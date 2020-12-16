Australian Model Samantha Harris’ Summer Beauty Routine  

Ever wondered how a top model cares for her skin? We quizzed Australian fashion model Samantha Harris on her secret to flawless summer skin. Photo / Supplied

Samantha Harris has one of those faces that's hard to forget.

Her deep brown eyes, fluffy brows and fuller pout possess the kind of allure many can only dream of.

So it's little wonder she was scouted at such an early age – Samantha walked away as the winner of the coveted Girlfriend magazine model search when she was just 11 years old, and was already working with top photographers like Patrick Demarchelier by her 16th birthday.

Today, the indigenous model is one of Australia's most prominent runway fixtures, having walked for some of the country's biggest names in fashion, while fronting campaigns for a mixture of local and international labels.

In a year that's seen most things come to a grounding halt, it's been a productive one for the 30-year-old. In 2020 alone Samantha has featured on two magazine covers, defended indigenous rights in the Australian media, endured lockdown and been named as Biologi's newest global ambassador.

The single-ingredient skincare label has had its sights set on collaborating with Samantha since its inception in 2017, and Biologi managing director Lucy Macdougald says she's delighted to see this dream realised.

A full face of makeup goes hand in hand with modelling jobs, but Samantha says she loves nothing more than going makeup-free during her days off. Photo / Supplied

“[Samantha] is a woman who truly understands our brand and the difference we want to make, all whilst exemplifying what modern beauty means in her own unique way. Samantha is a role model in every sense of the word because she inspires confidence in women through encouraging them to be comfortable in their own skin. She has a strong, global presence that relates to every woman, yet has a down to earth personality that is representative of the quintessential Aussie girl," Lucy says.

The partnership came about organically after Samantha was first introduced to Biologi's range of clean cosmeceuticals via Instagram.

“Biologi is a brand that I personally use on my own skin, so working with them was a natural choice in that regard, however as a brand they are so much more than just skincare. They are one of the only brands in the world that offer plant to bottle skincare, with a focus on using single Australian natives that are sourced locally, ethically and sustainably," Samantha says.

"As a brand they’re passionate about educating their consumers on everything from production processes through to how ingredients are made, but most importantly, they focus on empowering their customers to feel good in their own skin.”

Samantha's first campaign with the brand timed in with the launch of Biologi's new Bc Refresh Cleanser, which recruits soapberry to gently wash away makeup, dirt and impurities to leave skin clear and irradiant.

Sydney's soaring temperatures mean Samantha rarely leaves home without a tube of sunscreen in tow. Photo / Supplied

Makeup memories

My earliest memories of makeup stem back to my first modelling experiences. I started modelling from a young age and hadn’t really thought much about it till then. However, I will say that the modelling jobs I did early on were very supportive in the sense of ensuring nothing was affecting us or having a detrimental effect to our self-esteem.

Beauty ethos

I’m definitely a less is more kind of girl - I always prefer a no fuss approach! For me my beauty routine is heavily focused on ensuring I have good skin so then I don’t need to wear much make up. I wear quite a bit of make up for my work so when I’ve got a day off I want to avoid it!

Daily beauty rituals

In the mornings I always start off with a very light cleanse using Biologi’s Bc Refresh Cleanser. Some people think it’s strange to cleanse in the morning if you’ve already cleansed before bed but our skin is still exposed to things while we’re sleeping. After a cleanse, I apply Biologi’s Bd Luminosity Face Serum because it gives my skin the ultimate glow and all the hydration it needs throughout the day.

I then make sure I look after my neck and the rest of my body using Biologi’s Bf Restore Face and Body Serum. It’s super hydration and nourishing on the skin. Then I finish off with some sunscreen and if I’m on a day off or straight to a shoot that’s it!

If I feel like wearing makeup it will just be a CC cream as foundation, some mascara and I’ll take lip balm with me to apply throughout the day.

At night I usually do a double cleanse using Biologi’s Microfibre Cloth followed by their cleanser then apply a bit of Biologi’s Br Organic Rosehip Oil.

Seasonal shift

My beauty routine does change depending on the season, and it also depends on what I’m doing! For example if I’m going to be in the sun or ocean all day then definitely always need to have sunscreen with me along with Biologi’s Bf Restore Serum. When I’m exposed to the element my skin can get dry sometimes so I like to have products with me just in case!

Hair and its care

Again it’s really simple! If I can get away with it, I’ll leave my hair as is and might just apply a little bit of salt spray for volume. However, if I’ve got an event then I definitely need to get out the styling tools! I will say I often have the luxury of getting my hair and makeup done which is a total blessing as I cannot do it the same way they do!

Five favourite products

1. Biologi’s Bf Restore Face and Body Serum, $34 in their new 20ml version because it’s the perfect take-everywhere-with-you product that can do so many things. It’s great for hydrating your face, body, hair and lips! It’s incredible.

2. Ultraviolette Clean Screen SPF30 Sunscreen, $42 – I put it on each morning and take it everywhere with me so I’m always covered when it comes to sun protection.

3. Charlotte Tilbury Light Wonder Foundation, $65.

4. Mecca Max Off Duty Contour Stick, $18.

5. Mecca Max Off Duty Blush Stick, $18.

Beauty muse

My mum! She shows her inner beauty and it shines right through on her skin. I think being a kind, honest and gracious person makes you beautiful and she certainly is all those things.

The top model says she doesn't just prepare her skin for shoots and shows, she also prioritises her mental health in the lead up to a big job. Photo / Supplied

Last beauty purchase

Sunscreen! It’s been so hot in Sydney lately I need to carry it with me everywhere.

Treatment to try

I’m not big on beauty treatments however I do like the sound of float therapy!

Beauty is...?

About the inner light of a beautiful personality that shines through.