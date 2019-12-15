The Best Beauty Crackers & Baubles To Gift This Christmas

Decorate your tree or table with these cracking picks. Photo / @meccacosmetica Instagram

Pure Fiji skincare cracker. Photo / Supplied

Pure Fiji skincare cracker $22

A good value cracker in a range of enticing tropical fragrances, including guava. Contains a mini body lotion, mist, lip balm and body butter. In store at selected beauty spas and salons, including About Face. For other tropical treats see Nz.purefiji.com

Mecca Cosmetica Limited Edition Holiday Cracker $24

Inside this cracker you’ll find a Tinted Lip De-Luscious Balm, or mix and match the festive favours, with other crackers containing handcream or sunscreen, all in travel friendly sizes. From Mecca stores or Meccabeauty.co.nz

Jo Malone London Christmas Cracker in Blue $78

Whip this sampler out and be sure to delight. It contains a trio of scented mini sizes of some of Jo Malone’s favourite products. Tree ornaments from the luxury brand are another enticing option. Boutique finder at Jomalone.co.nz

Linden Leaves Clementine & Basil Bon Bon. Photo / Supplied

Linden Leaves Clementine & Basil Bon Bon $16

This Christmas cracker contains two fresh fragranced mini-sized skin saviours: a natural hand therapy cream and a perfecting body polish. Triangular tree decorations (with hand cream), $12, are another option from the NZ maker. Find stockists or shop online at Lindenleaves.co.nz

Ecoya Sweet Pea & Jasmine Mini Hand Cream Bon Bon $15

Keep hands in pretty good condition with this sweet treat. Available also in guava & lychee and coconut & elderflower fragrance combinations. From selected department stores and at Ecoya.co.nz

The Aromatherapy Company Energy Boost Roller Ball decoration. Photo / Supplied

The Aromatherapy Company Energy Boost Roller Ball decoration $13

Ideal for flagging spirits, this rollerball will keep you at party pace. An ideal treat to transfer to the handbag as is the Rose Face Mist which come packaged in cylindrical tree hangers from a company which has excelled this season with its affordable gift items and sets. Thearomatherapycompany.co.nz

This Works Sleep On It bauble. Photo / Supplied

This Works Sleep On It bauble $29

Two little relaxing pillow sprays and a roll-on aromatic relaxant comprise this set from a British company known for its aromatic approach to wellness and skincare. Meccabeauty.co.nz

Mita TangelPro Detangling Brush set. Photo / Supplied

Mita TanglePro Detangling Brush set $17

One of several baubles from the hair accessory company that will appeal to the younger set, this one includes an easy grip star-shaped brush and 10 bright terry towelling ties. Others contain a mix of hair ties and clips, priced from $9. From Farmers and selected pharmacies, including Lifepharmacy.co.nz

Too Faced Damn Girl Ornament. Photo / Supplied

Too Faced Damn Girl Ornament $22

Makeup obsessed teens and millennials will respond well to this mini mascara from the fun US beauty brand. Find a tree-full of other ideas at Mecca from a wide-range of brands with something to suit all ages and tastes. Meccabeauty.co.nz

Floral Street Wild Vanilla Orchid Bauble. Photo / Supplied

Floral Street Wild Vanilla Orchid Bauble $41

An indulgent addition from a modern London-based company that makes perfumes that not only smell good, but look eye-catching. This swinging sampler is one of several fragrances on offer. Meccabeauty.co.nz