Actor Grace Palmer's Beauty Routine

The actor says she loves spending the warmer months makeup-free. Photo / Babiche Martens

Showbiz clearly runs in the family for Grace Palmer.

Daughter to veteran TV producers Tony Palmer and Janine Morrell-Gunn, and sister to TV presenter Eve Palmer, it was only a matter of time before Grace found her place on the silver screen.

Following her role as Lucy Rickman on popular Kiwi soap opera Shortland Street, the actress scored her big break in 2018 film Adrift, alongside Shailene Woodley and Sam Claflin.

Swapping the screen for the stage, Grace is currently in the middle of rehearsals for Half Of The Sky — a play she’s starring in with the Massive Theatre Company. “I haven’t done theatre since high school, so it’s been wonderfully nostalgic and super challenging,” she says. “I’m learning heaps!”

Half Of The Sky opens at Auckland’s Q Theatre on October 16, and runs until October 26. Visit Qtheatre.co.nz

The recently appointed L’Oreal Professionel ambassador says she’s excited to get a little creative with her hair colour, providing a break in her busy schedule allows for it. “I’m often contracted and can’t change my hair for continuity reasons, so when I’ve got the freedom to play, I get really excited,” she says.

“I’ve always wanted to try something wacky — like a bright colour or something!”

Looking forward to next year, the 24-year-old is set to star in a TV series she’s written with her sister Eve and a friend. “It’s so refreshing to be part of the initial creation of a story,” she says. “I’m looking forward to seeing our words come to life.”

Signature beauty look

I’m a hardcore beach-goer and I LOVE having salty hair and skin. I’m pretty freckly and in summer I really embrace it. I’m all about the denim shorts and a wee white singlet — very low-key.

Early makeup memories

I didn’t discover makeup until high school, and I could never afford the good stuff, so I’d stock up on M.A.C testers lol! My mama has always been so naturally beautiful and rarely wears much makeup, but I vividly remember a brown lippy she’d always apply in the car sun visor mirror.

Best and worst beauty looks

When I was 10 I got a fringe, but I insisted on sweeping it all to one side — like Justin Bieber circa 2009. It looked like I was wearing an ill-fitted toupee. And as far as best beauty looks go, I’m really digging my hair at the moment! The cut and colour is super low maintenance and doesn’t require much in the way of styling.

Beauty evolution

I guess the biggest change in how I approach hair and makeup (or lack thereof) is that I’m doing it for me. I do what I want, not to impress anyone else. I enjoy attempting bold looks and having a laugh if it fails miserably. I’ve also learnt to enjoy the art of application. Sometimes I talk to myself and pretend I’m an American beauty blogger lol.

Tricks of the trade

Over the years, I’ve been very lucky to witness some sensational makeup artists work their magic. I’ve learnt so many tips and tricks. The one that’s stuck with me most is the importance of skin prep. A good moisturiser and primer will work wonders, and your foundation will look better and last longer.

Daily beauty routine

I’m really in my element when it comes to skincare. Be prepared it’s a lengthy routine! In the morning I use Murad Essential C Cleanser, Toner and Serum, and Skin Smith Daily Defense Sunscreen. I don’t usually wear makeup, but when I do use Too Faced Hangover Primer, Armani Luminous Silk Foundation, Fenty Match Stix (for contour, concealer and highlight), Hourglass Ambient Lighting Blush and Covergirl Lash Primer and Indigo & Iris Mascara. Before bed I use the same cleanser and toner, followed by Murad Night Fix Enzyme Serum, Murad Youth Retinol Night Cream and a Murad Renewing Eye Cream. Sometimes I’ll chuck in the occasional dermal roll, peel and/or mask. Wow, now that I write it down I can see why my suitcase is always overweight…

Grace says she'd love to dye her hair a 'wacky' colour when she's not under contract to keep her hair look the same during filming. Photo / Babiche Martens

Hair and its care

Obviously, I’m a big time L’Oreal fan — they have products for anything and everything. I use L’Oreal’s Absolut Repair Shampoo, SmartBond Conditioner, Mythic Oil and DD Balm (for dry ends) every day. I rarely use a hairdryer or straightener, as I like to let my hair dry and fall naturally, but when I do, the L’Oreal Glycerol and Coco Oil Nutrifier is an amazing heat protectant.

Five beauty favourites

1. Tahi Oil, $58 (for EVERYTHING)

2. M.A.C Lip Scrubtious, $36 (Lip Exfoliant)

3. Frank Body Lip Balm, $13

4. Drunk Elephant D-Bronzi Anti-Pollution Sunshine Drops, $62 (perfect for no makeup days)

5. L’Oreal SmartBond Conditioner, $45 (the reason my hair has grown so long!)

Treatment to try

I was admiring a friend’s complexion the other day — their skin was GLOWING, and they swore by micro-needling, so I’m interested in giving that a go. I’ve also just started taking the Two Islands Collagen Powder, which has fantastic reviews — so watch this space.

Beauty muse

Rihanna. She’s just so frickin’ cool. She’s sexy, sophisticated, bold and badass. Fenty embodies these qualities and most importantly — it doesn’t discriminate.

Last beauty buy?

Baby blue eyeliner! I’m really into bright eyelids at the minute. @FlexMami (check her out on Insta) is constantly inspiring me to be more playful with my makeup.

Beauty is…?

Diversity. Imagine how utterly dull this world would be if we all looked the same.