Your Autumn Beauty Update: Bold Blue Eyes, Frosted Finishes & Glossy Lips

A jolt of strong colour as seen at Laura Mercier. Photo / Supplied

Take your cue from nature's changing palette and fashion's throwback nod to the 90s by looking to brown tones for makeup inspiration. From taupes to tans, through to deep reddish mahogany shades, there's a definite autumnal inspiration coming into play. Earthy doesn't equal grungy, however, with a fresh modern feel coming from clean skin that isn't overly layered with visible product.

READ: Fashion Forecast: Master The Art Of Autumn Dressing

"Au naturel doesn't have to be low key," declares makeup brand M.A.C, with New Zealand senior artist Kiekie Stanners explaining that an emphasis on hydrated healthy skin underpins two of the strongest directions emerging from backstage internationally.

"Polished, groomed chic or self-expression — not so full-noise," is how she puts it, meaning the heavily contoured, overly defined face of reality TV and online is definitely out of fashion. It has thankfully been replaced by a more refined, natural approach or by individualised decorative flourishes, reflecting not so much an ideal of beauty but beauty as an idea — able to express how we want to live or each choose to depict ourselves.

Karen Murrell in metallic bronze Haute Boheme $32. Photo / Supplied.

CHOCOLATE BOX

Local lipstick-maker Karen Murrell is a believer in the power of colour as communication, from mood-lifting brights to more organic tones, ranging from deep orangey red to soft lilacs. For fun she recommends experimenting with contrasting liner and lip shades. "You can expect to see the rise of chocolate browns, deep burnt oranges, cognacs, toffees and brown-based plums in both our clothing and lipstick wardrobes this season," says Karen. Metallics remain a way to bring life to lips.

Laura Mercier Caviar Stick Eye Colour Intense in Indigo $50. Photo / Supplied.

BLUE MOOD

A jolt of strong colour worn as liner or eye shadow is one of our favourite beauty tricks. We're currently crushing on bold blue, but try any primary shade you fancy for an expressive look that works best when worn with clean skin. The moody model look (pictured above) is achieved using Laura Mercier's new Caviar Stick in Indigo, which goes on creamy but lasts and is one of a number of new generation crayons that are easy to apply and blend. For a failsafe approach switch to golden and brown hues.

M.A.C Patent Paint Lip Lacquer in Patent Pleasure $50. Photo / Supplied.

GET THE GLOSS

When words like lacquer, patent, paint and vinyl keep popping up you know it's shine time. Lip finishes with these descriptions are currently big news, mixing it up with the prevailing soft matte and powdery formulas that remain popular. Forget gloss that’s a sticky clear glaze that wears off fast, the best new versions come with a creamy feel and lasting rich pigmentation. If you prefer the precision of pencil or lipstick, then just dab a little gloss onto the centre of fully pencilled lips which also helps guard against bleed. Tinted balms with sheen are also worth exploring as a nod at gloss without the gloop, plus they're more nourishing on lips.

Ardell Wispies False Eyelashes $15. Photo / Supplied.

LASH LORE

Spidery Twiggy-style lashes are batting back into view big time. At their more extreme they're best left for adding drama to editorial shoots, but feathery lashes are a celebrity favourite on the red-carpet for good reason. They add instant impact to any eye look. Brushed up brows and well mascared and combed through separated lashes are your everyday approximation of wide-eyed wonder. For expert tips on mastering lash application, see our interview with Australian makeup artist, influencer and Ardell ambassador Michael Brown.

TAN HUES

From left to right: Clarins Joli Blush in Cheeky Peach $55. M.A.C Loud and Clear Eyeshadow in Bougie Babe, $35. Aleph Beauty Cheek & Lip Tint in Terra, $55. Photos / Supplied.

1. Clarins Joli Blush in Cheeky Peach

2. M.A.C Loud and Clear Eyeshadow in Bougie Babe

3. Aleph Beauty Cheek & Lip Tint in Terra.