just watch out the window you can put in your music, read your book, people watch, it’s beautiful.

Q. Blonde or brunette?

A. In my heart I am a brunette. But getting to try on being a blonde for a bit was an enormous amount of fun and you know, mother of dragons ain’t bad.

Q. What’s a beauty trend you’ve done and regret?

A. I was like 11 or 12. The coloured mascaras. It doesn’t work. They don’t work.

Emilia played Daenerys Targaryen on the hit HBO show 'Game of Thrones' from 2011-2019. Photo / Supplied

Q. The most curious place you’ve ever had to get ready?

A. A sheep trailer, up a mountain, train loo carriages, quite a lot of those. In a car in the centre of London. A moving speedboat, that was interesting, try and do your hair in that kind of wind. I could go on.

Q. What is your desert island beauty product?

A. Mascara 100 per cent. That’s all you need. Loads of it. Despite there probably being no mirrors.

Q. What’s your biggest skin concern?

A. I have really dry skin, just have funny hours, and I fly a lot.

Q. Tips and tricks for inflight skincare?

A. Hydrate, take off your makeup, do all your steps, 11, 15, 12, 2… whatever it is. Those spritzes, lip balm, moisturising lotion, eye mask — sharp elbow in case you’re next to someone who’s snoring.

Q. What is the Same You Charity?

A: Same You is my charity that I started because I had two brain haemorrhages [in 2011]. Recovery is something that we have largely ignored. So what I want to do is make people not feel so scared, that's the essence of what we want to do with Same You.

Q. What is the best life advice you’ve ever been given?

A. Don’t ever Google yourself. Ever. No good has come from Googling yourself.